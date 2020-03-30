Red hazardous waste bins spring up in Bangkok for used masks, tissue | The Thaiger

Used face masks and tissue paper are now classified as hazardous waste during this Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, at least in Bangkok. The city’s governor Aswin Kwanmuang is urging people to dispose of used face masks properly, using the new red bins which are designated for hazardous waste.

“Used face masks must be put in a plastic bag fastened with a string or rubber band before putting them in red bins to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. This also includes facial tissue used to wipe noses or bodily fluids.”

Aswin advises separating waste into different bags if there are no red bins in your area.

“If possible, put a label or sign on bags containing hazardous waste so that garbage workers can dispose them of properly. Hazardous waste in Bangkok will be separated and disposed of in incinerators at specialised facilities in Nong Khaem and On Nut districts.”

Aswin emphasised that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has provided the red bins for at various locations throughout Bangkok, including district offices, public health offices, hospitals, city hall, and public parks.

It remains to be seen whether other urban areas will follow Bankok’s example.

SOURCE: The Nation