Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Record high as Chon Buri hits nearly 800 Covid-19 infections

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Chon Buri sees a record high in new Covid-19 infections.

A record new 795 Covid-19 infections were uncovered in Chon Buri provinces along with 2 new deaths. The province has been locking down and tightening restrictions in an attempt to curb current outbreaks but the numbers keep creeping steadily up.

Restrictions on food establishments, shopping businesses, sports and exercise, and even outdoor activities like beaches, parks, playgrounds and swimming pools have been enacted recently, as well as limiting travel by bus and domestic flights and setting up checkpoints. Gatherings of more than 5 people have been banned as well as any parties or drinking.

But with Covid-19 numbers growing to record highs in Chon Buri province and across Thailand, many doctors and experts are suggesting that a full lockdown is the only solution, an idea supported by the World Health Organization.

Unlike Phuket, where the strong majority of infections are being treated and released already, nearly half of the 19,909 total Covid-19 infections in Chon Buri are currently receiving treatment. Only 10,738 people have been released from medical care, including 298 people today, with over 9,000 still in a medical facility. Since the start of the third wave of Covid-19, 96 people have died in Chon Buri.

Of the nearly 800 new cases today, several clusters were found in businesses in Phanant Nikhom District and Mueng Chon Buri District as well as coming in from Rayong Province. Clusters were also found in Central Festival Pattaya Beach, as well as 13 medical professionals infected. Coworkers, family members and friends gathering were responsible for about 360 infections, as well as several who attended illegal parties.

Chon Buri is working with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to monitor clusters in 15 establishments, 10 construction work camps, 5 markets, and 4 communities.

Cases have been steadily climbing in Chon Buri since April, when daily infections were mostly less than 100 but crossed the 100 mark for the first time on April 10. Infections in Chon Buri stayed steady in May, and it wasn’t until a record spike of 335 on June 22 that cases passed 200. The 400 mark was hit with 459 on July 13 after the day before has 399 infections. The next day crossed the 500 point and on the 17th Chon Buri infections set a new Covid-19 record rising for the first time above 600 and have remained around that number ever since until today’s spike.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
gummy
2021-07-25 17:52
That is very serious and not looking like Pattaya stands any chance of opening soon.
image
HappyExpat
2021-07-25 18:03
Just now, gummy said: That is very serious and not looking like Pattaya stands any chance of opening soon. Certainly not in October! My friends and I did a Google Meeting yesterday (Saturday). Not quite the same as sitting in…
image
gummy
2021-07-25 18:06
2 minutes ago, HappyExpat said: Certainly not in October! My friends and I did a Google Meeting yesterday (Saturday). Not quite the same as sitting in a bar, but it worked out better than we expected. Will be the way…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Record high as Chon Buri hits nearly 800 Covid-19 infections
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Covid outbreak closes Nakhon Si Thammarat rubberwood processing factory
Thailand3 hours ago

Nearly 600 temples now offering free cremation services

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand4 hours ago

Phetchabun chicken processing plant sees over 3,000 infections
Phuket4 hours ago

New Covid-19 infections drop, still worrisome for Phuket Sandbox
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket “car mob” protest demands the removal of PM, calls for mRNA vaccines
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand5 hours ago

Samut Sakhon Governor Veerasak offers to resign if communication in his province doesn’t improve
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Sunday Covid Update: 15,335 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 15,335 new infections, provincial numbers
Coronavirus Infections6 hours ago

DDC says infections still rising, possibly falling in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

DDC says use the QueQ app to book appointment at sports stadium in Pathum Thani
Business8 hours ago

Inside story behind the Thailand property seachange
Thailand8 hours ago

Domestic flights added to Phuket/Samui, CAAT says be careful
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

4th body found on a Bangkok street
Events11 hours ago

Where have all of Thailand’s boat shows gone?
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending