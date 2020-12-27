Rayong sees 49 new local Covid cases today | The Thaiger

Phuket’s Governor is warning profiteers against face mask price-gouging after news of a second wave of Covid-19 has rattled Thais. There has been 1 new case of Covid-19 reported this week. Governor Narong Woonciew says violators could face a fine of up to 100,000 baht or up to 5 years imprisonment.

Narong issued the order just a week after news of a Covid outbreak in the province of Samut Sakhon, which borders Bangkok.

“At the same time, some distributors may take the opportunity during the current situation to raise prices or take opportunities with the product, causing an effect on the quantity of products available so for their own commercial benefit, which may aggravate the public.”

“Under the order it is illegal for distributors to sell the basic “medical style” masks produced in the country at a retail price, including VAT, higher than 2.50 baht per piece.”

The order also noted that medical masks imported from abroad or other masks imported from abroad or manufactured in Thailand, except for masks made from cloth which can be recycled, are to be sold at an “affordable price.”

Such an affordable price would be determined by the following method: for wholesalers, markup on imported or locally produced masks, after the wholesale purchase cost, administrative and transportation costs, shall not exceed 10% of the total costs.

For distributors, markup, after administrative and transportation expenses, sales returns and other expenses are included, shall not exceed 10% of the price paid to the wholesaler.

For retailers, markup, after distribution cost, return on sales and other expenses are added, shall not exceed 23% of the price paid to the distributor, not including VAT.

The order makes it clear that any vendor found violating the order stands to face charges that carry a maximum penalty of a fine of up to 100,000 baht, up to 5 years imprisonment, or both.

Anyone who believe a vendor is taking advantage of customers by overcharging or otherwise are urged to report the vendor to the Phuket Provincial Commerce Office at 076 219 586 or the Department of Internal Trade Hotline 1569.

Alternatively, people can file complaints with the Damrongdharma Centre in Phuket (Provincial Ombudsman’s Office) by calling 076 213 203 or the hotline 1567.

SOURCE: The Phuket News