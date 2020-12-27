image
image
image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Rayong sees 49 new local Covid cases today

The Thaiger

Published 

14 mins ago

 on 

Rayong sees 49 new local Covid cases today | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Rayong is announcing 49 new local cases of Covid-19 today, bringing today’s total number of new cases nationwide to 170. Channa Iamsaeng, the Governor of Rayong province, has told the associated press that the new cases were recently confirmed by local authorities and have not yet been reported to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Earlier today, there was news of the possibility of 49 more cases being confirmed, with that news materialising now. All patients will be reportedly transferred to the provincial medical center where the will be quarantined and tested again, to rule out any first time false-positive tests.

Beaches, however, are still open and the sub-district is not on a lockdown in terms of travel with people still allowed to enter and leave the area.

Regarding the news of a so-called gambling den, which saw a group testing positive for the virus, Police Major General Paphatdet says it was only a place where illegal gambling activities were taking place, and not an actual den.

“Only 7 people from a domestic gambling place, not den, were found positive for Covid-19, not 36 as claimed by several media channels yesterday but the number has reached 36 patients from transmission of the seven patients.”

Provincial police say they will also help public health officials in facilitating the screening process for Covid-19. They also say they will keep monitoring and take legal actions against illegal gambling activities in the province.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket Governor warns face mask price gougers

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sunday, December 27, 2020

By

Phuket Governor warns face mask price gougers | The Thaiger

Phuket’s Governor is warning profiteers against face mask price-gouging after news of a second wave of Covid-19 has rattled Thais. There has been 1 new case of Covid-19 reported this week. Governor Narong Woonciew says violators could face a fine of up to 100,000 baht or up to 5 years imprisonment.

Narong issued the order just a week after news of a Covid outbreak in the province of Samut Sakhon, which borders Bangkok.

“At the same time, some distributors may take the opportunity during the current situation to raise prices or take opportunities with the product, causing an effect on the quantity of products available so for their own commercial benefit, which may aggravate the public.”

“Under the order it is illegal for distributors to sell the basic “medical style” masks produced in the country at a retail price, including VAT, higher than 2.50 baht per piece.”

The order also noted that medical masks imported from abroad or other masks imported from abroad or manufactured in Thailand, except for masks made from cloth which can be recycled, are to be sold at an “affordable price.”

Such an affordable price would be determined by the following method: for wholesalers, markup on imported or locally produced masks, after the wholesale purchase cost, administrative and transportation costs, shall not exceed 10% of the total costs.

For distributors, markup, after administrative and transportation expenses, sales returns and other expenses are included, shall not exceed 10% of the price paid to the wholesaler.

For retailers, markup, after distribution cost, return on sales and other expenses are added, shall not exceed 23% of the price paid to the distributor, not including VAT.

The order makes it clear that any vendor found violating the order stands to face charges that carry a maximum penalty of a fine of up to 100,000 baht, up to 5 years imprisonment, or both.

Anyone who believe a vendor is taking advantage of customers by overcharging or otherwise are urged to report the vendor to the Phuket Provincial Commerce Office at 076 219 586 or the Department of Internal Trade Hotline 1569.

Alternatively, people can file complaints with the Damrongdharma Centre in Phuket (Provincial Ombudsman’s Office) by calling 076 213 203 or the hotline 1567.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 cases in Thailand on Sunday, December 27

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

Sunday, December 27, 2020

By

Covid-19 cases in Thailand on Sunday, December 27 | The Thaiger

“…provincial governors can now decide if a Covid-19 lockdown must be imposed.”

A total of 6,141 people have now been infected in Thailand. Today (Sunday, December 27) the CCSA has announced there was 121 new cases of Covid-19, (+9 imported cases & +112 local cases). 18 of the new local cases are migrant workers.

4,161 people have now been discharged from hospital, 9 in the past 24 hours. 1,902 people remain in hospital under observation or undergoing specific Covid treatment. 60 people have died. 1 of the imported cases wasn’t in quarantine when testing positive and was sent back to Myanmar.

Yesterday, 110 cases were announced, including 94 domestic cases and 16 in state quarantine. 33 Thai provinces are now affected by the new outbreak centered around Samut Sakhon seafood markets 8 days ago.

Meanwhile, district officials in the Phimai district of Nakhon Ratchasima, in Thailand’s north east, have ordered quarantine on anyone arriving from Samut Sakhon province and have also closed a large school in the District due to “an abundance of caution”. The provincial disease control response follows a declaration by the Thai government of Samut Sakhon as a “maximum disease control zone”. Covid-19 cases in Nakhon Ratchasima, linked to the Samut Sakhon cluster, have risen to 6.

And the main city district of Rayong has declared a red zone, the highest Covid-19 control measures, after 27 new infections were confirmed yesterday, bringing the total number of cases there to 36.

Yesterday the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha exercised his power under the current emergency decree which prohibits public gatherings nationwide and authorises provincial governors to decide if a Covid-19 lockdown must be imposed.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Arriving in Chiang Mai? Prepare to be checked.

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

Sunday, December 27, 2020

By

Arriving in Chiang Mai? Prepare to be checked. | The Thaiger

Anyone who has recently visited the new Covid-19 epicentre of Samut Sakhon and who arrives in Chiang Mai should prepare to be checked, according to health authorities. The efforts are underway to stop the virus from spreading and anyone who is suspected of being infected with Covid-19 or who has visited the central shrimp market in Samut Sakhon, must use the CM-Chana tracing application to check in upon arriving.

Dr. Kittipan Chalom, the Chiang Mai public health office chief’s assistant also adds that arrivals need to report to public health officers, undergo the RT-PCR covid test and enter a designated 14 day quarantine facility.

Kittipan says, however, it’s not just those who visited the shrimp market, as those arriving from other parts of Samut Sakhon also must check in on the CM-Chana app, but are not yet being required to submit to Covid testing.

For those arriving to Chiang Mai from other provinces, they must still check in on the app and monitor their health.

Despite the new precautions that were recently announced, Kittipan says visitors are still welcome for the New Year holiday and argues that Chiang Mai is free from Covid. But that hasn’t stopped people from rearranging or cancelling their travel plans as tourism businesses in Petchabun and Nakhon Ratchasima are experiencing a downturn after the virus scare.

Meanwhile, tourism businesses have taken a battering from the virus scare in Phetchabun and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Such popular resorts as the Phu Thap Boek, amongst others, are seeing cancellations after a woman tested positive for the virus after spending time at one of the resorts in the mountain-top area, which has drawn criticism by local communities.

Nakhon Ratchasima is seeing a 50% drop in resort and hotel bookings as well, with unfortunately no end in sight. Pongthep Malachasing, the president of the Wang Nam Khieo Tourism Promotion Association, a district in the province, says he feels sorry for such resort owners and estimates such cancellations being worth at least 200 million baht.

“Just when they thought they could shore up some of the lost revenue during the high tourism season, they found themselves encountering an unexpected crisis.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 days ago

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22 | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 days ago

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21 | The Thaiger
Thailand6 days ago

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17

Thailand News Today | &#8216;Digital Nomad&#8217; visa, &#8216;Property&#8217; visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14

The smog returns to Bangkok | The Thaiger
Air Pollution2 weeks ago

The smog returns to Bangkok

Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11

Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10

Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9

Kiss the high season goodbye &#8211; Thailand&#8217;s long wait continues | The Thaiger
Tourism3 weeks ago

Kiss the high season goodbye – Thailand’s long wait continues

Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending