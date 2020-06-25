Qantas cuts 6,000 jobs to recover huge revenue losses | The Thaiger

Australia’s Qantas Group is cutting at least 6,000 jobs after a massive revenue loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The jobs losses will be spread across all parts of the business while continuing to stand down 15,000 employees in an effort to recover. The Qantas Group includes the Qantas ‘full service’ brand and the JetStar discount airline offshoot.

20 % of the Qantas and Jetstar 30,000-strong workforce will go and at least 100 aircraft will be grounded for up to one year. The move by Australia’s flagship carrier is set to save $15 billion over the next 3 years as a way to manage the extended period of reduced flight demand due to the coronavirus.

The airline is currently operating around a domestic capacity of 15% of its pre-coronavirus levels with revenue levels expected to drop in the second half of this year.

