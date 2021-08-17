Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Public Health Ministry approves purchase of 8.5 million Chinese antigen test kits

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: dronepicr/Flickr

First it was on, then it was off, then it was on again. Now the Public Health Ministry has officially given the go-ahead for the purchase of 8.5 million antigen test kits from China. Sura Visetsak from the ministry says the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation can proceed with the purchase from Lepu Medical Technology.

The Bangkok Post reports that the contract is being signed with Ostland Capital after tests showed the kits met the required standard. The same kits have been recalled by the US Food and Drug Administration due to the high number of inaccurate results, which has led the opposition Pheu Thai party to file a no-confidence motion against Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

However, Sura insists the process has met all legal obligations and the kits meet the required standard.

“The quality of the product has been confirmed by all the necessary agencies, and there would have to be a good reason to cancel the deal now. The next step is for the GPO to sign the contract and get the ATKs as soon as possible.”

The Bangkok Post reports that the Health Ministry yesterday confirmed the move at a press conference attended by the GPO, the FDA, and Dr Mongkol Kunakorn from the Faculty of Medicine, Ramathibodi Hospital, at Mahidol University.

Mongkol is chief of the Department of Pathology, where tests on new medical products are carried out in partnership with the FDA. He says there are no major differences between the kits and those produced by other brands which have already been approved by the FDA.

Paisan Dunkum from the FDA has urged the public to have confidence in the kits, adding that their use will be subject to rigorous surveillance. Meanwhile, Dr Jadej Thammathach-Aree from the National Health Security Office has given the kits his backing, saying he has no concerns about the deal.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 seconds ago

Public Health Ministry approves purchase of 8.5 million Chinese antigen test kits
Coronavirus Vaccines22 mins ago

Developers of Thai mRNA vaccine call for government financing
Protests41 mins ago

PM’s office to file charges against red-shirt leader over Sunday’s protest

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Tourism1 hour ago

Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases and 239 deaths
Economy2 hours ago

CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Protests11 hours ago

Protester shot outside Bangkok police station, in critical condition
Phuket17 hours ago

CCSA approves “7+7” island hop extension to “Phuket Sandbox”
Thailand17 hours ago

Monk in Phitsanulok allegedly shoots and kills man at meditation centre
Thailand17 hours ago

UPDATE: Resigning Samut Sakhon governor receives outpouring of support
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Zoning, restrictions extended until Aug 31; CCSA discusses “Covid Pass”
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Loud BKK protests, Pfizer vax popular, Monk-in-a-skirt | August 16
Lifestyle17 hours ago

Top 5 Wedding Planners in Bangkok
Thailand18 hours ago

Bangkok man detained by police after allegedly assaulting woman
World19 hours ago

Indonesian volcano Mount Merapi erupts
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending