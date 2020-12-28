Private hospital in Bangkok told to take down vaccine pre-order ads | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Private hospital in Bangkok told to take down vaccine pre-order ads
Thailand’s Department of Health Service Support is demanding a private hospital in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district to remove advertising for people to pre-order their Covid-19 vaccines. The vaccines they were advertising were from the US biotech firm Moderna.
While the Moderna vaccine is now approved by food and drug authorities in Canada and the US, the vaccine still needs approval from Thailand’s FDA.
At this stage no Covid-19 vaccines have been certified for use in Thailand.
The advertisement were placed on social media on December 26 stating that the hospital was offering a Covid-19 vaccination. Of course, they were flooded with enquires. The hospital has not declared how many people responded to the promotion or paid booking slots for the proposed vaccine.
The DHSS director-general is asking staff to check the contents of the private hospital’s online vaccine promotion.
In the ads, the hospital was charging 4,000 baht for a booking of the vaccine. In the post the hospital said the vaccine would arrive in Thailand in October 2021. The all also announced that the vaccine would cost 6,000-10,000 baht.
Some Thai private hospitals have been price-gouging customers throughout the outbreak of Covid-19 in Thailand, asking patients to pay up to 30,000 for a Covid-19 test or demanding they have a test, at the patient’s expense, before undergoing any surgery.
Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration has ordered the hospital to immediately remove the posts.
“The exact price of the vaccine, which will have to be administered in two doses, will be known by Jan 6 next year.”
The link to a booking page on the private hospital’s website has now been removed.
The DHSS director-general says that the hospital may have violated Section 38 of the Medical Facilities Act by “failing to secure permission to run an advertisement for medicine and medical services”. “It is also liable for publicly carrying exaggerated information.
"Failure to obtain permission is punishable by a prison term, a fine, or both."
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: More cases in Thailand, the Rayong cluster and 3 new field hospitals
Cases continue to pop up around the country as the cluster, identified 10 days ago in Samut Sakhon, south west of Bangkok, have spread. Yesterday the CCSA provided updates on the new field hospitals in Samut Sakhon, the Rayong cluster and new cases emerging in the capital.
The Samut Sakhon provincial stadium in the main city district is being converted into a field hospital with a capacity of over 500 beds. The facility is being fast-tracked to provide Covid-19-related services for some of the 4,000 Burmese migrant workers currently in quarantine in the seafood market area, Talad Klang Kung, the hotzone in the current outbreak which has now affected some 38 provinces across the country. The original 14 day quarantine expires today.
The huge marquees include 24 toilets, resting areas with TV, free WiFi and food. The facilities are under 24/7 surveillance of CCTV. Doctors looking after the temporary field hospitals will be using telemedicine to check on any patients who develop symptoms, before deciding whether to send them to a hospital. The workers are being expected to stay at the temporary field hospital for a full 14 day quarantine period.
The provincial governor say the Samut Sakhon is now ready to receive patients says he is confident the facilities are “safe and will contain the outbreak”. The governor announced that 3 field hospitals are being established.
“The field hospital is in front of my house so I am confident that it is 1,000% safe.”
In the first days after the cluster was detected, 44% of the people tested were positive for Covid-19 infection. That percentage has now dropped to 12% as people continue to be tested.
There is now over 1,200 cases from the Samut Sakhon cluster which originated in the province’s busy seafood markets.
Local Samut Sakhonians delayed the construction of the field hospital as they protested their fears of maintaining a specialist Covid-19 hospital in the middle of a business and residential area.
Meanwhile the CCSA admits that the current outbreak, which is now affecting 38 provinces in the Kingdom, is “more serious” than the first wave that hit Thailand in late March and April when the government imposed an emergency decree and strict lockdown provisions.
A spokesperson for the CCSA , Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, yesterday urged the public “to comply with disease control measures so drastic measures would not be needed.”
“The number of infections jumped by over a thousand over a short period of time, suggesting the spread of the virus this time is far more serious than the first wave.”A total of 121 new Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday… 94 were local transmissions. The number of accumulated cases in Thailand is now 6,141.
But Dr Taweesilp also acknowledged that health officials are much better prepared with more knowledge and treatment options than in the early days when the coronavirus reached Thailand.
“If we cooperate, there will be no need to enforce the law, impose lockdowns or a curfew.”
The spokesperson also discussed the gambling cluster in Rayong and berated the gamblers for “withholding information about their activities”.
The new hub of Covid-19 infections was discovered in Rayong, 40 kilometres south of Pattaya, linked to a local illegal casino in the main city district. 85 cases have been identified there since Saturday.
“Others are affected. The entire province is affected,” Dr Taweesilp told Bangkok Post.
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is urging the public to use the “Mor Chana” application to track Covid-19 cases around them, and identify their location so that tracking and tracing can be quick and effective if a local outbreak is identified near you. “The app provides data to the Department of Disease Control to boost its efforts to curb the spread of the virus.”
In Bangkok, 58 cases have been identified in the capital in the week between December 20 – 26. 16 more people tested positive yesterday in Bangkok.
Thailand
Thai returnee commits suicide from quarantine facility balcony
A Thai returnee from South Korea has reportedly committed suicide off the balcony of her quarantine facility in Bang Kapi today. The woman, whose name has been withheld, allegedly leaped to her death off of the 8th storey of the facility, with her body landing on the 2nd storey.
The 51 year old woman tested negative for the virus initially and was completing a 14 day quarantine in the unnamed facility, located on Soi Rama IX 31 in Bangkok.
Hua Mak Police say the woman departed on a repatriation flight from South Korea at 11pm last Thursday and checked in at the hotel at 1:52am on the same night for her mandatory 14 day quarantine.
Recently, Thai migrant workers in South Korea have been spotlighted after many have been found deceased under mysterious circumstances. According to the Thomson Reuters Foundation, at least 522 Thais have died in the past 5 years, many from “unknown causes” according to data collected from the Thai embassy in Seoul through a freedom of information request. The majority of recorded deaths, some 84% are migrants, who are less likely to report abuse or have access to healthcare.
It is not clear whether the woman who returned from South Korea was a migrant worker, nor was the reason for her return made public.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Japan suspends entry for nonresident foreigners amidst new Covid variant
Japan is suspending nonresident foreign nationals from entering the country starting tomorrow through late January as a precaution to stop the spread of a new and possibly more transmissible strain of the Covid-19 virus.
Japanese citizens and foreign residents alike will also have to submit negative virus test results within 72 hours of departing to Japan from countries and territories where the new variant has been first reported and undergo tests upon arrival. Britain was the first country to report the new variant in Covid-19.
The government, however, says students and business people from 10 countries, which include Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan and South Korea, would not be affected by the suspension policy.
Earlier today, the government reported 2 more people to have been infected with the variant, with 1 being confirmed as the first domestically transmitted case. Tokyo has already banned entry to foreign nationals who have recently been to Britain and South Africa.
Tokyo had previously banned the entry of people from up to 159 counties and territories at one point amid the pandemic, but began on October 1 to conditionally allow entry from people worldwide who plan to stay in the country for more than 3 months for business and other approved purposes.
Japan will stop the issuance of new visas starting Monday, with those already obtaining visas being allowed to enter. However, anyone coming from Britain or South Africa within 14 days of applying for an entry permit will be excluded.
Last Friday, the government said 5 people under the age of 70 had been confirmed as infected with the new variant following their arrival from Britain.
Yesterday, Japan confirmed 3,881 coronavirus cases, and 47 deaths, marking the 4th straight day of reaching the highest daily amount of infections recorded since the virus pandemic began. In total, Japan’s number of virus cases stands at 219,070.
British health officials say the new strain, could be up to 70% more transmissible but there was no evidence of it being deadlier. Furthermore, they say the new strain hasn’t shown to be resistant of the vaccines.
The variant has also been reportedly found in Australia, France, Italy, Denmark, Singapore, Spain, Hong Kong and the Netherlands.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Frank Leboeuf
Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11:14 am
Predictable – Let’s hope the Thai government will continue keep a lid on price gouging enteprises.
Alte Ledertasche
Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11:16 am
10k THB for a vaccine ? I would not even take it if it would be free.
Toby Andrews
Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11:20 am
They have started already, demonstrating their greedy Thai money grubbing nature.
These vaccines are likely to be given to Thailand from the West at cost price.
If an accident happened on the road, some Thai official would be there demanding the victim pay for cleaning up the blood.