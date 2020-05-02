PM seeks compensation packages for tourism operators | The Thaiger

PM Prayut Chan-cha, today posted a picture of himself in a meeting with the Thai Tourism Business Association on his official Facebook page, with the following message:

“The other day, I had a meeting with small and medium sized business associations to listen to the situation they are in and asked them to give suggestions to me directly. In addition to the government agencies that are currently working hard to help the Thai people, as I said before, in this critical and complicated times of the Covid-19 crisis it is our duty to fight together as a united nation. We must work together in every sector, every business group and every Thai citizen.”

Associaton of Thai Travel Agents president Wichit Prakorbkosol revealed that the meeting with the PM was to discuss measures to help operators and employees in the tourism sector.

“The meeting was informal and lasted about an hour, during which the association presented 4 proposals to help travel businesses affected by the Covid-19 situation, as follows:

Consider paying compensation to employees of tourism businesses that had to close due to Covid-19.

Provide additional low interest loans of 10 billion baht to tourism operators.

When the situation improves, domestic travel will be able to recover first.

Consider lowering or waiving 7% VAT for inbound and outbound tour operators.

Currently the Social Security Office provides compensation of only 62% of daily wages based on a maximum 15,000 baht salary, and only for 90 days, to employees who had to temporarily stop working. Therefore, says Wichit, the government should require related agencies to organise meetings, seminars and similar activities through members of ATTA to promote domestic tourism and provide business to the tourism operators.

SOURCE: The Nation