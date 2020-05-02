PM seeks compensation packages for tourism operators | The Thaiger

image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

PM seeks compensation packages for tourism operators

Anukul

Published 

3 seconds ago

 on 

PM seeks compensation packages for tourism operators
PHOTO: facebook@prayutofficial
PM Prayut Chan-cha, today posted a picture of himself in a meeting with the Thai Tourism Business Association on his official Facebook page, with the following message:
“The other day, I had a meeting with small and medium sized business associations to listen to the situation they are in and asked them to give suggestions to me directly. In addition to the government agencies that are currently working hard to help the Thai people, as I said before, in this critical and complicated times of the Covid-19crisis it is our duty to fight together as a united nation. We must work together in every sector, every business group and every Thai citizen.”
PM seeks compensation packages for tourism operators
Associaton of Thai Travel Agents president Wichit Prakorbkosol revealed that the meeting with the PM was to discuss measures to help operators and employees in the tourism sector.

“The meeting was informal and lasted about an hour, during which the association presented 4 proposals to help travel businesses affected by the Covid-19 situation, as follows:

  • Consider paying compensation to employees of tourism businesses that had to close due to Covid-19.
  • Provide additional low interest loans of 10 billion baht to tourism operators.
  • When the situation improves, domestic travel will be able to recover first.
  • Consider lowering or waiving 7% VAT for inbound and outbound tour operators.

Currently the Social Security Office provides compensation of only 62% of daily wages based on a maximum 15,000 baht salary, and only for 90 days, to employees who had to temporarily stop working. Therefore, says Wichit, the government should require related agencies to organise meetings, seminars and similar activities through members of ATTA to promote domestic tourism and provide business to the tourism operators.

SOURCE: The Nation

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

New plans for managing Thailand’s 2020 public debt

Anukul

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 2, 2020

By

New plans for managing Thailand's 2020 public debt
FILE PHOTO: thephuketnews.com

The Thai Cabinet has approved new plans for managing the fiscal 2020 public debt that was previously proposed by the Ministry of Finance. Deputy Government spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul announced that… “according to the new plans, the amount of ‘new’ debt has been adjusted up to 1.497 trillion baht from 894.005 billion baht.”

“The plan for the management of ‘existing’ debt has been adjusted up to 1.035 trillion baht from 831.15 billion baht.”

“And lastly, the ‘debt-repayment’ plan has been adjusted down to 389.373 billion baht from 398.372 billion baht,” according to Nation Thailand.

“The increase in new debt totalling over 603 billion baht aims to be consistent with the emergency decree that allows the Ministry of Finance to borrow money for rehabilitating the economy and society due to the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.”

The Cabinet has also approved plans to adjusted the new debt of state enterprises up by 18.702 billion so that agencies that will have their loan limit lowered.

Agencies whose loan limits will be decreased are…

  • Port Authority of Thailand (down 4 billion baht)
  • Provincial Waterworks Authority (down 1.92 billion baht)

While agencies whose loan limits will be increased are…

  • Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (up 4 billion baht)
  • Provincial Electricity Authority (up 8.3 billion baht)

Internal loans have also been rearranged and adjusted down by 17.201 billion baht, from 85.357 billion baht to 68.155 billion baht. While Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand gets an additional 1.061 billion baht, State Railway of Thailand loans are cut by 18.262 billion baht.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Coronavirus Thailand

Covid-19 update: 6 new cases nationwide, deaths toll remains at 54 (Saturday)

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 2, 2020

By

Covid-19 update: 6 new cases nationwide, deaths toll remains at 54 (Saturday)
PHOTO: Travel Triangle

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today has confirmed just 6 new Covid-19 cases over a 24 hour period, for the second consecutive day. That’s the lowest in over a month, and again no deaths, leaving the total death toll at 54 people.

It’s the sixth consecutive day of single-digit numbers. Half of today’s new cases are in the southern province of Phuket, which has the highest infection rate per capita in the country and the second highest actual numbers after Bangkok. All the new cases today were in the west-coast comment of Bang Tao.

The total number of Covid-19 patients is now 2,966 since the outbreak began, of whom 2,732 have recovered and been discharged, raising the national recovery rate to 92%.

Covid-19 update: 6 new cases nationwide, deaths toll remains at 54 (Saturday)

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

Coronavirus Cases

Phuket Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, no deaths (Saturday)

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 2, 2020

By

Phuket Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, no deaths (Saturday)
PHOTO: Travel Online

Phuket, in Thailand’s South, reports 3 new Covid-19 infections today, a jump from zero yesterday, but still well within the low single digits. All 3 are in the Bang Tao area in the beachside community on the island’s west coast. The area has become the island’s hotbed of infections since the closure of the Patong sub-district and its infamous Bangla Road red light district.

Today’s cases bring the total in Phuket to 220 since the beginning of the outbreak. Two deaths have been reported on the island, though one was a tourist who died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident before being diagnosed with the virus.

Phuket Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, no deaths (Saturday)

Here are the details of today’s new cases…

Case 218: A 58 year old Thai woman who works as a maid and has history of close contact with another confirmed case in Bang Tao. She was at high risk, though she shows no symptoms as of yet.

Case 219: A 48 year old Thai man, a trader in consumer goods who has has a history of close contact with another confirmed case in Bang Tao. He too was considered at high risk personnel and has no symptoms yet.

Case 220: A 21 year old Thai woman who works in a convenience store. She has a history of close contact with a confirmed case in Bang Tao and like the other 2, was considered at high risk and has not shown symptoms yet.

Phuket’s lockdown status is gradually lifting, with people being allowed to leave the island as of yesterday, albeit in limited numbers. Most travel restrictions between tambons have been lifted, but the airport remains closed until at least May 15.

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2966
  • Active Cases: 180
  • Recovered: 2732
  • Deaths: 54
  • Last Updated: 02-05-2020 at 14:15

