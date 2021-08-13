Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai-made subunit Covid-19 vaccine gets ok for human trials
Approval was received to begin testing on human subjects in September for a Covid-19 subunit vaccine created in Thailand by the Vaccine Research Centre of Chulalongkorn University and Baiya Phytopharm Company. The vaccine is the second to be racing to clear testing phases and be used to fight Covid-19 in Thailand. The other, an mRNA vaccine, is being developed by Chulalongkorn University with the assistance of Moderna’s Asian distributor Zuellig Pharma.
While the ChulaCov19 vaccine is an mRNA dose that uses genetically engineered messenger RNA to teach the human body to fight the vaccine, this new vaccine is a protein subunit vaccine, where a harmless portion of the virus is used. S proteins are recognized by the human body and antibodies are developed to fight them, so the body can fight off any future Covid-19 infections.
The subunit vaccine will conduct testing on 100 volunteers who will receive 3 different strengths, 10, 50 and 100 micrograms, to figure out what the most appropriate dosage would be. Tests on mice and monkeys have produced sufficient boosts to the body’s immune response to Covid-19 and has won the financial support of the Ministry of Public Health according to Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul.
The vaccine is being developed from an unusual source: tobacco. The S proteins in the subunit vaccine are transplanted onto tobacco leaves to cultivate and then is extracted to produce vaccines. The National Vaccine Institute provided 160 million baht to build a prototype factory which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and will be able to produce up to 5 million vaccines each month.
Developers hope to begin mass production of the new vaccines by July of next year. One benefit of the protein subunit vaccine is that the production can be adapted in order to fight all the different variants currently in circulation as well as future strains that have yet to mutate and emerge.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai-made subunit Covid-19 vaccine gets ok for human trials
Man allegedly steal employer’s Mercedes in retaliation for mistreatment; family returns car later, Ayutthaya arrest still follows
Confusing tweet implies New York Times launching porn service
Digital Sharing Economy Changing Face of Thai Real Estate
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Bangkok Hospital in Pattaya announces vaccines for foreigners
20 fun facts about Thailand
Thailand News Today | 32M Pfizer doses on the way, weakening Thai baht | August 13
1 killed and 3 arrested in Buri Ram, drugs also seized
Former Burmese junta leader Than Shwe infected with Covid-19
Red Shirt leader urges pro-democracy protesters not to resort to violence
Best places to visit during Thailand’s summer
Thai Hotels Association urges attention for domestic tourism
Top 5 things to do in Khao Sok National Park
Covid UPDATE: New high of 23,418 infections, provincial totals
Orphaned girls recover from Covid, enter Samut Prakan orphanage
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Food shortages beginning as Covid-19 limits production
Covid UPDATE: New high of 21,838 infections, provincial totals
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 21,838 new infections – a new record, news briefs
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
Assassination plot of Burmese UN Ambassador thwarted
Covid-19 nasal spray vaccines in development in Thailand
UPDATE: Actor’s girlfriend stabbed to death in Bangkok following “struggle” over knife
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- People1 day ago
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
- Crime3 days ago
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
- Sponsored2 days ago
How to enter Thailand during Covid
- Coronavirus Vaccines3 days ago
Only 6.7% of Thai population fully vaccinated, over 23% have received 1 dose
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Q3 tourism hopes fade as US advises citizens not to travel to Thailand
- Coronavirus Vaccines3 days ago
Thai soldier who bragged about getting Pfizer vaccine says he’s a nurse