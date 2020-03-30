Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases
9 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus have been reported in the southern island province of Phuket, bringing the total to 62 cases. Most of the new cases originated in the Patong district, again, and many in the area of the Bangla Road red light district. Details of the new cases…
Case 54: A 35 year old Canadian man working at an international school. He fell sick on March 25, and authorities are seeking 4 of his contacts during the time, who are considered to be at at risk.
Case 55: A 59 year old Thai man, a flower seller in Bangla Road with a history of contact with visitors and people frequenting the area. He became sick on March 19 – at least people 3 are at high risk.
Case 56: A 29 year old Thai woman, a bartender in Bangla Road who had close contact with another confirmed case. She became sick on March 20. 5 contacts are being sought.
Case 57: A 47 year old Thai female taxi driver. She had contact with a Ukrainian man (case 49). She became ill on March 27, 1 contact is considered at high risk.
Case 58: A 32 year old French man who came to Phuket on March 9, who had been visiting Bangla Road. He fell ill on March 24, 18 contacts are being sought.
Case 59: A Thai woman, aged 31 – a waitress at Italian restaurant in Patong. She had contact with case 44 and became sick on March 25. 15 of her contacts are at high risk.
Case 60: A 39 Thai woman, a chef at same Italian restaurant, contact with many locals and tourists. She got sick on March 25, 12 people are considered at high risk.
Case 61: A 43 year old Thai woman, a massuese in Patong who had contact with case 42. She fell sick on March 24, 6 contacts are at high risk.
Case 62: A 44 year old Thai woman, also a masseuse in Patong. She had contact with case 32 who worked in the same massage parlour. She fell sick on March 25, and 8 contacts are at high risk.
Last night, at midnight, Phuket’s Governor closed all access to the island by road or sea, only leaving the Phuket Airport open as limited flights still ferry remaining visitors back to their countries.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand confirms 143 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and its Department of Disease control announced 143 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus at their daily press briefing today in Bangkok (March 29), up from yesterday’s 109 new cases. There has been 1 additional death, bringing the national Covid-19 toll to 7.
The latest figures brought the total cases to 1,388 across 57 Thai provinces – 1,032 of the patients are Thais. Bangkok has a total of 515 cases, followed by Nonthaburi with 58 and Phuket with 53.
A state of emergency has been in effect nationwide since Thursday and travel heavily restricted, with checkpoints along major roads to prevent a mass migration to the provinces as newly unemployed people try to return home.
The Public Health Ministry stresses the need for people to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.
“People should stay at their places and stop social activities for a week. A 24 hour curfew may have to be imposed if people continue to ignore our warnings.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
6 new coronavirus cases in Phuket
Phuket island officials have reported 6 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus as of today (Sunday, March 29), bringing the total to 53 on the southern island. The details as known at time of publication are…
- Case 48: A 42 year old Thai woman, a gift shop owner in Patong.
- Case 49: A 32 year old Ukrainian woman who runs a health clinic in Karon.
- Case: 50: A 27 year old Thai woman who has had close contact with foreigners.
- Case 51: A 37 year old Thai man, a bouncer in Patong’s Bangla Road.
- Case 52: A 36 year old Thai woman, a massuese in Patong.
- Case 53: A 22 year old Thai woman who had close contact with another confirmed case, in Patong’s Bangla Road.
Since January 5, 944 people in Phuket have gone to hospital for testing. Of those 794 have tested negative and were sent home.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
109 new coronavirus cases for Thailand (Saturday)
The Thai Public Health Ministry has reported 109 new coronavirus cases and 2 new death today. This brings the total to 1,245 cases and 6 deaths in the Kingdom.
The latest figures brought the total cases to 1,245 across 57 provinces – 1,032 of the patients are Thais. Bangkok has a total of 515 cases, followed by Nonthaburi with 58 and Phuket with 47.
The death of a 55 year old woman brings the total fatalities in Thailand to 6. The woman was reported to also have complications related to diabetes.
The Public Health Ministry stresses the need for people to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.
"People should stay at their places and stop social activities for a week. A 24 hour curfew may have to be imposed if people continue to ignore our warnings."
