Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
In the wake of last weekend’s ministerial talkfest and discussions with local industry players on the island, Bill Barnett paints a bleak picture of a tourist island in freefall. All the shops, restaurants and hotels can’t remain empty, or merely keep their doors open with a handful of domestic customers, forever.
Phuket’s hotel industry is reaching breaking point and drastic economic support from the government will be needed for it to survive the high season. The warning from a slew of industry leaders who fear the island has reached a crucial turning point.
In the wake of the controversial “Phuket Model” international travel reopening scheme, reality is biting back as hotels in Thailand’s leading resort island are unable to sustain operating viability based on domestic tourism.
According to the Airports of Thailand, passenger arrivals at the aviation gateway have plunged 65% year-on-year from January through July of this year.
What is clear is that the 86,000 rooms in Phuket’s registered accommodation establishments cannot realistically break-even or even be cash-flow positive with only domestic demand. This realistically could set the scene for 50,000 job losses in the hotel sector this year if there’s no support forth coming or international visitors are not allowed in.
One of the green shoots is the Alternative Local State Quarantine program, with over 60 island properties applying. While this program is meant to emulate the ASQ program in Bangkok, given there are no direct international flights to Phuket, the government needs wider support of a return of international travellers at a local level and implement inter-ministerial coordination before it could materialise. But this may take months.
Anthony Lark, President of the Phuket Hotels Association that represents 78 hotels in Phuket said: “The math simply doesn’t work with single-digit occupancies being reported. No amount of induced local demand can prevent the dramatic continued loss of jobs and rapidly eroding financial crisis for owners and operators. We strongly advocate a safe, pragmatic, and strategic reopening for foreign travellers.”
With tourism being the lead economic indicator in Phuket data newly released by hospitality consulting group C9 Hotelworks reveals the Covid-19 impact on the hotel development pipeline with 69% of hotels now being delayed or put on hold. Looking at the economic consequences, at the end of 2019, there were 1,758 licensed accommodation establishments on the island and today incoming projects stand at 58 hotels, representing a 19% rise in supply with 16,476 additional rooms planned.
C9 Hotelworks Managing Director Bill Barnett said: “Thailand’s failure to relaunch overseas tourism creates a dangerously perilous scenario for Phuket’s hospitality industry. The domino financial impact is not only on hotels and the expanded tourism sector, but it suffocates the development pipeline. This will negatively trigger the erosion of jobs in construction, real estate, retail and ultimately be manifested in consumer credit defaults. The situation is bad, and likely to get worse, as operating hotels remaining incur losses day in and day out.”
In terms of updating the Phuket hotel situation on the ground, there continues to be much controversy and a lack of national and local consensus over the proposed “Safe and Sealed’ sandbox long-stay program. While a stark warning was issued last week by the Bank of Thailand over the potential disruption to the heavily tourism-dependent country, the fate of Phuket’s coming high season remains very challenged.
Citing a way forward C9’s Bill Barnett commented: “Any reopening plan must not only be well planned but has to win the hearts and minds of the Thai people to see any chance of success. While the island may hold the keys to the Kingdom in leading a restoration of tourism, but the more critical issue is how hotels can fight for their lives in the current state of limbo.”
Speaking about Phuket’s current situation Anthony Lark added: “Firstly, greater proactive dialogue between the public and private sector has to be undertaken. We can’t simply say we are now in unknown territory forever. Steps must be taken and a single voice formed.
“Secondly, the Bank of Thailand has to look at interim measures to assist hotels with short-term operating bridge loans to weather the storm and retain jobs. Tourism is a human endeavor and without protecting and nurturing our Thai workforce there will be no recovery.”Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Opinion
Splitting atoms in the Big Bang – a day in the Big Mango
OPINION by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com Despite the global pandemic, Bangkok’s rapid-fire megacity growth trajectory has remained largely in place. While life in Covid-19 times is a bit like sparring with wild gangs of chaos monkeys in a dead-end ally, thankfully one of the singular guilty pleasures of these strange times is the ability to at least travel domestically. Last week, in the country where time stands still or at least it seems that way, as the waning days of the lost summer blaze away, I bumped a ride on the big bus in the sky up to the streets […]
Business
Rise of food delivery apps in Thailand exposes rights disparity
The owners of the highly popular food-delivery apps are facing growing calls to improve welfare rights for their workers, as more people opt to take on a full or part-time job as a “rider”. Speaking at the online seminar, “When Riders Strike Back”, Akkanut Wantanasombut from Chulalongkorn University says employment law needs to be expanded to cover new roles such as those carrying out deliveries for app-based platforms. According to a report in the Bangkok Post, there are more than 100,000 such workers nationwide, with approximately 70,000 in Bangkok alone. Akkanut says many delivery platforms categorise these workers as “partners”, […]
Events
Chicken or the beef? Thai Airways opens up pop-up restaurants serving their airline food.
“Please return to your seat, pull down your tray table and prepare for the in-flight catering.” If you can’t make money by flying people on jets, set up a restaurant selling your airline food instead. Now Thai Airways has transformed its old cafeteria in Bangkok into a pop-up restaurant serving, well, the same airline food they used to serve during flights. But have we missed Thai Airways’ airline food that much? Apparently yes. The pop up was mobbed by the locals on opening day. Without a hint of sarcasm, airline spokesperson Kanta Akanitprachai said they set up the restaurant, complete with […]
Protest leaders Anon and Panupong freed from jail on court order
Foreign Ministry refutes Amnesty allegation that Thai government is gagging protesters
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
970 now tested as part of the investigation into the infected Bangkok DJ
2 insurgents killed, 4 ranger injured in Songkhla clash
Car bursts into flames as the new owner drives home after buying it
Tak hospital doctor pleads for medical supplies to treat Burmese Covid patients
Thai Hi-So hits Thai celebrity in the face with a bottle at Pattaya club
Minister eases local concerns over Phuket tourism plan
Foreign tourist dies after falling from cliff at Ranong waterfall
Splitting atoms in the Big Bang – a day in the Big Mango
Rise of food delivery apps in Thailand exposes rights disparity
Chinese official rules out return of China-Thailand tourism anytime soon
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
Car damaged by construction debris falling from high-rise building in Pattaya
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
When will the world open up again for travel?
Wow! TAT says they’ll give expats 500 baht to boost tourism
Bank of Thailand issues stark warning over ongoing ban on foreign tourists
A glimmer of hope for expats unable to satisfy minimum income requirements
PM’s daughters sue 100 people for defamation
Home-grown cannabis bill ready for parliament review
Vietnam ready to take off, international flights start this month
Eva Air pushes back Phuket flights to July 2021
Belgian arrested after living and working in Thailand without a passport for 4 years
Air Asia announce new fees if you want to check-in at the airport counter
Philippine president says “kill the drug traffickers”
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Technology1 day ago
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
- Bangkok4 days ago
Belgian arrested after living and working in Thailand without a passport for 4 years
- Expats4 days ago
Tourism officials look to end dual pricing for expats
- Technology4 days ago
Thailand enters space race, air force satellite launched
- Environment2 days ago
PM denies government split over toxic chemical ban
- Bangkok3 days ago
2 foreigners arrested for allegedly selling illegal guns, grenades
- Bangkok4 days ago
UPDATE: Local DJ Covid case, 3 pubs closed down for cleaning
- Business3 days ago
Pattaya businesses say they desperately need foreign tourists to stay open
Perceville Smithers
September 8, 2020 at 7:29 am
Who didn’t see this coming?
Mike
September 8, 2020 at 10:07 am
I want the best for Thailand, Im married to a Thai. I want to retire in Thailand and hopefully start a family. But didnt PM Prayut say Thailand can easily absorb any shutdown and its effects with a surplus budget from over the years? Just remembering a story from a top Thailand internet news outlet BP.