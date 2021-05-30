Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket extends current Covid restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”
On one hand Phuket officials are extending restrictions to control the Covid situation, and on the other hand the TAT is talking up the July reopening of the southern Thai island. On Friday the CCSA and PM gave permission for the island’s “no quarantine” reopening to go ahead. The plan has not yet been included in the Royal Gazette.
But, as the Thai government and local hospitality providers start to get ready for the much-needed arrival of world travellers, Phuket’s Governor has signed an extension to the current restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”. But he’s also announced the relaxation of some of the restrictions.
The announcement of an extension of the restrictions is also accompanied by some relaxation of the current stringent restrictions. We can expect further relaxation over the next 4 weeks approaching the July 1 deadline to reopen to international travel. Here are some of the relaxtions announced by Phuket Provincial office on Friday…
- Spa business establishments, massage businesses for health or beauty
- Venues for providing tattoos or piercing any parts of the body
- Venues for fortune telling or other similar activities
- Amulet sales
- Venues where customers can fish for shrimp or fish
- Scuba diving businesses, including tourism-related businesses, as well as businesses that operate snorkelling activities
- Walking street markets, flea markets, retail stores, wholesaler venues, community malls and markets may open but the consumption of liquor or alcoholic beverages at the venues remains prohibited
- All private nurseries and kindergartens may reopen
- Food or beverage shops that allow customers to consume food or beverages at the venue may reopen within their normal permitted hours
- Stadiums or venues for outdoor exercise, such as parks, courtyards and open-air public activity areas, may open but there must be no spectators or congregation
- Venues for indoor exercise, such as sports courts, gymnasiums, fitness centres, badminton courts are allowed to reopen
- Golf courses or golf driving ranges are allowed to reopen without crowds or competitions
- Beauty clinics, centres, salons or places that provide specialised services for beauty treatments, including nail salons and venues selling slimming products may reopen
- Beauty salons, hair cutting and styling shops for men and women can open but only for hair cutting and hairdressing activities
- Pet care and grooming venues can reopen.
(SOURCE: The Phuket News)
For people older than 5 years old, you will need to be fully vaccinated, or have recovered from a bout of Covid-19 (but no more than 90 days). Or you will have to produce a Covid-free test from a PCR or Rapid Test. Those tests will need to be no more than 7 days old.. Or will need to do a full 14 day quarantine.
Everyone is required to have the Mor Chana tracking App on their phone during this time .
With a month left to the official reopening of Phuket (it’s technically been ‘open’ already but with restrictions, insurance requirements and red-tape to sort through) the island of Phuket has much to sort out…
• There are restrictions on opening and closing times for shops, shopping centres and convenience stores. Cinemas and gyms are also closed at this time (full list below)
• Groups of people gathering (more than 30) is still not permitted. Recently, the provincial government has tightened that restriction to stop people inviting friends around to their homes for ‘gatherings’, specifically aimed at foreigners after a few highly publicised raids on private homes and private businesses. Specifically ‘no parties’
• Alcohol cannot be served in restaurants and bars are closed
• Restrictions remain for people arriving on the island, by road, air or sea
• Officials have maintained that 70% of the local population must be vaccinated before the reopening but only around 25% have been fully vaccinated whilst the flow of vaccines promised for the island appear to have been diverted to current ‘hot spots’ (Bangkok) at this time
• Expats and other foreigners on the island still have no concrete measures to register for a vaccine and private hospitals are still being refused permission to import vaccines-for-sale
• Specific details and restrictions, if any, are still not clear about people arriving in Phuket post-July 1.
Here are the restrictions that were in place until the ned of May, but set to be modified from tomorrow…
SOURCE: FRB
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 4,528 Covid infections and 24 death
Today the public health department has reported 4,528 Covid infections and 24 C-19 related deaths. Another huge proportion of todays cases, 1,902, are from Thai prisons. We will post the provincial totals early in the afternoon as usual.
• Chon Buri officials have announced 90 new Covid infections today, and 1 new death, mostly driven by clusters at factories and migrant worker camps, according to Pattaya News.
• 1 million doses the Sinopharm Covid vaccine is poised to arrive in Thailand over the next month. It will be offered as a paid alternative for particular groups who don’t want to wait for the state-offered free vaccines. The announcement was made by the Chulabhorn Royal Academy on Friday. The Academy is sponsored by HM The King’s sister, Princess Chulabhorn.
The Academy announced that, as the vaccines are being acquired by the institution with their own money, they would have to charge for it.
Sinopharm is a Chinese government-owned pharmaceutical company. The Sinopharm Covid vaccine has been approved for emergency use whilst the Sinovac vaccine, which has provided more than 90% of the Thai roll out, has been registered for use with WHO but not approved, despite being on the WHO desk for nearly 3 months.
Meanwhile, the Thai government were politely ‘hesitant’ to give the private move a full blessing and said they are “moving forward” to allow private organisations to import foreign-manufactured, and Thai FDA approved, vaccines.
• A new study of 862,000 recipients in Uruguay has found that the Sinovac vaccine is effective in reducing Covid-19 death by up to 97%. The study comes as early results are gathered from Uruguay’s vaccination campaign which has been 80% Sinovac vaccines given to its citizens. They found that for people who had already been fully vaccinated with 2 doses, infections were down 57% and severe cases requiring intensive care were reduced by 95%. CoronaVac is a traditional type of vaccine, using inactivated virus to trigger immunity, while Pfizer uses RNA messenger technology. (The original information was posted by Thai PBS World which is the government’s English mouthpiece)
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Uruguay study of 862,000: Sinovac prevents 97% deaths
A new study of 862,000 recipients in Uruguay has found that the Sinovac vaccine is effective in reducing Covid-19 death by up to 97%. The study comes as early results are gathered from Uruguay’s vaccination campaign which has been 80% Sinovac vaccines. They found that for people who had already been fully vaccinated with 2 doses, infections were down 57% and severe cases requiring intensive care were reduced by 95%.
Similar to Thailand, Uruguay relies heavily on the Sinovac vaccine, administering it for the majority of people. The South American country saves Pfizer vaccines only for health workers, the elderly, and those at-risk due to chronic diseases. Their study data is based on 712,000 people given the Sinovac jabs compared to 150,000 receiving the Pfizer vaccine.
Results from their Pfizer vaccinations show that jab was more effective at preventing Covid-19, 75% to Sinovac’s 57%, and slightly better at preventing intensive care cases (99% to 95%). The Sinovac vaccine outdid the Pfizer trials at preventing death though, with Pfizer recipients finding 80% efficacy in preventing fatalities versus Sinovac’s 97%.
Those figures are much lower than Israel’s data, which recently stated that Pfizer jabs prevented 95% of Covid-19 infections, and other studies have also shown better results from Pfizer. The health ministry of Uruguay reminds people that their Sinovac results are preliminary and are also somewhat of an apples-to-oranges comparison since the majority of Pfizer recipients were at-risk or elderly people.
Sinovac is used in more than 20 countries aside from Uruguay and broadly used in its home country of China, but the vaccine lacks as much scientific study and publications as other vaccines, leading to a lot of varying statistics and beliefs about the vaccine. It is a traditional inactivated vaccine, meaning it uses grown and killed cultures from the Coronavirus in its formula, different from Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines that only use spike proteins as “messengers” to train the human body to fight the virus.
Chile released results from their vaccination campaign showing that Sinovac was 67% effective in stopping symptomatic Covid-19 infections and 80% effective in curbing deaths. In Turkey, reports stated Sinovac was 80% effective, though Brazilian trial results yielded only 50% efficacy.
Uruguay is the 3rd most vaccinated per capita country in North and South America, behind only the US and Chile. 45.8% have had at least 1 vaccine, and 28.3% have had both doses already. Like Thailand, it generally escaped outbreaks in the first year of the pandemic, but in the last few weeks has had a huge infection spread, with the highest daily deaths per capita in the world.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Prakan uncovers Covid-19 cluster of 800 infections
Worries that Covid-19 had spread through a condominium complex with 8,000 residents in Samut Prakan were justified today as a cluster of 800 infections were uncovered in the housing community. Over 8,000 people residing in the Sin Charoen Thani condo complex are being tested for Covid-19 by a team of public health officials and immigration officers led by the Muang District Chief.
The residents of the condo complex are mostly Thai and foreign workers, with many condo residents working at the nearby Bang Pu industrial estate, the site of a recent cluster of hundreds of Covid-19 infections.
Full testing of every resident in the complex is underway now and authorities are expecting to be finished within the next 5 days. After the outbreak in the industrial estate, the governor commanded agencies to test all employees of three factories located within the estate. There are about 4,000 total employees and so far 800 have tested positive for Covid-19.
The majority of employees of these factories live in 3 nearby condo complexes. Muang is an industrial district with more than half of the 550,000 people residing within the district working in the local factories. Authorities have now banned movement for foreign factory workers in the Muang district.
Samut Prakan saw 3 Covid-19 fatalities yesterday, more than any other province except for neighbouring Bangkok which had 24 deaths, 2 of which were prison inmates. Thailand saw a total of 34 deaths from Covid-19 yesterday.
The cluster of 800 Covid-19 infected people from this condo complex and nearby factories in Samut Prakan dwarfs the 3 clusters uncovered in Bangkok yesterday, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Those outbreaks, 89 in Bang Khae, 36 in Min Buri market and 5 in Watthana are amongst the 39 clusters CCSA is currently monitoring in 27 of Bangkok’s 50 districts.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Phuket extends current Covid restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 4,528 Covid infections and 24 death
Wild elephants trampled Chaiyaphum sanctuary worker
11 elephants for sale from famous Sriracha Tiger Zoo
Ayutthaya UNESCO status a headache for high-speed rail
Uruguay study of 862,000: Sinovac prevents 97% deaths
Samut Prakan uncovers Covid-19 cluster of 800 infections
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals
Proposed amendment may harm government transparency
Authorities in Thailand vexed at “Thai variant” name
So what’s the deal with the Sinopharm vaccine?
TAT re-confirms Phuket’s reopening date of July 1
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths
Malaysia heads into another 2 week full lockdown
Myanmar coup and crisis cause major damage to its economy
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
Doctor urges Pfizer, Moderna vaccine to fight B.1.351 variant
B.1.351 South African Covid-19 variant found in Thailand
Pattaya mansion shooting suspect in jail, 6 associates lose visas
Thai Airways introducing limited direct flights between Europe and Phuket
Taxi drivers may switch to rideshare apps with new regulations
57 men arrested in drug and sex party in Bangkok sauna shop
Managers of Bangkok clubs blamed for third wave deny any wrongdoing
Former Finance Minister petitions to revoke approval of government’s 700 billion baht loan
More than 500 Covid patients try to escape field hospital in Phetchaburi
Sunday UPDATE: 3,382 new infections and 17 deaths, provincial totals
Tourism not expected to bounce back until 2026 – Thai government
UK health officials detect new Covid-19 variant first found in Thailand
Monday Covid-19 Update: 2,713 new cases and 30 deaths, provincial totals
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Taxi drivers may switch to rideshare apps with new regulations
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways introducing limited direct flights between Europe and Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
More than 500 Covid patients try to escape field hospital in Phetchaburi
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UK health officials detect new Covid-19 variant first found in Thailand
- Bangkok21 hours ago
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals
- Bangkok1 day ago
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Four different Covid-19 variants detected in Thailand
- Phuket2 days ago
Tourism officials push for “One Night, One Dollar” campaign in Phuket