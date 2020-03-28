Thailand’s health ministry identifies coronavirus hotspots | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s health ministry identifies coronavirus hotspots
The ministry of Public Health has released a list of what it considers Covid-19 coronavirus hotspots – places and times where the risk of contagion was extremely high. People who were in these places on these dates are urged to self-quarantine themselves in their homes, and to seek medical advice if they feel ill or show symptoms. The list covers Bangkok and 25 provinces. The list doesn’t include all cases or all provinces and may be added to in coming days.
BANGKOK
- Night-time restaurants and entertainment venues (March 9-10)
- Rajdamnoen Boxing Stadium (March 6-8)
- Lumpinee Boxing Stadium (March 6-8)
- Rajamangala University of Technology Suvarnabhumi (March 13)
- Public van travelling between The Mall and Future Park Rangsit (March 8-20)
- Public bus travelling to Prachachuen, Lumpinee and Rajdamnoen stadiums (March 8-14)
NONTHABURI
- Ordination ceremony at Wat Rachathiwas (March 14)
- Nonthaburi Boxing Stadium (March 8, 6-8pm)
- NAKHON RATCHASIMA
- Krungthai Bank, Pakthongchai intersection (March 10, 12, 16, 19)
- Nakhon Ratchasima Terminal 2 (March 13, 15)
- Boxing in Kutchik sub-district (March 8, noon-8pm)
- Cockfight stadium, Non Thai district (March 8, 11am-8pm)
KHON KAEN
- Tawandang (March 8, midnight-2.30am, March 15 12.59am, March 16 to 2am)
- Nong Phai Lom Market (March 16, 5pm)
- Sod Jaeng Mookata Chill (March 12, 9pm)
- Mittraphap Tavern (March 7, midnight-3.30am)
UBON RATCHATHANI
- Nakhonchai Air Bus to, from Bangkok (March 16, 10pm)
- Nok Air Flight DD9325 to Don Mueang (March 15, 5.33pm)
- Borikandee Taxi 486
- Chom Chan restaurant (March 14)
- U-Bar (March 13-14)
- Ricco (March 12)
- Mix Club (March 9)
- Tawandang (March 9)
SURIN
- Nakhonchai Air Bus 8224 to, from Rayong
- Funeral in Moo 3, Lamduan district (March 16, 7-11pm)
- Chong Chom Market, Kap Choeng district (March 15, 1-2pm)
SONGKHLA
- Jiranakorn Stadium, Hat Yai (March 14-15, 4-7pm)
- Minibus 4 from Hat Yai Airport into town (March 13, 10am)
PHRAE
- Cockfight stadium, Thung Kwao (March 9-12)
- Cockfight stadium, Pak Kang (March 9-12)
- Cockfight stadium, Wiang Thong (March 9-12)
PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN
- Van 978-22 to Bangkok (March 16)
- Minibus 985-20 Bangkok-Prachinburi (March 12)
PHITSANULOK
- Kruanannum restaurant (March 16)
- Lion Air flights to Bangkok (March 6, 8)
RAYONG
- Van BH-9 to Mor Chit (March 17-19)
- Van 10-107-99 to Rong Kluea (March 11-13)
CHIANG RAI
- Sombat Tiur VIP Bus 3-1 (March 21-22)
BURI RAM
- THAI flight TG-917 from London (March 16-17)
RATCHABURI
- Car care at Khao Ngoo intersection (March 20)
- Khao Chong Pran Flea Market (March 20)
- THAI flight TG-971 Zurich-Bangkok (March 19)
- Noodle restaurant at Fai Daeng Hua Pong intersection (March 19)
- Shopping mall at Kra Chab intersection (March 19)
- Funeral at Wat Nong Ma Kha (March 17)
- Tessaban 1 Wat Sattanard Pariwat School (March 14-15)
- Funeral, Moo 8 in Khao Cha-ngum (March 15)
- Exercise Park near Tessaban 3 School (March 10)
- Salon, Moo 6 in Khao Cha-ngum (March 10)
PHETCHABURI
- Wat Sawang Samakkhee Flea Market (March 20)
- Ban Wang Kham School (March 20)
- Srithep Hospital (March 20)
- Na Tong shop in Ban Wang Cham (March 19)
- Salon, Moo 7 Wang Kam Paeng (March 19)
- Ban Klang Bus Terminal Flea Market (March 19)
- Electronics shop near Ban Klang Bus Terminal (March 19)
- Chai Si Bami Kiao noodle stall near Siam Commercial Bank, Ban Klang (March 18)
- Srithep District Registration Office (March 16)
- Srithep Revenue Office (March 16)
- Ban Klang Market (March 16)
- Empire shop at Ban Klang Market (March 16)
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
109 new coronavirus cases for Thailand (Saturday)
The Thai Public Health Ministry has reported 109 new coronavirus cases and 2 new death today. This brings the total to 1,245 cases and 6 deaths in the Kingdom.
The latest figures brought the total cases to 1,245 across 57 provinces – 1,032 of the patients are Thais. Bangkok has a total of 515 cases, followed by Nonthaburi with 58 and Phuket with 47.
The death of a 55 year old woman brings the total fatalities in Thailand to 6. The woman was reported to also have complications related to diabetes.
The Public Health Ministry stresses the need for people to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.
"People should stay at their places and stop social activities for a week. A 24 hour curfew may have to be imposed if people continue to ignore our warnings."
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket residents told to stay home from 8pm – 3am ‘until further notice’
A virtual curfew has been announced for the island of Phuket which will restrict residents to their accommodation or homes from 8pm – 3am until further notice. The only exceptions would be URGENT errands. The announcement takes effect from today until further notice, according to the notice signed by the Phuket Governor.
The notice “seeks the collaboration of local residents and visitors” to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus around the southern island.
The announcement has been signed by the Governor Phuket with the authority of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee.
(The Thaiger has translated the decree from the Phuket Governor and will update if we missed any important details)
Earlier today, the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee announced 6 new Covid-19 cases in Phuket, bringing the total number of official cases to 47. 4 of the 6 new cases were from Patong, the other 2 from Kata and Karon.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
6 new cases in Phuket, most of them from Patong
The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee announced 6 new Covid-19 cases in Phuket today, bringing the total number of official cases to 47. 4 of the 6 new cases were from Patong, the other 2 from Kata and Karon.
“879 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus. Of these were six “new cases”.
Of the “people under investigation”, 111 remain in hospital, with 66 awaiting test results to confirm if they are infected.
The new cases…
- Case 42. A 32 year old Thai man – a security guard in the entertainment area in Soi Bangla, Patong. He fell ill on March 22. 2 people had high risk exposure to this patient.
- Case 43. A 32 year old Thai woman – a hotel receptionist at Kata Beach. DID not wear a face mask while interacting with tourists of many nationalities. Fell ill on March 23. 23 people had high risk exposure to this patient.
- Case 44. A 30 year old Thai man – had previously worked close to staff at an Italian restaurant in Patong. He became ill on Mar 24. 6 people had high risk exposure to this patient.
- Case 45. A 23 year old Thai woman – a waitress at a French restaurant in Patong. A history of contact with many confirmed patients in Patong and with tourists of many nationalities. Fell ill on March 20. 27 people had high risk exposure to this patient.
- Case 46. A 23 year old Thai woman – a worker at an entertainment venue on Soi Bangla, Patong. A history of being close to other confirmed patients, French people and tourists of many nationalities. Fell ill on March 25. 1 other person had high risk exposure to this patient.
- Case 47. An 27 year old man from Uzbekistan man – working as hotel front office staff at Karon Beach. He did not wear a face mask while working with tourists of many nationalities. He became ill on March 25. 6 people had high risk exposure to this patient.
The Provincial committee also made the following requests…
• all residents and visitors to wear a face mask at all times and to avoid personal contact, and to frequently wash their hands with soap or alcohol.
• any persons experiencing a fever, sore throat, coughing or a runny nose must wear a face mask, maintain a safe distance from other people and to see a doctor immediately.
• People to be truthful when giving details about their health history.
