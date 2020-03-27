People ‘strongly advised’ to stay home for 7 days | The Thaiger

“People nationwide are strongly urged to stay home and stop socialising for 7 days, starting this weekend, as the government steps up efforts to stem the coronavirus.”

Reported, Chief of Defence Forces General Pornpipat Benyasri, who is also in charge of security affairs and has full authority of the anti-virus measures under the emergency decree that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered.

General Pornpipat…

“We need your cooperation this coming Saturday and Sunday not to leave home and to cancel all activities. Stay home and stop the spread of the virus for the sake of the nation, and continue doing this for a week.”

“If a curfew is to be imposed, it will not just be for the night time because the disease is always active, day and night.”

“Businesses should have time beforehand to adjust their working schedules.”

“The country is not yet under total lockdown yet, but if infections continue to rise, it may be inevitable.”

“Otherwise, if social distancing is not applied and the people do not act according to the government, it has been estimated that the number of cases could climb to between 7,000 and 10,000 if no tough action is taken now.”

