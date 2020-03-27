image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Human Rights Watch blasts the arrest of Phuket artist over online comments

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Human Rights Watch blasts the arrest of Phuket artist over online comments | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Coconuts
    • follow us in feedly

A local artist and art gallery owner in Phuket, Danai Ussama, better known as “Mr Zen”, was arrested at his home on the island this week, on the day before Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced a state of emergency would soon go into effect (which happened on Thursday, March 26).

The 42 year old street artist was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with committing a computer crime. Despite being under self-quarantine, officers flew Danai to Bangkok, where he was charged with violating the Computer-Related Crime Act for “putting into a computer system false data in a manner that is likely to cause panic in the public.”

If found guilty, he faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Writing under the name Zen Wide on his Facebook page, Danai’s post was shared more than 10,000 times. It has since been removed.

The charge is based on a complaint against Airports of Thailand (AoT), which operates six international airports in Thailand. The March 16 post on the “Zen Wide” Facebook account said that upon return from Barcelona, he and other passengers didn’t encounter any Covid-19 coronavirus screening at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, an AoT managed airport.

AoT claims his post is not factual and caused public panic by misleading people into thinking that Suvarnabhumi Airport failed to effectively implement Covid-19 screening.

International rights group Human Rights Watch has blasted the arrest.

“Thai authorities should immediately stop using ‘anti-fake news’ laws to prosecute people critical of the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The state of emergency, which came into effect yesterday, three days after the arrest, heightens concerns of greater repression of free speech.”

“Thai authorities seem intent on shutting down critical opinions from the media and general public about their response to the Covid-19 crisis. The Emergency Decree provides the government a free hand to censor free speech.”

Whistleblowers in the public health sector too, and online journalists have faced retaliatory lawsuits and intimidation from authorities after they criticised government response to the outbreak and reported alleged corruption related to hoarding of surgical masks and other supplies and black-market profiteering.

Concerns about government restrictions on free speech rose when the PM Prayut Chan-ocha declared the state of emergency on Tuesday.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

China closes its borders, only allowing Chinese nationals, diplomats and C visas to enter

Anukul

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

China closes its borders, only allowing Chinese nationals, diplomats and C visas to enter | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: news.asksmarty.in

How the tables can turn within a month or so. Due to the rapid global spread of the Covid-19 virus, China’s Foreign Ministry has announced that they will temporarily suspend all entries into China. This will also include foreign nationals holding valid visas or residence permits in China. Doors closed, but with a few minor exceptions.

“The suspension will be starting tomorrow, is a temporary measure that China is compelled to take in light of the outbreak situation and the practices of other countries.”

“Entry by foreign nationals with APEC business travel cards will be suspended as well.”

The suspension will include

  • Port visas
  • 4/72/144-hour visa-free transit policy
  • Hainan 30 day visa-free policy
  • 15 day visa-free policy specified for foreign cruise-group-tour through Shanghai Port
  • Guangdong 144 hour visa-free policy specified for foreign tour groups from Hong Kong or Macao SAR
  • Guangxi 15 day visa-free policy specified for foreign tour groups of ASEAN countries will also be temporarily suspended

Entry with diplomatic service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected and foreign nationals visiting to China for economic, trade, scientific or technological activities, or out of emergency humanitarian needs, may apply for visas at Chinese embassies or consulates.

Chinese officials say they will stay in close touch with all borders and “properly handle personnel exchanges with the rest of the world under the special circumstances”.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Thailand

UPDATE: 91 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death in Thailand (Friday March 27)

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

UPDATE: 91 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death in Thailand (Friday March 27) | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Bloomberg

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and Department of Disease Control and confirmed a 91 new cases of the the Covid19 coronavirus at their daily press briefing this morning (March 27). There was also an additional death reported.

The new numbers bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1136 and deaths to 5. Two Thais have also died in the past two day in New York (below).

The Ministry outlined details of the new cases…

Group 1: Connected with previous confirmed cases…

  • 5 from the “boxing match cluster”
  • 7 from a nightclub cluster
  • 18 people who are close contacts with previous confirmed cases

Group 2: New cases…

  • 10 people back from abroad (9 Thais and 1 foreigner, most intervened at airport screenings)
  • 5 individuals who were working with many people, primarily foreigners
  • 46 cases who are being identified and traced

The new death was a patient in the southern Narathiwat province.

Meanwhile two Thai nationals living in New York have died in the past two days. The Thai Foreign Ministry reports the Thai consulate general reported that a 50 year old man working as a mechanic in Queens Borough died on Wednesday. Another 50 year old, working as a chef in a Thai restaurant in Manhattan died yesterday.

The two deaths took the number of Thai dying from Covid-19 in the US to three.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

34 year old returns from Bangkok, attends a wedding, tests positive for Covid-19

The Thaiger

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

34 year old returns from Bangkok, attends a wedding, tests positive for Covid-19 | The Thaiger

A 34 year old woman, who has since been tested as positive with Covid-19, returned by bus from Bangkok to her home in Roi Et, north east Thailand, to attend a wedding.

After results confirmed her case, officials are now scrambling to track down hundreds of guests that also attended the wedding. Governor of Roi Et, Wanchai Konggasem, reports that there are now 3 Covid-19 patients in the province, as of yesterday. The third patient is a 34 year old female who had returned from Bangkok.

The woman was working as an employee in an entertainment company long Sukhumvit Road. She travelled from Bangkok to the north east on a bus and arrived at the Phon Thong Bus Station in Roi Et on March 15. Not long after returning to the province, the girl went to a relative’s wedding on March 18 and 19 in the Phon Thong District.

The woman has also told authorities that she went to buy food at a local convenience store on March 20. She started developing a fever along with a sore throat on March 24. She checked in at the Roi Et Hospital.

The woman is still at the hospital. According to information she’s provided, there are about 120 people who have come into contact with her around Roi Et, as well as passengers on the bus. All of these individuals will need to be quarantined. At this stage only 20 have been tracked down and now being watched for any symptoms. Officials are still searching for the other hundred.

The other 3 Covid-19 cases in the province include a male and a female patient. They too travelled back to Roi Et from Bangkok. The female also works at an entertainment business in Sukhumvit and the male is a boxing expert at the Rajadamnern Thai Boxing Stadium.

Thousands of Bangkok workers headed home after the BMA closed down businesses in the capital last weekend.

SOURCE: Sanook.com | Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 days ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 days ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก1 month ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป1 month ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending