Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

PCD says don’t throw away used masks in water bottles after infections linked to bottles

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: George Chen/Flickr

Don’t discard your used face masks in water bottles is the advice the Pollution Control Department wants the public to heed after 20 people tested positive for Covid in Nakhon Ratchasima/Kora, a northeastern Thai province.

The department says the infections stem from virus ridden water bottles.

Atthapol Charoenchansa, the PCD director general, says a plethora of face masks have been worn throughout the pandemic… Also, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has released a set of guidelines for how to properly dispose of used face masks.

Atthapol says some people have been inserting face masks into water bottles under the belief that it would be safer for the rubbish collections. He says this is a misunderstanding. Attaphol adds that if the bottles are not incinerated, rubbish collectors have to extract the used masks from the bottles, which puts them at risk of getting Covid.

Reportedly, a 73 year old who collects and sells recyclable waste was infected with Covid after coming in contract with such a plastic bottle that had been contaminated with Covid. According to Thai media, the man then spread Covid to 20 other people, including his family and neighbours.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Martin
2021-07-31 14:48
Well, i think i've heard it all now. Blaming a plastic bottle that someone had put in the rubbish. Has the offending bottle been identified, given a PCR test and placed in 14 days quarantine? And given a stern telling off…
image
Remi
2021-07-31 15:07
Are we really living in a world of crack pots. Let's be honest here their is not test on this planet that can give you a positive test for Covid as covid has never been isolated so how can anyone…
image
ChristyS
2021-07-31 15:10
Some vital detail missing from this story- people are putting water bottles containing masks into their mouths? Taking masks out and filling the bottles? Or is it 5 gallon water bottles that are never sanitized properly even in the best of times? …
image
Objectivance
2021-07-31 15:15
Seems legit. 🤡🤡🤡
image
Paco
2021-07-31 15:30
When you think you hear it all.. lol who even comes up with an idea like that
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 mins ago

Border between Kanchanaburi and Myanmar closed until…
Thailand41 mins ago

Covid UPDATE: 18,912 infections, provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

PCD says don’t throw away used masks in water bottles after infections linked to bottles
Sponsored2 days ago

Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Government says it’s okay to criticise them, if it’s fact based
Thailand3 hours ago

Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Phuket reservations slow down for August
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand7 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 18,912 infections, news briefs
Drugs13 hours ago

Police nab 600kg heroin drug bust, year’s biggest in Northeast
Koh Samui17 hours ago

Koh Samui unaccustomed to Covid-19, many act in dismay
Thailand19 hours ago

Bangkok Airways extends flight suspension to August 11
Thailand19 hours ago

7 Jomtien Beach curfew breakers arrested
Thailand20 hours ago

Buri Ram pig stable converted into gambling den: 22 arrests follow
Thailand21 hours ago

“Fake news” banned, Thai media say order infringes on freedoms
Phuket21 hours ago

Precarious Phuket: open internationally, closed domestically
Best of21 hours ago

Top 5 tattoo parlours Bangkok
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending