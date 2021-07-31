Connect with us

Thailand

Covid UPDATE: 18,912 infections, provincial totals

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Today the Public Health department has announced 18,912 new infections and 178 Covid-related deaths for the past 24 hours around Thailand. There were 810 cases from Thai prisons. Today’s totals are a new record for daily cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here are today’s provincial totals for the past 24 hours…

• 10,678 patients were released from medical care yesterday. And there have now been more than 17 million cumulative vaccinations in Thailand.

• The Chon Buri Public Health department has announced another 1,062 new infections for Saturday and 6 new deaths.

• The Phuket Provincial Public Health department announced 35 new Covid infections for Friday. The number was 50 cases on Thursday. This takes the total over the past 7 days to 209. Before the opening of the Sandbox, public health officials set a threshold of 90 cases in a 7 day period as a trigger to review the future of the Phuket Sandbox.

• In a post to Facebook this afternoon, Bangkok Airways announced that they will be extending the suspension of their domestic flights until August 11. They will ground all flights except flights connected to the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus international reopening programs.• The public health ministry says that half of the 1.54 million Pfizer vaccine doses donated from the US will be allocated as a booster for 700,000 frontline medical staff across Thailand.

• Phuket has become like one island but 2 different worlds, depending on your vantage point. A look at the news over the past few days has been a dizzying mix of the Phuket Sandbox pushing forward, some successes in statistically low Covid-19 infection and death, especially compared to the rest of Thailand, a green light for the Sandbox to continue despite obstacles, and the island sealing off to outsiders.

Announcements regarding the Sandbox being allowed to continue under close supervision came within hours of government orders essentially banning all domestic travel to the island. Now, your chances of travelling to Phuket are very much dependent on whether you are an international traveller or a domestic one. Details about the new restrictions for domestic travel HERE.

• Thailand’s Ministry of Labour has clarified details of the compensation packages being offered during the tightened lockdown measures in 13 COVID-19 dark-red zone provinces, after people complained that they had been unfairly excluded from the scheme – NBT

SOURCES: FRB | NBT | The Phuket News

 

