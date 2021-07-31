Thailand
Covid UPDATE: 18,912 infections, provincial totals
Today the Public Health department has announced 18,912 new infections and 178 Covid-related deaths for the past 24 hours around Thailand. There were 810 cases from Thai prisons. Today’s totals are a new record for daily cases since the start of the pandemic.
Here are today’s provincial totals for the past 24 hours…
• 10,678 patients were released from medical care yesterday. And there have now been more than 17 million cumulative vaccinations in Thailand.
• The Chon Buri Public Health department has announced another 1,062 new infections for Saturday and 6 new deaths.
• The Phuket Provincial Public Health department announced 35 new Covid infections for Friday. The number was 50 cases on Thursday. This takes the total over the past 7 days to 209. Before the opening of the Sandbox, public health officials set a threshold of 90 cases in a 7 day period as a trigger to review the future of the Phuket Sandbox.
• In a post to Facebook this afternoon, Bangkok Airways announced that they will be extending the suspension of their domestic flights until August 11. They will ground all flights except flights connected to the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus international reopening programs.• The public health ministry says that half of the 1.54 million Pfizer vaccine doses donated from the US will be allocated as a booster for 700,000 frontline medical staff across Thailand.
• Phuket has become like one island but 2 different worlds, depending on your vantage point. A look at the news over the past few days has been a dizzying mix of the Phuket Sandbox pushing forward, some successes in statistically low Covid-19 infection and death, especially compared to the rest of Thailand, a green light for the Sandbox to continue despite obstacles, and the island sealing off to outsiders.
Announcements regarding the Sandbox being allowed to continue under close supervision came within hours of government orders essentially banning all domestic travel to the island. Now, your chances of travelling to Phuket are very much dependent on whether you are an international traveller or a domestic one. Details about the new restrictions for domestic travel HERE.
• Thailand’s Ministry of Labour has clarified details of the compensation packages being offered during the tightened lockdown measures in 13 COVID-19 dark-red zone provinces, after people complained that they had been unfairly excluded from the scheme – NBT
SOURCES: FRB | NBT | The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Covid UPDATE: 18,912 infections, provincial totals
PCD says don’t throw away used masks in water bottles after infections linked to bottles
Government says it’s okay to criticise them, if it’s fact based
Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 18,912 infections, news briefs
Police nab 600kg heroin drug bust, year’s biggest in Northeast
Koh Samui unaccustomed to Covid-19, many act in dismay
Bangkok Airways extends flight suspension to August 11
7 Jomtien Beach curfew breakers arrested
Buri Ram pig stable converted into gambling den: 22 arrests follow
“Fake news” banned, Thai media say order infringes on freedoms
Precarious Phuket: open internationally, closed domestically
Top 5 tattoo parlours Bangkok
Duterte approves lockdown measures for Manila
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
His Majesty the King donates 2.8 billion baht in Covid-19 aid
Surat Thani announces new Covid-19 measures for Samui Plus
Covid-19 train sends 1,490 infected from Bangkok to hometowns
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 15,335 new infections, news briefs
1st Taekwondo Olympic gold as Panipak wins for Thailand
AstraZeneca Thailand writes open letter to people of Thailand
Inside story behind the Thailand property seachange
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
4th body found on a Bangkok street
Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
Covid UPDATE: 15,335 new infections, provincial numbers
Thai Red Cross order of 5 million Moderna vaccines in process
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
- Crime2 days ago
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most
- Chon Buri4 days ago
More Pattaya people arrested drinking alcohol, violating Covid measures
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
- Bangkok3 days ago
Crowds rush to Bang Sue for vaccination ahead of walk-in registration ending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Health Minister says Bang Sue not crowded, blames “camera angles”
Recent comments: