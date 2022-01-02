Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pattaya sets up 3 free Covid-19 testing points to access nightlife
After intensive rules requiring constant Covid-19 testing for Chon Buri restaurants and entertainment venues were announced last night, the Chon Buri Department of Public Health is now helping to ease the burden by setting up 3 free testing points in popular entertainment and nightlife areas. The Chon Buri Governor announced new rules late last night for venues that serve food or alcohol to protect from Covid-19 amid fears of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.
The strict new regulations demand daily rapid antigen Covid-19 testing for anybody working in any nightlife or entertainment business, especially as many are moonlighting as “restaurants” to skirt restrictions and be able to open and serve alcohol. The requirement includes entertainers, performers, musicians, and any staff working on the premises.
All customers must also present the results of a test taken within 72 hours of patronising a venue. Officials encouraged businesses to set up onsite testing originally. Any venue that is unable or unwilling to comply with the exhaustive testing regimen is required to close immediately and remain closed until restrictions are lifted.
Testing stations will be set up at Tree Town Market on Soi Buakhao, on Soi LK Metro, and at the Walking Street in front of Stones House. The new screening points are active from today to January 5 at least and might be continued beyond that as deemed necessary as the testing decree did not have an expiration date.
Free rapid antigen tests will be offered from 5 pm until late night and will be available for customers wanting to go to nearby businesses but also for the businesses themselves to allow staff to test daily for free. Patrons will be able to take a test and get results allowing them access for 72 hours to the restaurants and venues in the area before needing to retest.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pattaya sets up 3 free Covid-19 testing points to access nightlife
POLL: Chadchart still the lead candidate for Bangkok Governor
Police find drugs scattered at Bangkok restaurant New Year’s Party
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
7 Dangerous Days: 226 road deaths, 1915 accidents in 4 days
Thailand’s come a long way battling Covid-19 since September
COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: Chon Buri passes Bangkok
11 local, 10 international Omicron infections found in Phuket
2 Sinovac plus Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron variant
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
Royal Thai Air Force seeks to buy F-35 jets for at least 18 billion baht
555 traffic accidents and 65 road deaths on New Year’s Eve
CCSA: response teams not lockdowns if holiday brings Covid-19
Omicron variant found in triple-vaxxed woman in Nakhon Si Thammarat
“Thailand Trusted Destination” certification aimed at luring tourists
TUI Nordic continue their European flights into Phuket
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
Israeli Covid-19 rule escapee facing charges, deportation
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
Malaysian government slammed over slow response to devastating floods
No cutoff date for those approved to enter Thailand under Test & Go, Sandbox
UPDATE: Israeli escapee given slap-on-the-wrist fine
UPDATE: TUI Nordic to continue services into Phuket
Thailand Omicron update: More than 500 cases, many Test & Go travellers
Best places in Phuket to countdown for New Year 2022
Thailand News Today | Omicron slows down Thailands tourism for this new year
Is the new Boeing 737 Max safe to fly? A new book makes you wonder.
Thailand News Today | Possible added restrictions & Full Moon Party goes ahead
No cutoff date for approved Test&Go/Sandbox tourists to enter Thailand | GMT
Bangkok revises closure order, bars and nightclubs to stay closed until January 15
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events2 days ago
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
- Krabi14 hours ago
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Omicron variant spreading rapidly, infections highest in Bangkok, North-East
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Omicron infections in Thailand up to 729
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Samui businesses call for Test & Go to be reinstated and to be included in sandbox
- Phuket4 days ago
Russians the top demographic in Phuket, will likely remain so
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
92 Phuket Sandbox, Test & Go travellers positive for Covid, tests to determine variant