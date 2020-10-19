image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

“Open the borders, safely”, Bill Heinecke, Minor International interview – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

&#8220;Open the borders, safely&#8221;, Bill Heinecke, Minor International interview &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
Bill Heinecke speaks to Bill Barnett. The two heavy-hitters of Thailand’s hotel and hospitality sector, mull over the current Covid situation and the reopening of Thailand’s borders to some form of tourism. Bill Heinecke is the Chairman and Founder of Minor International.

Bill Barnett is the Managing Director of c9hotelworks.com

Now the Thai government has approved the special long-term tourist visa scheme (STV), hoteliers are remaining skeptical about reopening due to the lack of clarity in the recent announcement, which will reportedly take effect next month. The president of the Thai Hotels Association’s southern chapter says more hoteliers will consider reopening if the government gives further information about the plan in terms of prospective markets, arrival dates, origin countries, and flights.

Such details would allow hotels to prepare themselves ahead of time to offer services as alternative state quarantine premises as at least 60 hotels in Phuket are awaiting approval to operate such facilities.

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Jason

    October 19, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    I have to say that I think this will go nowhere. No International Tourist is going to spend half or all of their holiday in quarantine. I do hope these gentlemen aren’t pinning their hopes on anything happening soon, the way the Thai Government is talking. The real game changer here isn’t a vaccine.. The real hope is a rapid test. The WHO (World Health Organisation) has approved a rapid test that gives a result in 15-30 minutes. The “elephant in the room” is the fact that the overwhelming majority of people, don’t have the virus! So if you can determine who has it and who doesn’t quickly, tourists in larger numbers can travel again. It takes more than that though. It takes governments talking to each other to establish mutually recognised testing methods to ensure departing tourists have been tested negative by the government of their home country and are tested on arrival by government officials on arrival. Think about it !

    Reply
    • Avatar

      RG

      October 19, 2020 at 4:20 pm

      I must agree with you that proper testing is a must, however, one other thing is a absolute must, education of the Thais with regards to this virus. Educate on what the WHO, CDC and the ECDC have to say and their guidelines. The Thai press has the responsibility to put this information out, not just some ‘the sky is falling’ Thai doctor that’s trying to get his name in the press, or a politician like Trump.

      Reply
  2. Avatar

    Jason

    October 19, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    If what I have said is news to you, you should be surprised you haven’t heard this already. It should be on the front page of every news service in Thailand!

    Reply

The Thaiger

Covid19 – US infections “balloon”, world case total surpasses 40 million

The Thaiger

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Covid19 &#8211; US infections &#8220;balloon&#8221;, world case total surpasses 40 million | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Ipsos

“We were really hoping to crater the cases in preparation for a bad winter. We’ve done basically the opposite.”

New Covid-19 cases are again surging in many countries. Globally, the number of infected people exceeded 40 million as of last night with new infections starting to accelerate again. Today the total number of confirmed cases around the world is 40,323,461. The number of total deaths remains at 1,118,826 and recovered patients at 30,135,040 (as of 4pm Thai time).

Covid19 - US infections

Notably, the death rate from Covid-19 is not rising as treatment for complicated cases continues to rapidly improve. The US, India, Russia, Brazil, the rest of South America, and parts of Europe and the UK, are the current ‘hot spots’ (below).

Regionally, the surge of cases in Myanmar is causing headaches for Thai border officials in the north west of the country. The Governor of Tak decided to close the border checkpoints this morning. But the 2,000 kilometre long land border between Thailand and Myanmar has many unofficial “Natural” crossing points.

In the US, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says following public health measures is the way out of the crisis that has hobbled the economy, claimed thousands of lives and sickened millions.

“The predicted fall surge is here, and rising cases across the US appear to bear that out.”

The US is averaging more than 55,000 new cases a day, and 10 states reported their highest single-day cases counts last Friday. As of this morning, US time, there were more than 8.5 million cases and 219,674 coronavirus deaths, according to Worldometers.info

“The Covid-19 crisis would have to be ‘really, really bad’ to implement a national lockdown. Despite the climbing totals, a nationwide lockdown is not the way forward unless the pandemic gets “really, really bad.”

Tara Smith, a professor of epidemiology at Kent State University says the worst fears of rising cases, leading into winter, are being realised.

“We were really hoping to crater the cases in preparation for a bad winter. We’ve done basically the opposite.”

After hitting an all-time high in July, cases did drop significantly, but the US never reached a level where the public health system could truly get a handle on the outbreak or describe it as ‘contained’.

Now infections are on the rise again, driven by ballooning outbreaks across the country’s interior, especially in the Midwest, the Great Plains and the West.

Contributing to the rise is the return of students to schools and campuses across the country, puzzling resistance to social distancing and mask wearing recommendations, and more people spending time in restaurants and other indoor settings as the weather starts to cool down.

SOURCE: worldometers.info | nor.org

Covid19 - US infections

TABLE: worldometers.com

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

New Covid-19 restrictions imposed to tackle Europe’s second wave

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

New Covid-19 restrictions imposed to tackle Europe&#8217;s second wave | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Px Here

Countries across Europe are imposing new restrictions as they grapple with a second major wave of Covid-19. Worldwide, the coronavirus has now infected more than 40 million people and been responsible for the deaths of more than 1 million. In Europe, Covid-19 deaths have surpassed 250,000, making up nearly a quarter of the coronavirus deaths in the world.

Whilst there has been a sharp uptick in new cases in parts of Europe, the death rate has remained relatively low, when compared with the first wave in April and May. But even the death rate has started creeping up over the past week.

Belgium has reported a sharp spike in cases. Just today, the country reported 9,138 new confirmed cases and 21 new Covid-19 related deaths. Cafes and restaurants have been closed for the past 4 weeks and there’s now a nightly curfew. But some restaurant and business owners criticise the government’s order.

“We don’t feel considered, and it hurt my heart… Everyone is in pain. It’s horrible.”

Switzerland was able to control the virus at the start of the outbreak, but has recently had a spike of Covid-19 cases. In the past week, coronavirus infections have doubled in the Alpine nation. The government imposed new restrictions, like a ban on public gatherings of more than 15 people. It’s also now mandatory to wear a face mask while at any indoor public spaces. In a statement, the government said the spike in cases is “worrying” and a concern for all age groups.

France ranks in the top 10 highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases. On Saturday, the country announced it had 32,400 new infections. Over the weekend, the government imposed a nightly curfew on 9 cities, including Paris.

Italy, which had the first major Covid-19 outbreak, is now experiencing a second wave and has imposed restrictions again like bans on public gatherings. The Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says “We cannot waste time.”

Active Covid-19 Cases in Switzerland

New Covid-19 restrictions imposed to tackle Europe's second wave | News by The Thaiger

Active Covid-19 Cases in Belgium

New Covid-19 restrictions imposed to tackle Europe's second wave | News by The Thaiger

Active Covid-19 Cases in France

New Covid-19 restrictions imposed to tackle Europe's second wave | News by The Thaiger

Active Covid-19 Cases in Italy

New Covid-19 restrictions imposed to tackle Europe's second wave | News by The Thaiger

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Worldometers

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand to be Southeast Asia production base for Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Thailand to be Southeast Asia production base for Oxford&#8217;s Covid-19 vaccine | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Lex18

Thailand is planned to be the Southeast Asia production base for Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine. The British-Swedish pharmaceutical company Astra-Zeneca is working with Oxford to make the vaccine, if and when it is approved, globally available and Siam Bioscience will manufacture the vaccine in Thailand.

Thailand is planned to be the production base for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, which includes Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos.

Out of the 1 trillion baht allocated to public health in the 2021 fiscal budget, 40 billion baht has been set aside to for Covid-19 related measures, like production of a vaccine, according deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisranakul. Back in July, the Thai government announced it was setting aside 600 million baht to purchase supplies for the Oxford vaccine.

“The vaccine production of Oxford University is in constant development and has made great progress, with human tests being conducted.”

In earlier report, the British Embassy in Bangkok said if the vaccine is successful, it will be available to the Thai population by the first half of 2021. A Covid-19 vaccine is seen as a lifeline for Thailand’s tourism-dependant economy that has been battered by the pandemic’s travel restrictions. Some have said the economy won’t pick back up again until a vaccine is available.

The caveat on all the excitement about a Covid-19 vaccine is that there has never been a successful development of a coronavirus vaccine. But the worldwide economic impact is spurring on significant efforts to find one ASAP that will hopefully prove successful in preventing Covid-19 infection.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

