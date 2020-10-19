Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand to be Southeast Asia production base for Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand is planned to be the Southeast Asia production base for Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine. The British-Swedish pharmaceutical company Astra-Zeneca is working with Oxford to make the vaccine, if and when it is approved, globally available and Siam Bioscience will manufacture the vaccine in Thailand.
Thailand is planned to be the production base for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, which includes Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos.
Out of the 1 trillion baht allocated to public health in the 2021 fiscal budget, 40 billion baht has been set aside to for Covid-19 related measures, like production of a vaccine, according deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisranakul. Back in July, the Thai government announced it was setting aside 600 million baht to purchase supplies for the Oxford vaccine.
“The vaccine production of Oxford University is in constant development and has made great progress, with human tests being conducted.”
In earlier report, the British Embassy in Bangkok said if the vaccine is successful, it will be available to the Thai population by the first half of 2021. A Covid-19 vaccine is seen as a lifeline for Thailand’s tourism-dependant economy that has been battered by the pandemic’s travel restrictions. Some have said the economy won’t pick back up again until a vaccine is available.
The caveat on all the excitement about a Covid-19 vaccine is that there has never been a successful development of a coronavirus vaccine. But the worldwide economic impact is spurring on significant efforts to find one ASAP that will hopefully prove successful in preventing Covid-19 infection.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Covid19 – US infections “balloon”, world case total surpasses 40 million
“We were really hoping to crater the cases in preparation for a bad winter. We’ve done basically the opposite.”
New Covid-19 cases are again surging in many countries. Globally, the number of infected people exceeded 40 million as of last night with new infections starting to accelerate again. Today the total number of confirmed cases around the world is 40,323,461. The number of total deaths remains at 1,118,826 and recovered patients at 30,135,040 (as of 4pm Thai time).
Notably, the death rate from Covid-19 is not rising as treatment for complicated cases continues to rapidly improve. The US, India, Russia, Brazil, the rest of South America, and parts of Europe and the UK, are the current ‘hot spots’ (below).
In the US, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says following public health measures is the way out of the crisis that has hobbled the economy, claimed thousands of lives and sickened millions.
“The predicted fall surge is here, and rising cases across the US appear to bear that out.”
The US is averaging more than 55,000 new cases a day, and 10 states reported their highest single-day cases counts last Friday. As of this morning, US time, there were more than 8.5 million cases and 219,674 coronavirus deaths, according to Worldometers.info
“The Covid-19 crisis would have to be ‘really, really bad’ to implement a national lockdown. Despite the climbing totals, a nationwide lockdown is not the way forward unless the pandemic gets “really, really bad.”
Tara Smith, a professor of epidemiology at Kent State University says the worst fears of rising cases, leading into winter, are being realised.
“We were really hoping to crater the cases in preparation for a bad winter. We’ve done basically the opposite.”
After hitting an all-time high in July, cases did drop significantly, but the US never reached a level where the public health system could truly get a handle on the outbreak or describe it as ‘contained’.
Now infections are on the rise again, driven by ballooning outbreaks across the country’s interior, especially in the Midwest, the Great Plains and the West.
Contributing to the rise is the return of students to schools and campuses across the country, puzzling resistance to social distancing and mask wearing recommendations, and more people spending time in restaurants and other indoor settings as the weather starts to cool down.
SOURCE: worldometers.info | nor.org
TABLE: worldometers.com
New Covid-19 restrictions imposed to tackle Europe’s second wave
Countries across Europe are imposing new restrictions as they grapple with a second major wave of Covid-19. Worldwide, the coronavirus has now infected more than 40 million people and been responsible for the deaths of more than 1 million. In Europe, Covid-19 deaths have surpassed 250,000, making up nearly a quarter of the coronavirus deaths in the world.
Whilst there has been a sharp uptick in new cases in parts of Europe, the death rate has remained relatively low, when compared with the first wave in April and May. But even the death rate has started creeping up over the past week.
Belgium has reported a sharp spike in cases. Just today, the country reported 9,138 new confirmed cases and 21 new Covid-19 related deaths. Cafes and restaurants have been closed for the past 4 weeks and there’s now a nightly curfew. But some restaurant and business owners criticise the government’s order.
“We don’t feel considered, and it hurt my heart… Everyone is in pain. It’s horrible.”
Switzerland was able to control the virus at the start of the outbreak, but has recently had a spike of Covid-19 cases. In the past week, coronavirus infections have doubled in the Alpine nation. The government imposed new restrictions, like a ban on public gatherings of more than 15 people. It’s also now mandatory to wear a face mask while at any indoor public spaces. In a statement, the government said the spike in cases is “worrying” and a concern for all age groups.
France ranks in the top 10 highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases. On Saturday, the country announced it had 32,400 new infections. Over the weekend, the government imposed a nightly curfew on 9 cities, including Paris.
Italy, which had the first major Covid-19 outbreak, is now experiencing a second wave and has imposed restrictions again like bans on public gatherings. The Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says “We cannot waste time.”
Active Covid-19 Cases in Switzerland
Active Covid-19 Cases in Belgium
Active Covid-19 Cases in France
Active Covid-19 Cases in Italy
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Worldometers
“Open the borders, safely”, Bill Heinecke, Minor International interview – VIDEO
Bill Heinecke speaks to Bill Barnett. The two heavy-hitters of Thailand’s hotel and hospitality sector, mull over the current Covid situation and the reopening of Thailand’s borders to some form of tourism. Bill Heinecke is the Chairman and Founder of Minor International.
Bill Barnett is the Managing Director of c9hotelworks.com
Now the Thai government has approved the special long-term tourist visa scheme (STV), hoteliers are remaining skeptical about reopening due to the lack of clarity in the recent announcement, which will reportedly take effect next month. The president of the Thai Hotels Association’s southern chapter says more hoteliers will consider reopening if the government gives further information about the plan in terms of prospective markets, arrival dates, origin countries, and flights.
Such details would allow hotels to prepare themselves ahead of time to offer services as alternative state quarantine premises as at least 60 hotels in Phuket are awaiting approval to operate such facilities.
Glenn
October 19, 2020 at 3:02 pm
“Global trials of the vaccine, called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, were put on hold on September 6 after a study participant fell ill with what was believed to be a rare spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis.”
Read this above in a recent news report.
Some phrases that that make this obviously a propaganda piece and not hard news;
‘is planned’, ‘ ‘if and when it is approved’, ‘if the vaccine is successful’, and
“The caveat on all the excitement about a Covid-19 vaccine is that there has never been a successful development of a corona virus vaccine”
In the last quote, note the word NEVER.
And need I say again, all this for – an illness that has not even affected 99.99% of the Thai population – for a scary deadly killer virus that hasn’t killed more than 0.014% of the world population – and has not affected 99.48% of the people in the world (and this assumes you choose to believe the inflated numbers from the WHO).
Vaccine shot available – uh yea, you go first and good luck
RG
October 19, 2020 at 3:41 pm
Be part of the solution, not the problem.
galaxy
October 19, 2020 at 4:27 pm
For sure: Critic is so easy, but art is difficult even if you are Mr xyz who knows everything…
Issan John
October 19, 2020 at 4:15 pm
“And need I say again …”
No, you needn’t.
If you want to stick your head in the sand, though, feel free …
galaxy
October 19, 2020 at 4:22 pm
Heureusement qu’il n’a pas touché 99,99% de la population!
Stephen Westrip
October 19, 2020 at 4:25 pm
Imbecile! Read all the facts and not only the ones that suit your narrative.