Officials say employees are to resume work, compensated accordingly following ease on restrictions

With restrictions easing in “dark red” zones tomorrow, the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare has declared that employees can go back to work with their normal compensation, according to Thai media sources.

The department has declared that employers are required to summon all employees back to work and pay them accordingly. If employees are not paid their wages, their contracts will be considered terminated, and employers will be required to give an advance payment for termination.

Employees are expected to return to work as usual, and if they fail to do so or take a vacation without permission, the employee will be considered absent. Employees may be liable to disciplinary action if they do not follow the job’s disciplinary procedures. Employees who miss work for more than three days in a row without good reason may be fired without pay.

The department’s director requests that all businesses follow the disease control measures set by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

SOURCE : Channel 7 News

