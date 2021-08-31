Connect with us

Officials say employees are to resume work, compensated accordingly following ease on restrictions

narisasethi

Published

 on 

Photo Via: ประชาสัมพันธ์ กสร. facebook page

With restrictions easing in “dark red” zones tomorrow, the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare has declared that employees can go back to work with their normal compensation, according to Thai media sources.

The department has declared that employers are required to summon all employees back to work and pay them accordingly. If employees are not paid their wages, their contracts will be considered terminated, and employers will be required to give an advance payment for termination.

Employees are expected to return to work as usual, and if they fail to do so or take a vacation without permission, the employee will be considered absent. Employees may be liable to disciplinary action if they do not follow the job’s disciplinary procedures. Employees who miss work for more than three days in a row without good reason may be fired without pay.

The department’s director requests that all businesses follow the disease control measures set by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

SOURCE : Channel 7 News

 

Recent comments:
image
AdamX
2021-08-31 23:34
Many businesses have been paying staff to stay at home at immense cost to themselves. I hope the staff understand and appreciate this and help their employers to recover from their losses.
image
GuyIncognito
2021-09-01 07:00
This is going to fail, very quickly. Brace yourselves
image
Rain
2021-09-01 07:19
7 hours ago, AdamX said: Many businesses have been paying staff to stay at home at immense cost to themselves. I hope the staff understand and appreciate this and help their employers to recover from their losses. Huh? Shirley, you…
image
AlexPTY
2021-09-01 10:50
11 hours ago, AdamX said: Many businesses have been paying staff to stay at home at immense cost to themselves. I hope the staff understand and appreciate this and help their employers to recover from their losses. care to elaborate…
image
AdamX
2021-09-01 11:45
45 minutes ago, AlexPTY said: care to elaborate on this? any businesses you know paying staff to stay home? most of my friends in restaurant industry worked on kitchen, making and packing online orders at half of wages. do you know…
narisasethi

Narisa is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

