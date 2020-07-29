Officials declare Rayong “Covid-free”, plan to revive domestic tourism | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials declare Rayong “Covid-free”, plan to revive domestic tourism
After the fallout from an Egyptian soldier testing positive for Covid-19while visiting Rayong, in eastern Thailand, the province is sending out the message that it’s safe to visit once more. Rayong has now gone over 2 weeks with no new case of the virus, with Governor Surasak Charoensirichot confirming over 6,900 residents have tested negative.
Chayut Chaitrakulthong, Chairman of the Rayong Tourism Association, echoes these sentiments, saying the province is open and ready for business. He adds that several events are being planned, in conjunction with the Thai government and the Covid-19 task force, in a bid to revive tourism in the province.
Rayong had only just begun to welcome back domestic tourists when news broke that an Egyptian soldier who had tested positive for the virus had broken self-isolation rules by visiting a number of shopping malls in the city.
The fallout from the incident, including cancellation of holiday bookings in the region, led to the government revising the rules for certain categories of international arrivals who had, up until then, been exempt from mandatory 14-day quarantine.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
A global survey released yesterday gave Thailand top marks for its effective handling of Covid-19 and its recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The nation scored 82 on the Global Covid-19 Index, putting it on top of the global chart as an example of best practices in tackling the virus sweeping the globe. In the previous ranking published June 14, Thailand came second among 184 nations. South Korea came in second this time, with a score of 81, followed by Latvia (80.8), Malaysia (79.4), Taiwan (78.9) and New Zealand (78.5). Australia, which topped the chart in previous months, now ranks 6th, […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 found in 3 Thai monks at Las Vegas temple
The Royal Thai consulate-general in Los Angeles confirmed yesterday that 3 Thai Buddhist monks at a temple in Las Vegas have contracted Covid-19. “The temple has 5 monks, who were tested for Covid-19 on July 13. The test results showed 3 have the virus. 2 monks were rushed to the hospital in critical condition and have been on respirators since, while the third displayed minor symptoms and has been treated in a quarantine facility.” “The abbot and another monk have been found to have no Covid-19 symptoms, but they have been placed in quarantine as a precaution.” The consul-general says […]
Phuket
Phuket seeks to revive tourism with 3 major events planned
Phuket is planning a series of promotional events in an effort to revive tourism in the hard-hit province. With tourism accounting for 80% of the economy, Phuket is arguably one of the most highly-impacted areas in the country after the economic fallout of the Covid pandemic struck. The Minister of Commerce, Jurin Laksanawisit, is overseeing the staging of 3 major events that are hoped to breathe new life into the ashes of the island’s battered tourism industry. Jurin, who also serves as Deputy PM, has visited Phuket to help plan for the events, which are being organised by local government […]
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
Hat Yai police seize over 20,000 meth pills; suspect escapes, wife arrested
1 dead, 14 injured in Nakhon Phathom market collapse
Covid-19 found in 3 Thai monks at Las Vegas temple
Officials declare Rayong “Covid-free”, plan to revive domestic tourism
Prosecutors and police to investigate decision to drop Red Bull “Boss” charges
Truck goes for a swim at Phuket beach – VIDEO
Phuket seeks to revive tourism with 3 major events planned
Lopburi police powerless to stop sex-crazed, junk food-addicted monkey gangs
US, Australia take hawkish tone towards China in talks
Motorbike taxi driver shot dead behind Pattaya school after dropping off teacher
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
The big comeback for Big Joke?
Vietnam in new virus scare as 15 cases emerge
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
Tourism sector facing massive closures
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
American busted for fraud in Bangkok
Covid-19 documentary to feature Thailand and New Zealand as success stories
Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA
620 baht Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in 2021
Bangkok “sadist” arrested for man’s death, woman’s abduction
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
620 baht Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in 2021
- Bangkok2 days ago
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
- Crime3 days ago
A day of shame as Thai police try to defend revoking “Boss” arrest warrants
- Crime3 days ago
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
- Phang Nga3 days ago
Newly discovered 3,000 year old cave paintings in Phang Nga
- Central Thailand4 days ago
Life sentence for man who ran over his neighbour reduced to 25 years – VIDEO
- Crime3 days ago
Red Bull parent company releases statement over the “Boss” legal matters
- Expats2 days ago
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26