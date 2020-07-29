Connect with us

Crime

Prosecutors and police to investigate decision to drop Red Bull “Boss” charges

Maya Taylor

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Prosecutors and police to investigate decision to drop Red Bull “Boss” charges | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Daily Mail
    • follow us in feedly

Following nationwide outrage at the news that billionaire Red Bull heir, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, has had all charges against him dropped, the Office of the Attorney-General has promised an urgent probe into the decision. Vorayuth is accused of murdering a Bangkok policeman in 2012, by dragging him and his bike under his Ferrari, allegedly while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

After years “on the run”, somehow leaving Thailand undetected, and being photographed living a lavish lifestyle in London and around the world, the decision to drop all charges against Vorayuth was announced last Friday. The move sparked outrage in Thailand, with citizens deriding a corrupt system that appears to favour the wealthy and seemingly allow them to get away with murder.

Following the backlash, a spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General says the circumstances surrounding the decision will be looked into. Khaosod English reports that police spokesman Kissana Phathana-Charoen has confirmed the force is launching a similar probe.

“A committee has been set up to ensure transparency and fairness to all parties with regards to the actions of the police. The 10-member committee will conclude its findings within 15 days.”

The Parliament’s committee on police affairs is also expected to summon the national police commissioner tomorrow, in order to hear his testimony on the matter, while the committee on legal affairs will today hear from him and 5 other officers involved in the case.

Meanwhile, the whole thing is turning into a PR disaster for Red Bull. Calls to boycott the company’s products are gaining momentum on social media, forcing Red Bull to issue a statement distancing itself from the controversy.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Phil

    July 29, 2020 at 12:16 pm

    It might be just me being a bit dim, but aren’t the prosecutors the ones that already got “persuaded” to drop all the charges against this alleged criminal? Not hard to see which way this is going next!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Hat Yai police seize over 20,000 meth pills; suspect escapes, wife arrested

Jack Burton

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Hat Yai police seize over 20,000 meth pills; suspect escapes, wife arrested | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Hat Yai Focus

More than 20,000 methamphetamine pills (“yaba”) and 28 grams of crystal meth (“ya ice”) were seized at a house in the southern Songkhla province’s Hat Yai district yesterday morning. A woman, 22 year old Kittima Ronnakan, was arrested, while her husband, the prime suspect, 49 year old Sompop Chaimit, escaped, leaving her alone at the dinner table. Acting on a tip, police broke into the house at Moo 7 in tambon Khlong Hae through the back door. They found only Kittima in the house, and believe Sompop slipped out through the front door as they burst in, narrowly escaping arrest. […]

Continue Reading

Thailand

The big comeback for Big Joke?

The Thaiger

Published

21 hours ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

The big comeback for Big Joke? | The Thaiger

Former police poster boy and Thai immigration Chief, Surachat Hakparn, aka. “Big Joke” says he wants to return to police duties and “come back in from the cold”.. He participated in 2 hours of prayers at the Wat Bueng Kradan in Phitsanulok city in Central Thailand, praying for a return to his roles in the Thai police force. At the height of his fame he was “Maj. Gen. Surachat Hakparn, Immigration Chief”. Having political leaders like Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan on his side, he seemed to have his rise to the top of Thailand’s police force assured. He appeared at […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Pattaya police seize 8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in Bangkok

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

Pattaya police seize 8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in Bangkok | The Thaiger

The Pattaya City Police have seized 8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in green tea bags in Bangkok follow a tip-off and sting operation. Pattaya City Police arrested 26 years old Preecha ‘Bang Reen’ Soamonta last night. (That’s a LARGE haul of crystal meth from a single person) Police seized the 8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (aka. ice) which were reportedly found in the same location as the suspect in green tea bags. The arrest follow a tip-off from a “concerned citizen” regarding a drug network known to police. Pattaya Police conducted the sting and arranged the purchase of 8 kilograms of crystal […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending