Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Number of calls increases, Thailand’s Covid hotline struggles to keep up
Since Covid-19 cases soared in recent weeks due to the highly infectious Omicron strain, the hotline has been getting around 40,000 and 70,000 calls each day, with inquiries requesting beds and medical treatment.
Several people were unable to get through due to the huge volume of calls received each day and the lack of corresponding employees to meet the demands. The National Health Security Office has said it is committed to improving wait times on its 1330 hotline.
“Even though the NHSO has asked people to work as volunteers replying to questions, there are still more incoming calls than they can handle.”
There are a large number of calls to the hotline, and people should not call back with the same issues, according to the secretary-general of the NHSO. Around half the calls have been people asking about the status of their registration for home isolation after waiting many days for an answer from the hospitals with which they had registered. Calls like held up the centre and prevented many new and unregistered Covid-19 patients from reaching the hotline.
The Public Health Ministry will start an outpatient plan for Covid-19 patients on March 1 as an option to home isolation for people who have not yet applied.
Newly registered patients were being forced to wait as the number of patients continues to outweigh hospital beds in numerous places. He advised users to add the @nhso ID to the Line application as a way to communicate with the organisation
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
UKRAINE UPDATES: Zelensky invokes Churchill; Biden bans Russian oil; civilians flee cities; McDonald’s, Starbucks close stores in Russia
Man allegedly ingests 54 packs of cocaine to smuggle the drugs into Thailand
Thailand News Today | Songkran will go ahead…but with what restrictions?
SEADS provides sustainable solutions for Southeast Asia’s recovery
Thai Navy helps bring crew of gas tanker back to shore after more than a year at sea
Number of calls increases, Thailand’s Covid hotline struggles to keep up
Mother files complaint with Pattaya police after son gets hit, bruised by teacher
Health department warns pregnant women with Covid-19 “don’t take Favipiravir”
Phuket welcomes first group of Test & Go tourists travelling by sea
South Koreans vote for new president in scandal-filled election
City Guide: Top 5 Hotels to stay with family in Phuket 2022
Intoxicated Chon Buri man claims to have ‘magical flower’, runs shirtless
Koh Kut mayor says smoke detector didn’t work when villa caught fire
Prominent Thai MP jailed for housing project corruption
Asia News Today | Malaysia refuses to add sanctions on Russia & Stranded Russians in Thailand
Tangmo witness Robert admits he ‘lurched’ boat forward, sending actress overboard
Malaysia in travel bubble talks with 12 countries, including Thailand
Tangmo: Police investigate mysterious male voice as new evidence comes to light
Travel in 2022 – how Russia is reshaping the world’s travel industry
Phuket, Krabi resorts no longer accepting credit cards from Russian guests
Vaccinated Travel Lanes between Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia starting March 15
Majority of Thailand hotels not profitable under Test & Go
Tangmo’s mother accepts apologies, for a price
UPDATE: Shane Warne’s death, “blood found in villa”
US government tells citizens to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand – and Thailand
Tourism officials recommend that tourists be allowed to enter without registering for Thailand Pass
Russians in Phuket granted 1 month extension to stay
Travelling to Thailand in 2022? Here’s all you need to know from March
Ambassador says Thailand must adapt tourism for Russians in current crisis
Famous actor released from jail in Myanmar following sentencing for anti-coup influence
OPINION – Thai government making it hard to live and work in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Krabi2 days ago
Phuket, Krabi resorts no longer accepting credit cards from Russian guests
- Cambodia3 days ago
Vaccinated Travel Lanes between Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia starting March 15
- Property2 days ago
Majority of Thailand hotels not profitable under Test & Go
- Koh Samui3 days ago
UPDATE: Shane Warne’s death, “blood found in villa”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
US government tells citizens to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand – and Thailand
- Phuket3 days ago
Russians in Phuket granted 1 month extension to stay
- Travel2 days ago
Travelling to Thailand in 2022? Here’s all you need to know from March
- Thailand10 hours ago
Ambassador says Thailand must adapt tourism for Russians in current crisis
Recent comments: