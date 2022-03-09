Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Number of calls increases, Thailand’s Covid hotline struggles to keep up

Pete

Published

 on 

the hotline has been getting around 40,000 and 70,000 calls each day | Photo via Unsplash

Since Covid-19 cases soared in recent weeks due to the highly infectious Omicron strain, the hotline has been getting around 40,000 and 70,000 calls each day, with inquiries requesting beds and medical treatment.

Several people were unable to get through due to the huge volume of calls received each day and the lack of corresponding employees to meet the demands. The National Health Security Office has said it is committed to improving wait times on its 1330 hotline.

“Even though the NHSO has asked people to work as volunteers replying to questions, there are still more incoming calls than they can handle.”

There are a large number of calls to the hotline, and people should not call back with the same issues, according to the secretary-general of the NHSO. Around half the calls have been people asking about the status of their registration for home isolation after waiting many days for an answer from the hospitals with which they had registered. Calls like held up the centre and prevented many new and unregistered Covid-19 patients from reaching the hotline.

The Public Health Ministry will start an outpatient plan for Covid-19 patients on March 1 as an option to home isolation for people who have not yet applied.

Newly registered patients were being forced to wait as the number of patients continues to outweigh hospital beds in numerous places. He advised users to add the @nhso ID to the Line application as a way to communicate with the organisation

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    riclag
    2022-03-09 18:34
    Need new leaders and yet some think they who are responsible for running the medical bureau here , a building contractor in their previous career,are doing the best they can with all considering! 555
    image
    palooka
    2022-03-09 18:57
    15 minutes ago, riclag said: a building contractor Shame shame shame this man "Noo" (to his friends) Anutin has received the following royal decorations in the Honours System of Thailand: https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/2/2a/Order_of_the_Crown_of_Thailand_-_Special_Class_%28Thailand%29_ribbon.svg/80px-Order_of_the_Crown_of_Thailand_-_Special_Class_%28Thailand%29_ribbon.svg.png Knight Grand Cordon (Special Class) of The Most Noble Order of the Crown…
    image
    riclag
    2022-03-09 20:13
    1 hour ago, palooka said: Shame shame shame this man "Noo" (to his friends) Anutin has received the following royal decorations in the Honours System of Thailand: https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/2/2a/Order_of_the_Crown_of_Thailand_-_Special_Class_%28Thailand%29_ribbon.svg/80px-Order_of_the_Crown_of_Thailand_-_Special_Class_%28Thailand%29_ribbon.svg.png Knight Grand Cordon (Special Class) of The Most Noble Order of the Crown of Thailand[16] https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/1/1b/Order_of_the_White_Elephant_-_Special_Class_%28Thailand%29_ribbon.svg/80px-Order_of_the_White_Elephant_-_Special_Class_%28Thailand%29_ribbon.svg.png Knight…
    image
    Fluke
    2022-03-09 20:28
    In the U.K , Omicron cases are rising . Deaths and hospitilations are decreasing Everything is nearly back to normal and no ones really bothered about Covid anymore . Thailand needs to move on from Covid as well
    Pete

    Pete is a writer for The Thiager, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

