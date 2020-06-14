No Aussie dollars in Thailand for at least 3 months | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
No Aussie dollars in Thailand for at least 3 months
As Thailand starts to poke its head out over the Covid-19 parapet and look towards its travel future, there is at least one country that won’t be lining up at Thai immigration any time soon.
Australians, an enduring stalwart of Thai tourism traffic, are banned from leaving the shores of the land downunder for at least another 3 months. The travel ban came in on March 18 preventing Australians from heading overseas and was initially a three month ban as the country stepped up efforts to control the local Covid-19 pandemic. The extended blanket ban now forbids Australians to fly out of the country until September 17.
Between 500-800,000 Australians have travelled to Thailand every year over the past decade.
However, exceptions are soon likely to be made for New Zealand travellers and other countries that have the virus under control in a bid to get at least some tourists returning along with international business travel.
But Australia’s tourism operators and potential travellers are becoming increasingly frustrated as the date for the return to quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand keeps getting pushed down the road.
Australian PM Scott Morrison and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern flagged the possibility of creating a “trans-Tasman travel bubble” (the Tasman Sea separates the two countries). However, a launch of the bubble is being held back, partly due to interstate travel restrictions remaining within Australia.
New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the establishment of a travel bubble between the two southern nations is waiting for the Australia’s poorest performing state (in regards to control of Covid-19).
“Let’s not restrain the movement between our two countries based on the slowest state in Australia.”
Australians and New Zealanders typically spend billions of dollars in cross-country trade and travel every year, and with New Zealand’s economy forecast to contract by around 9% in 2020, Wellington is especially keen to re-establish flights between the two.
Australia’s Health Department says the extension of the travel ban is to “ensure the Australian government continues to have an appropriate range of powers available to manage the ongoing pandemic response”.
“The outgoing travel restriction on Australian citizens and permanent residents is currently in effect for the duration of the emergency period.”
“Amending these restrictions, for example to enable travel to New Zealand, is a decision for both governments that will be made in due course, when the public health risk is assessed as being sufficiently safe.”
The Australian government has refused to set a date for the blanket travel ban to end and has on several occasions implied it will last the rest of 2020.
Australia, mostly, has the coronavirus under control, but the world situation is still in a growth phase with the number of new cases now starting to accelerate again, particularly in the new hotspots of Brazil, Russia and India. In the US, the country is still submerged in a battle between re-opening its economy and the needs of public health. Fresh spikes in California, Florida and Texas are causing new headaches for the state governors.
Australia’s borders have been shut to all international arrivals except for citizens and permanent residents since March 20. Anyone allowed to enter Australia, including repatriates on specially organised charter flights, are required to stay in hotel quaratine for 14 days. The Australian government pays for the quarantine.
SOURCES: The Australian | Daily MailKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Local Covid-19 spike shuts Beijing district
An area of Beijing is on a “wartime footing” and the city has banned tourism and travel after a cluster of Covid-19 infections centred around a major food market sparked fears of a new wave of infection. Concern is growing of a second wave of the virus, which has infected more than 7.835+ million people worldwide and killed more than 430,000+, even in countries that appeared to have curbed its spread.
An official of Beijing’s southwestern Fengtai district told a press briefing yesterday that the district is in “wartime emergency mode.” Throat swabs from 45 out of 517 tested at the district’s Xinfadi wholesale food market tested positive for the virus, though none showed classic coronavirus symptoms.
A city spokesman told the briefing that all 6 patients confirmed in Beijing on Friday had visited the market, and the city will suspend sporting events and interprovincial tourism, effective immediately. Fengtai district has locked down 11 neighbourhoods in the vicinity of the market.
Authorities closed the market at 3am local time Friday, after 2 men who had recently visited the market were reported to be infected. It was not immediately clear how the men became infected.
“Preliminary judgment suggests these cases may have come into contact with a contaminated environment in the market, or were infected after being in contact with infected people. We cannot rule out subsequent cases in the future.”
Beijing authorities had already halted beef and mutton trading at the market, along with closures at other wholesale food markets around the city.
Reflecting concerns over the risk of further spread of the virus, many major supermarkets in Beijing removed salmon from their shelves after the virus was found on chopping boards used for imported salmon at Xinfadi market.
Authorities say more than 10,000 people at the market will take nucleic acid tests to detect Covid-19 infection. The city also says it has dropped plans to reopen schools Monday for students in grades 1-3 because of the new cases.
SOURCE: The Telegraph | CNBCKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Crowned bats captured, studied as possible Covid-19 carriers
Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, and the Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases, are researching whether Thailand’s “crowned bats” could carry or transmit the Covid-19coronavirus. The chief of the department’s wildlife health management section says they went to a cave in in the eastern province of Chanthaburi, home to millions of the bats, to capture more than 100 of them on Thursday, to take samples of their blood, saliva and droppings for lab tests.
More about zoonotic diseases from the US CDC HERE.
He says there are about 23 types of crowned bats in Thailand, and this is the first time that they’ve been captured for tests. During the expedition, officials met with community leaders, teachers and students to educate them on how they can safely coexist with the bats and the risks of being infected if they eat bat meat.
A researcher at the Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases at Chulalongkorn hospital, who was the first to identify Covid-19 in Thailand, says it’s necessary to study the bats because the strain of coronavirus in China is reportedly the same as that found in the local crowned bat species.
Although research on viruses in various species of bats has been underway for almost 2 decades in Thailand, she says crowned bats have not yet been studied.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 update: 5 new cases, all imported (June 13)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today announced that 5 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the previous 24 hours. All 5 were imported cases of Thai students returning from Saudi Arabia. No new deaths were reported. The total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the outbreak in Thailand now stands at 3,134. The death toll remains at 58.
Today marks the 19th day in a row with no new confirmed locally transmitted cases of the virus, according to CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin. 2,987 people have recovered and been released from hospital, making the recovery rate well over 95%.
There are 89 people still in treatment for the disease nationwide.
Dr. Taweesilp says the national curfew will be lifted on Monday to allow local people to travel, because there have been no cases of local infection for some time now, but the Emergency Decree remains in effect and the government will strictly control all entry into the country, by land, water and air, because all new Covid-19 patients have been people returning from abroad.
SOURCES: Pattaya News | Bangok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Local Covid-19 spike shuts Beijing district
Crowned bats captured, studied as possible Covid-19 carriers
6 major zoos, 127 national parks to reopen tomorrow in Thailand
No Aussie dollars in Thailand for at least 3 months
Policeman uses beer and hometown connection to coax man down from Bangkok building – VIDEO
Justice minister targets drug money laundering
Thai road deaths surpass 6,000 for year to date
Covid-19 update: 5 new cases, all imported (June 13)
Homicide ruled out Ukrainian woman’s Koh Samui death
Schools, colleges, universities to reopen, restaurants and hotels can serve alcohol from Monday
Heavy rains and flash floods predicted until next Tuesday from ‘Nuri’
Government denies rumours of fines for online alcohol-related pics
Dengue fever outbreak sickens nearly 6,000 Thai kids
Chulalongkorn University defends shrine demolition for new condos
Phuket Airport is open for business. Flights available today.
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August
Phu Quoc will be Vietnam’s ‘test’ island as it re-opens to foreign tourists
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
Thai Airways takes action to protect its planes from seizure
Thai woman doesn’t fall for romance scam
Murder investigation launched as body of Ukrainian woman found on Koh Samui
Heavy rains, severe weather predicted for the south and east
Man rides in on jet ski, fires shots as hundreds raid his illegal shellfish farm – VIDEO
Man arrested in Pattaya wearing only boxers, behaving erratically – VIDEO
Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when?
7 new Covid-19 cases reported in Thailand (June 8)
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
Man rides in on jet ski, fires shots as hundreds raid his illegal shellfish farm – VIDEO
- Business4 days ago
Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when?
- Pattaya4 days ago
Denied sex, Chon Buri man threatens suicide… again
- Cambodia4 days ago
Students charged after tying white bows around Bangkok monuments
- Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya’s “dancing grandma” is alive and well, despite rumours
- Expats3 days ago
Thailand renews cap on permanent residency applications
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Transport Company resumes service, bans foreigners
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-era travel restrictions around Asia