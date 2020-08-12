Coronavirus (Covid-19)
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
Thailand is currently caught in a number of quandaries that will continue to threaten the economy and stability of the country. Meanwhile the borders remain largely sealed, with the prospect of general tourist travel being pushed forward until at least 2021.
There have been a number of official comments to support the prediction that Thailand’s borders will remain closed to general traveller traffic for at least the rest of this year. From the Thai aviation authorities and a deputy governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
At a webinar last week the deputy governor for international marketing at TAT, Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, said there was “no talk of a timeline issued for reopening the country to inbound or outbound leisure travel during weekly Covid-19 national meetings”.
He said he doesn’t expect Thailand to welcome tourists until at least 2021. He noted that discussions about potential re-openings had been very “risk averse”.
“The Christmas period, usually the high season, is in jeopardy and I’m looking horribly even to Chinese New Year in February, which is an iffy proposition at best now. Unfortunately, this is not a rosy picture.”
Earlier plans for travel bubbles, with similarly low-risk countries have also been shelved at the moment as some of the potential countries have had recent spikes, including Vietnam, Australia (mostly Melbourne), Japan, and just today, New Zealand.
Its first Covid-19 outbreak in 3 months Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, is back on lockdown. The country went 102 days without a local transmission, until yesterday with the announcement of 4 new cases found in an Auckland home. A further 4 probable cases have been identified today.
New Zealand became the envy of the world after it was able to completely contain local transmission of Covid-19 with a strict nationwide lockdown in April and May. Today, businesses again close around Auckland and chances dwindle of the nation re-opening its borders.
Just yesterday, Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority says there will be no further re-opening of the Kingdom’s borders for the time being. Director-General Chula Sukmanop says that any decision to re-open to international air traffic needs to be taken in conjunction with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
Meanwhile the list of groups allowed back into Thailand, under strict health measures, has been expanded at the start of August from just diplomats and UN officials, to business people, investors who have an agreement with the government, film crews, some migrant workers, medical tourists, exhibition personnel and the holders of Thailand Elite visas (although there are restrictions on the total numbers). All arrives, including Thais, must spend 14 days in state sanctioned quarantine.
Thai officials are also trying to manage growing unrest amongst activists and students whose protests are growing in size, and attracting undue attention from police. A number of arrests and charges have already been actioned but the government will be keen to settle the situation to avoid any further negative publicity about the country’s political situation.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New Zealand surprised by 4 new confirmed Covid-19 local transmissions
Its first Covid-19 new cases in 3 months has New Zealand reeling and Auckland, its biggest city, back on lockdown. The country went 102 days without a local transmission, until late yesterday with the announcement that 4 new cases were found in an Auckland household. A further 4 probable cases were identified today. Authorities are trying to stop spread to avoid the fate of nations like Australia, Vietnam and Japan, which after early success in containing the virus are now battling its resurgence. New Zealand became the envy of the world after it eliminated local transmission of Covid-19 with a […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Aviation Authority monitoring global Covid situation, no re-opening of Thai skies yet
While the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand gave the green light for more international arrivals to enter the country from July, it says there will be no further re-opening for the time being. However, Director-General Chula Sukmanop says the CAAT will continue monitoring developments, in particular improvements in the Covid-19 situation in other countries. He adds that any decision to re-open to international air traffic needs to be taken in conjunction with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. From July, an additional 11 categories of international arrivals have been able to land in the Kingdom. These include repatriated Thai citizens, […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Russia claims a breakthrough in the global Covid-19 vaccine race before completing testing
Russia has jumped past a number of critical steps in its rush to announce a breakthrough in the development of a vaccine for Covid-19. The vaccine formula was developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow. The vaccine even has a name – Sputnik V – referencing the first orbital satellite launched by the Soviet Union in 1957. The name evokes an earlier ‘race’, in that case the space race. This time Russian President Vladimir Putin is evoking a sense of national pride that his country has been first in the current vaccine race. But many questions over the announced vaccine […]
Allegedly drunk woman tries to run down Bangkok pedestrians
3 Chinese men arrested in Chon Buri operating porn, gambling site
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
New Zealand surprised by 4 new confirmed Covid-19 local transmissions
Malaysia returning vehicles left behind by Thais
Aviation Authority monitoring global Covid situation, no re-opening of Thai skies yet
Crane, “toppled by ghosts,” destroys Nakhon Si Thammarat shrine – VIDEO
British embassy in Thailand issues advice over student demonstrations
Officials deny plans to make elderly drivers re-take tests in order to keep licences
Man found hanged in Kanchanaburi
Household debt on the rise, as Thailand’s economic index decreases
University protesters’ comments may be prosecuted
PM planning to hear protesters’ grievances, expresses unease over certain demands
Deputy AG in Vorayuth case resigns
Joe Biden appoints Kamala Harris as running mate in race for the White House
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
No current plans to extend list of foreigners allowed back into Thailand
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
Tourism sector pin hopes on “Safe and Sealed” scheme to lure international visitors
Unidentified woman attacks foreign man in Pattaya
Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices
Which Asian Country Googles Beer the Most?
Latest travel advisories for SE Asia, UK, Canada
Bangkok police nab illegal Nigerian 2 year overstayer with cocaine
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders
Welcome to 7-Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop
Repatriation flights suspended after Thai staff contract Covid-19 at foreign embassies
Investigating officer changes his evidence AGAIN in “Boss” hit-and-run case
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
- Business3 days ago
Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders
- Bangkok2 days ago
Welcome to 7-Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Repatriation flights suspended after Thai staff contract Covid-19 at foreign embassies
- ASEAN1 day ago
Philippine Embassy fires back at xenophobic Thai Rath headline
- Economy3 days ago
Outcry as Pattaya’s Walking Street opens to vehicles
- Pattaya2 days ago
Decision to allow traffic on Pattaya’s Walking Street comes under fire on social media
Thomas Easton
August 12, 2020 at 2:17 pm
Well if that’s what the government of thailand wants then good luck to them and I hope the economy dies a slow death which results in the downfall of the current government, put simply this disease is not going to go away any time soon and they have to learn to live with it like many many other countries or risk returning to third world country status, as many companies will refuse point blank to invest in Thailand if they can not travel freely to set up businesses.