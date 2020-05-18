250 Thai citizens repatriating from UK and Ireland today | The Thaiger

The Royal Thai Embassy in London has confirmed that 250 Thai nationals are to be repatriated from the UK and Ireland today. The UK has recorded Europe’s highest number of deaths from the Covid-19 virus, currently standing at 34,636. Nation Thailand reports that once the returning citizens arrive in Bangkok, they will be required to enter a 14 day mandatory quarantine period at a government facility.

“The first batch of Thai nationals who wished to return home from the UK and Ireland departed from Heathrow Airport in London at 9.25pm, local time, on Eva Air Flight BR068 and will reach Suvarnabhumi Airport at around 3pm, Bangkok time. After touching down, all passengers will be transported to the government-operated quarantine facilities and stay there for 14 days to make sure they are free from Covid-19.”

Extra safety measures were put in place during the check-in and boarding process, including health screening of passengers, along with disinfection of their luggage and decontamination of the aircraft before and after the flight. Passengers were also required to wear face masks and maintain strict social distancing.

After today’s flight, another repatriation flight, Thai Airways TG917, is scheduled to take off from London on May 30. Thai nationals who wish to return home are asked to contact the Royal Thai Embassy through their Facebook page.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand