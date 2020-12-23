Thailand
Ayutthaya elephants “Santas” add a face mask to their Christmas costume
Each year, elephants dress up in Santa Claus costumes to spread Christmas cheer to children at a school in Ayutthaya. This year is a little different. Not only were all the students wearing a face mask, so were the elephants.
Using their trunks, the 4 elephants also carried baskets of face masks to hand out to the students at the Jirasat Wittaya School, which is about an hour outside of Bangkok. The Ayutthaya Elephant Palace has been holding the holiday event at the school for 17 years and the manager Ittipan Paolami says this year they thought it would be important to raise awareness about health safety.
“This year, due to the pandemic as well as the recent outbreak, we used this opportunity to raise public awareness about the spread of Covid-19.”
The event is well liked by the community. An English and science teacher at the school says it is a fantastic event for the children that mixes cultures together.
The annual event has also sparked criticism from wildlife activists. The Elephant Palace, which offers elephant rides, has also been criticised by visitors for poor conditions, according to various reviews on Tripadvisor.
Wildlife veterinarian and adviser for World Animal Protection, Jan Schmidt-Burbach, says events like the one at the school are not acceptable and can be stressful for the animals.
“Children will perceive elephants as entertainers and clowns rather than the wild animals they biologically are.”
But Ittipan says he doesn’t see how dressing up the elephants as Santa and putting on a show for children is exploitation or torture.
“We have had elephants in our province for tourism and social awareness for a really long time. So it’s really not a big deal doing activities with them like this morning… Elephants have always been integral to the Thai way of life.”
Crime
Thai police to crackdown on labour traffickers
Thai Police are shifting their focus from illegal migrants to labour traffickers, saying they plan to make major arrests after enough evidence is gathered. Fingers have been pointing at the Burmese migrant community for after hundreds of migrant workers in Samut Sakhon tested positive for the virus.
Since neighbouring Myanmar reported a rise in Covid-19 cases back in September, border patrol tightened security and arrested a number of migrants for allegedly crossing the border illegally. After the surge in local cases over the weekend, particularly among migrant workers in Samut Sakhon, the Royal Thai Army admitted that they cannot keep people from crossing the around 2,000 kilometre Thai-Myanmar border.
National Police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk says police have “some idea” of who is trafficking the migrants across the border and to worker camps throughout Thailand. They are now gathering evidence to make arrests.
With a new wave of local cases in Thailand and the Burmese migrant population in the spotlight, Suwat says the police force will focus on arresting traffickers rather than the workers and will address the problem in a “humanitarian manner.”
“If we pour our resources in dealing with illegal migrants, the numbers will drop but not disappear. There are many limitations to our work, but this has become a priority. We will first focus on traffickers, especially those who use natural channels.”
Economy
Economy to lose billions of baht from Covid-19 lockdown – Kasikorn Research Centre
The economy will lose billions of baht following the Covid-19 outbreak in Samut Sakhon, just southwest of Bangkok, according to Kasikorn Research Centre. Shutting down the seafood industry in the province, calling off New Year parties in Bangkok and trips being cancelled due to virus fears will cost the economy a total of at least 45 billion baht over the next month, according to the research centre.
Samut Sakhon is responsible for 40% of Thailand’s seafood. But with the province on lockdown until January 3, the centre estimates the fishery and seafood industry could lose 13 billion baht. Calling off New Year countdown celebrations in Bangkok and other areas around the outbreak cluster could cost the economy another 15 billion baht, the centre says.
“It is estimated that people in these areas would have spent around 15 billion baht on New Year parties, dining out and gifts.”
Many people are now cancelling their hotel bookings due to the recent cases. The centre estimates 17 billion baht, about 30% of the total tourism income in 1 month, could be lost.
From another perspective, the adviser at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, Thanawat Polwichai, says the lockdown and shut down of seafood markets in Samut Sakhon will cost the province 1 billion baht each day.
“Ultimately, the provincial lockdown will affect the whole Thai economy – at 45 billion baht to 46 billion baht per month, or 0.2 to 0.3% of the country’s GDP…However, if there is a countrywide lockdown similar to early this year, the GDP would take a hit by at least 12%.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
Samut Sakhon employer allegedly “dumps” migrant workers at a highway outside Bangkok
A group of Burmese migrant workers ended up on the side of a highway near Bangkok after their employer allegedly told them to get in a van to go get tested for Covid-19. The incident caught media attention as many coronavirus prevention measures focused on migrant workers were recently imposed after hundreds of workers at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon, southwest of Bangkok, tested positive.
Daily News reported that an employer “dumped” a group of 24 Burmese migrant workers at the side of a highway in Samut Prakan’s Bang Plee area, just outside Bangkok. The Ton News Facebook page even posted live videos of the immigration police confronting the group.
Apparently, the migrants worked in tambon Mahachai in Samut Pakhon’s Muang district, a “Covid-19 hotspot” linked to more than 1,000 cases. The migrants say their employer told them to get in a van to go get tested for the coronavirus.
Daily News says police did not know how to handle the situation. Police did not have any Covid-19 testing equipment on hand and officers say they were concerned that detaining the migrants could potentially spread the virus at the police station or immigration detention centre.
