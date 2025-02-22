Thailand’s biometric data lapse leaves borders vulnerable

Picture courtesy of Matichon

The Immigration Bureau did not collect biometric data from approximately 17 million travellers entering and leaving Thailand last year due to the system reaching its capacity, as stated by People’s Party deputy leader Rangsiman Rome.

Rangsiman highlighted on his Facebook page yesterday, February 21, that Thailand’s current lack of biometric data collection for border security presents a significant risk, as criminals could potentially re-enter the country unchecked. He explained that throughout 2024 and up to now, only photographs and fingerprint images have been collected, which do not qualify as comprehensive biometrics.

Since the expiration of the previous system’s licence, about 17 million people have passed through Thai borders without their biometric details being recorded. Rangsiman noted that it might take up to 29 months for a new system to be implemented, as the procurement process has not yet commenced. Many people, including immigration officers, are reportedly unaware of the situation.

He also disclosed that the bureau has addressed this issue with the National Security Committee on seven occasions, but no action has been taken by senior officials. Rangsiman criticised this as a systemic failure within the police organisation, suggesting it allows transnational criminal groups to operate freely in Thailand.

Police Colonel Neti Khanboon, head of the database division at the bureau’s IT centre, acknowledged that the system had reached its capacity during testimony before Rangsiman’s committee on February 20. The current biometric system can hold data for 50 million people.

An unlimited licence would cost 500 million baht (US$15 million), and a new personal identity collection system is being developed with a budget of 3 billion baht (US$89 million).

Biometric data

The existing system, procured in 2019 for 2.1 billion baht (US$62.5 million), relies on facial photographs, fingerprint images, and written records. Pol. Col. Neti confirmed that 17 million people entered and exited Thailand in 2024 without their biometric data being recorded, admitting that the system’s limited capacity is a significant weakness.

Police General Surachate Hakparn, a prominent figure who has publicly criticised the biometric system, was dismissed from the force last year. In 2020, he was targeted by gunmen who fired seven shots into his parked car on Surawong Road in Bangkok, an incident he linked to the procurement of the biometric system.

The case remains unsolved, and a senior officer was dismissed over a leaked recording advising against pursuing the investigation, reported Bangkok Post.

In July 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Commission reportedly planned to charge former national police chief Police General Chakthip Chaijinda and three other high-ranking officers in connection with the procurement. However, no progress has been made in the case since then.