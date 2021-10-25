Monday Covid Update: 8,675 new cases and 44 deaths

Today, the CCSA reported 8,675 new Covid-19 cases and 44 coronavirus-related deaths. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 9,589 recoveries. There are now 100,042 people in Thailand receiving treatment for Covid-19.

Since April 1, in the country’s most severe wave of the virus, the CCSA has reported a total of 1,830,294 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 201 were found in correctional facilities. Tens of thousands of inmates in Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

More information and provincial totals will be reported this afternoon.

