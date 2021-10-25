Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Monday Covid Update: 8,675 new cases and 44 deaths

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

Today, the CCSA reported 8,675 new Covid-19 cases and 44 coronavirus-related deaths. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 9,589 recoveries. There are now 100,042 people in Thailand receiving treatment for Covid-19.

Since April 1, in the country’s most severe wave of the virus, the CCSA has reported a total of 1,830,294 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 201 were found in correctional facilities. Tens of thousands of inmates in Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

More information and provincial totals will be reported this afternoon.

Monday Covid Update: 8,675 new cases and 44 deaths | News by Thaiger

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Morning Top Stories Thailand9 seconds ago

Thailand Top Stories | Thailand Pass required in lieu of COE | October 25
Tourism2 hours ago

Foreign airlines give up 80% of their slots at Thailand’s airports amid uncertainty of next 5 months
Thailand2 hours ago

Phu Quoc to re-open, Covid cluster prompts fear, Scrapping tradition | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 115
Sponsored3 weeks ago

Thailand private investigators will uncover the truth for you

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

Thai government presents actor Russell Crowe with “thank you” gift basket
Chiang Mai3 hours ago

Big vaccination push in Chiang Mai in bid to combat Covid-19 surge
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

First batch of Moderna doses to arrive Monday
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism4 hours ago

Government under pressure to lift alcohol ban, allow nightlife to resume
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 8,675 new cases and 44 deaths
Vietnam19 hours ago

Ho Chi Minh launches 3-stage reopening plan, international on January 1
Kanchanaburi20 hours ago

Border shacks to be demolished for aiding Burmese immigrants
Tourism21 hours ago

Tourism calls for Russia and India to be added to safe list
Economy22 hours ago

Bank of Thailand plans real-world test of digital currency in 2022
Hua Hin22 hours ago

Hua Hin calls for delay in reopening amid Covid-19 infections
Chiang Mai23 hours ago

Chiang Mai Covid-19 infections swell ahead of reopening
Koh Samui24 hours ago

Thailand’s bars and beach parties remain strictly closed (cough)
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending