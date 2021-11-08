Monday Covid Update: 7,592 new cases and 39 deaths

7,592 new Covid-19 cases and 39 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the CCSA. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 7,495 recoveries. There are now 98,425 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

In the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has recorded 1,946,728 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Out of the new cases reported today, 711 were found in correctional facilities. More than 75,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

More information and provincial totals will be released this afternoon.

