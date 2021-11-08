Connect with us

Crime

Burmese, Cambodian jobseekers caught entering Thailand illegally

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

An official from the Department of Disease Control at the Sa Kaeo border checkpoint. PHOTO: Flickr/WHO Thailand
image
image

Unscrupulous people smugglers are taking advantage of Burmese and Cambodian workers who are desperate to find employment in Thailand. With the re-opening of the country to international tourism, migrant workers are paying illegal brokers to secure employment and transport into the kingdom.

The Bangkok Post reports that yesterday, police in the western province of Kanchanaburi arrested 97 Burmese nationals who had crossed into Thailand illegally. The 54 men and 43 women were found at around 7am, hiding in a forest while waiting to be picked up and transported to their final destination. They had entered the country through a natural crossing and had been told to pay between 15,000 and 20,000 baht per person to job brokers at various work sites in Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, and Rayong provinces.

The arrests follow a similar development last Friday, when police in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo arrested 35 Cambodian migrants. Their illegal entry into the kingdom had also been facilitated by job brokers taking advantage of their desperation to find work. Thai Residents reports that each worker had paid between 6,000 and 9,000 baht to secure a job in Thailand. The 19 women and 16 men were caught around 4am as they crossed the border in the district of Aranyaprathet.

The migrants say they found agents on Facebook who offered to secure jobs for them and arrange their transport into Thailand. They’d been promised various positions in the hospitality and construction sectors, in Bangkok and Pathum Thani, Rayong, and Chon Buri. They’d crossed into the kingdom by using the Nam Sai Canal, which links Thailand and Cambodia. They were arrested while waiting to be picked up by the people traffickers.

Meanwhile, just 2 hours later, officials arrested another 11 Cambodian migrants in the nearby district of Khong Hat. The 6 men and 5 women had paid 7,000 each to an agent who had promised them work at a construction site in the central province of Nonthaburi.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Thai Residents

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Bluesofa
2021-11-08 10:19
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: With the re-opening of the country to international tourism, migrant workers are paying illegal brokers to secure employment and transport into the kingdom. When we had the borders sealed on the orders of our illustrious…
image
gummy
2021-11-08 10:22
2 minutes ago, Bluesofa said: When we had the borders sealed on the orders of our illustrious leader, I still saw some reports of illegal workers. The pm should have been patrolling the border himself. If you want a job…
image
Griff1315
2021-11-08 10:38
Just for once stop blaming the poor migrants and put the blame where it lies. Large factory and construction site owners are paying for these people to be brought in. Has one ever been investigated or prosecuted? No is the…
image
Bluesofa
2021-11-08 11:04
22 minutes ago, Griff1315 said: Just for once stop blaming the poor migrants and put the blame where it lies. Large factory and construction site owners are paying for these people to be brought in. Has one ever been investigated…
image
Griff1315
2021-11-08 11:27
19 minutes ago, Bluesofa said: I was under the impression it was the agents who were being 'paid back' regularly by each illegal worker from their already low wages? No Employment they wouldn't come. Employing illegal migrants on slave wages…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand24 mins ago

Thai reporter killed in wild elephant attack in Chanthaburi
Thailand31 mins ago

Thailand Top Stories | Thailand Pass Website to be Fixed, 10 visitors positive COVID-19 | November 8
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand to welcome British Foreign Secretary as part of Southeast Asia visit
Sponsored3 hours ago

Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand1 hour ago

Village chief in Isaan calls police after mistaking mannequin for naked man
Politics2 hours ago

Aide to Thai PM says repealing lèse majesté law would be “impossible”
Coronavirus World2 hours ago

Signs Delta surge is easing globally despite rising infections in Europe
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism3 hours ago

“We’re fixing it” – Government responds to Thailand Pass complaints
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 7,592 new cases and 39 deaths
Crime3 hours ago

Burmese, Cambodian jobseekers caught entering Thailand illegally
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

WHO: Global pandemic exposed unpreparedness and inequality
Transport18 hours ago

New ferry route Chon Buri-Songkhla, new speedboat Chumphon-Samui
Tourism19 hours ago

Thailand reopening: 20,000 total entered, 50,000 Passes approved
Tourism20 hours ago

Successes and failures in the Thailand Pass programme
Tourism20 hours ago

Pattaya bar owner goes on hunger strike over government diddling and re-opening fiasco
Thailand21 hours ago

Illegal border crossing on the rise along with tourism reopening
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending