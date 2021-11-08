Crime
Burmese, Cambodian jobseekers caught entering Thailand illegally
Unscrupulous people smugglers are taking advantage of Burmese and Cambodian workers who are desperate to find employment in Thailand. With the re-opening of the country to international tourism, migrant workers are paying illegal brokers to secure employment and transport into the kingdom.
The Bangkok Post reports that yesterday, police in the western province of Kanchanaburi arrested 97 Burmese nationals who had crossed into Thailand illegally. The 54 men and 43 women were found at around 7am, hiding in a forest while waiting to be picked up and transported to their final destination. They had entered the country through a natural crossing and had been told to pay between 15,000 and 20,000 baht per person to job brokers at various work sites in Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, and Rayong provinces.
The arrests follow a similar development last Friday, when police in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo arrested 35 Cambodian migrants. Their illegal entry into the kingdom had also been facilitated by job brokers taking advantage of their desperation to find work. Thai Residents reports that each worker had paid between 6,000 and 9,000 baht to secure a job in Thailand. The 19 women and 16 men were caught around 4am as they crossed the border in the district of Aranyaprathet.
The migrants say they found agents on Facebook who offered to secure jobs for them and arrange their transport into Thailand. They’d been promised various positions in the hospitality and construction sectors, in Bangkok and Pathum Thani, Rayong, and Chon Buri. They’d crossed into the kingdom by using the Nam Sai Canal, which links Thailand and Cambodia. They were arrested while waiting to be picked up by the people traffickers.
Meanwhile, just 2 hours later, officials arrested another 11 Cambodian migrants in the nearby district of Khong Hat. The 6 men and 5 women had paid 7,000 each to an agent who had promised them work at a construction site in the central province of Nonthaburi.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Thai Residents
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai reporter killed in wild elephant attack in Chanthaburi
Thailand Top Stories | Thailand Pass Website to be Fixed, 10 visitors positive COVID-19 | November 8
Thailand to welcome British Foreign Secretary as part of Southeast Asia visit
Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Village chief in Isaan calls police after mistaking mannequin for naked man
Aide to Thai PM says repealing lèse majesté law would be “impossible”
Signs Delta surge is easing globally despite rising infections in Europe
“We’re fixing it” – Government responds to Thailand Pass complaints
Monday Covid Update: 7,592 new cases and 39 deaths
Burmese, Cambodian jobseekers caught entering Thailand illegally
WHO: Global pandemic exposed unpreparedness and inequality
New ferry route Chon Buri-Songkhla, new speedboat Chumphon-Samui
Thailand reopening: 20,000 total entered, 50,000 Passes approved
Successes and failures in the Thailand Pass programme
Pattaya bar owner goes on hunger strike over government diddling and re-opening fiasco
Illegal border crossing on the rise along with tourism reopening
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
Disgraced cop Thitisan and 6 other officers charged in death-in-custody case
Thailand Pass Issues, Thai Airways in trouble again | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep. 124
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Loy Krathong festivals will be allowed
Thailand Top Stories | Suvarnabhumi prepared to accommodate visitors from 63 countries | November 2
Killing off retirement opportunities in Thailand – OPINION
Thailand Pass – BKK on a Friday evening. Where was everyone? | VIDEO
TAT revises goal to 700,000 international travellers to Thailand in 2021
No decline in Covid-19 infections across 10 Thai provinces
Thailand ranks ninth on Global Climate Risk Index for “extreme weather events”
Government red tape loses Thammasat University free vaccines
Bangkok governor says no to extending alcohol sales to 11pm
Despite errors, over 65,000 have applied for Thailand Pass
Girl recovering well after Thailand’s first case of “severe side-effects” from Pfizer vaccine
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thailand Pass – BKK on a Friday evening. Where was everyone? | VIDEO
- Thailand4 days ago
TAT revises goal to 700,000 international travellers to Thailand in 2021
- Thailand3 days ago
Despite errors, over 65,000 have applied for Thailand Pass
- Travel4 days ago
Thailand’s reopening sees UK travellers chomping at the bit
- Crime3 days ago
Police say there’s enough evidence to convict “Joe Ferrari” on all 4 charges
- Business20 hours ago
Pattaya bar owner goes on hunger strike over government diddling and re-opening fiasco
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok Governor warns of stiff penalty for Loy Krathong fireworks
- Bangkok3 days ago
Workers returning from provinces can get second, third vaccine doses in Bangkok
Recent comments: