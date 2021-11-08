Tourism
“We’re fixing it” – Government responds to Thailand Pass complaints
A government spokesman says efforts are underway to fix glitches that have affected the Thailand Pass system since its launch. Social media has been awash with criticism from both Thais and foreigners attempting to use the system. Many have complained about delays in receiving the QR code required for travel, while others say they never received it at all.
The Bangkok Post reports that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has stepped in to order officials to fix the system, which was launched to much fanfare and promises of a more streamlined application process. Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana says there are a number of reasons behind the issues people are reporting with Thailand Pass. Interestingly, they all seem to be a case of “operator error”… He says some people have experienced delays receiving their QR code because the system is unable to decipher the proof of vaccination provided, meaning it needs to be manually checked, which slows things down. In other cases, travellers have booked their first night in a hotel that is not linked to a hospital offering PCR testing.
Thanakorn says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is now working with the Digital Government Development Agency and the Department of Disease Control to fix the system.
Thailand Pass was launched to replace the Certificate of Entry, which also came in for its fair share of criticism. The new system had promised immediate approval for travellers whose vaccine certificates can be checked by QR code. In order for this to work however, the country issuing the certificate must have provided Thai officials with the public key necessary to read the document. Thanakorn says there are currently 30 countries that have done this, but the government hopes to increase this number.
Once approved, travellers will receive a QR code which, along with their negative PCR test, tells airline check-in personnel and other screening staff that they’ve been approved to enter Thailand. Thanakorn says the checking of vaccination certificates will now take no more than 3 days, compared to 7 previously.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai reporter killed in wild elephant attack in Chanthaburi
Thailand Top Stories | Thailand Pass Website to be Fixed, 10 visitors positive COVID-19 | November 8
Thailand to welcome British Foreign Secretary as part of Southeast Asia visit
Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Village chief in Isaan calls police after mistaking mannequin for naked man
Aide to Thai PM says repealing lèse majesté law would be “impossible”
Signs Delta surge is easing globally despite rising infections in Europe
“We’re fixing it” – Government responds to Thailand Pass complaints
Monday Covid Update: 7,592 new cases and 39 deaths
Burmese, Cambodian jobseekers caught entering Thailand illegally
WHO: Global pandemic exposed unpreparedness and inequality
New ferry route Chon Buri-Songkhla, new speedboat Chumphon-Samui
Thailand reopening: 20,000 total entered, 50,000 Passes approved
Successes and failures in the Thailand Pass programme
Pattaya bar owner goes on hunger strike over government diddling and re-opening fiasco
Illegal border crossing on the rise along with tourism reopening
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
Disgraced cop Thitisan and 6 other officers charged in death-in-custody case
Thailand Pass Issues, Thai Airways in trouble again | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep. 124
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Loy Krathong festivals will be allowed
Thailand Top Stories | Suvarnabhumi prepared to accommodate visitors from 63 countries | November 2
Killing off retirement opportunities in Thailand – OPINION
TAT revises goal to 700,000 international travellers to Thailand in 2021
Thailand Pass – BKK on a Friday evening. Where was everyone? | VIDEO
No decline in Covid-19 infections across 10 Thai provinces
Thailand ranks ninth on Global Climate Risk Index for “extreme weather events”
Government red tape loses Thammasat University free vaccines
Bangkok governor says no to extending alcohol sales to 11pm
Despite errors, over 65,000 have applied for Thailand Pass
Girl recovering well after Thailand’s first case of “severe side-effects” from Pfizer vaccine
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thailand Pass – BKK on a Friday evening. Where was everyone? | VIDEO
- Thailand4 days ago
TAT revises goal to 700,000 international travellers to Thailand in 2021
- Thailand3 days ago
Despite errors, over 65,000 have applied for Thailand Pass
- Travel4 days ago
Thailand’s reopening sees UK travellers chomping at the bit
- Crime3 days ago
Police say there’s enough evidence to convict “Joe Ferrari” on all 4 charges
- Business20 hours ago
Pattaya bar owner goes on hunger strike over government diddling and re-opening fiasco
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok Governor warns of stiff penalty for Loy Krathong fireworks
- Bangkok3 days ago
Workers returning from provinces can get second, third vaccine doses in Bangkok
Recent comments: