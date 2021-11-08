“We’re fixing it” – Government responds to Thailand Pass complaints

A government spokesman says efforts are underway to fix glitches that have affected the Thailand Pass system since its launch. Social media has been awash with criticism from both Thais and foreigners attempting to use the system. Many have complained about delays in receiving the QR code required for travel, while others say they never received it at all.

The Bangkok Post reports that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has stepped in to order officials to fix the system, which was launched to much fanfare and promises of a more streamlined application process. Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana says there are a number of reasons behind the issues people are reporting with Thailand Pass. Interestingly, they all seem to be a case of “operator error”… He says some people have experienced delays receiving their QR code because the system is unable to decipher the proof of vaccination provided, meaning it needs to be manually checked, which slows things down. In other cases, travellers have booked their first night in a hotel that is not linked to a hospital offering PCR testing.

Thanakorn says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is now working with the Digital Government Development Agency and the Department of Disease Control to fix the system.

Thailand Pass was launched to replace the Certificate of Entry, which also came in for its fair share of criticism. The new system had promised immediate approval for travellers whose vaccine certificates can be checked by QR code. In order for this to work however, the country issuing the certificate must have provided Thai officials with the public key necessary to read the document. Thanakorn says there are currently 30 countries that have done this, but the government hopes to increase this number.

Once approved, travellers will receive a QR code which, along with their negative PCR test, tells airline check-in personnel and other screening staff that they’ve been approved to enter Thailand. Thanakorn says the checking of vaccination certificates will now take no more than 3 days, compared to 7 previously.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post