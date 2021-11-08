Connect with us

Tourism

“We’re fixing it” – Government responds to Thailand Pass complaints

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: PR Bangkok
image
image

A government spokesman says efforts are underway to fix glitches that have affected the Thailand Pass system since its launch. Social media has been awash with criticism from both Thais and foreigners attempting to use the system. Many have complained about delays in receiving the QR code required for travel, while others say they never received it at all.

The Bangkok Post reports that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has stepped in to order officials to fix the system, which was launched to much fanfare and promises of a more streamlined application process. Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana says there are a number of reasons behind the issues people are reporting with Thailand Pass. Interestingly, they all seem to be a case of “operator error”… He says some people have experienced delays receiving their QR code because the system is unable to decipher the proof of vaccination provided, meaning it needs to be manually checked, which slows things down. In other cases, travellers have booked their first night in a hotel that is not linked to a hospital offering PCR testing.

Thanakorn says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is now working with the Digital Government Development Agency and the Department of Disease Control to fix the system.

Thailand Pass was launched to replace the Certificate of Entry, which also came in for its fair share of criticism. The new system had promised immediate approval for travellers whose vaccine certificates can be checked by QR code. In order for this to work however, the country issuing the certificate must have provided Thai officials with the public key necessary to read the document. Thanakorn says there are currently 30 countries that have done this, but the government hopes to increase this number.

Once approved, travellers will receive a QR code which, along with their negative PCR test, tells airline check-in personnel and other screening staff that they’ve been approved to enter Thailand. Thanakorn says the checking of vaccination certificates will now take no more than 3 days, compared to 7 previously.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
EdwardV
2021-11-08 10:12
“Interestingly, they all seem to be a case of “operator error”… Because it couldn’t be the fault of the design team
image
AussieBob
2021-11-08 10:15
20 minutes ago, Shade_Wilder said: “We’re fixing it” Hmm.... "The cheque is in the mail" Of course I will still love you tomorrow 😁
image
AussieBob
2021-11-08 10:19
19 minutes ago, EverHopeful said: 555. Any apologies? Any reasons for incompetence offered? Any refunds offered for people missing flights etc? Or just more broken promises. The Thai Govt needs to learn it is better to under promise and over…
image
Griff1315
2021-11-08 10:26
“We’re fixing it” Just Scrap it... Then Resign Make Thai's and Tourists Smile again....
image
Cathat
2021-11-08 10:40
Is anybody really surprised that this latest cunning plan is not quite going as it was meant to.
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand22 mins ago

Thai reporter killed in wild elephant attack in Chanthaburi
Thailand28 mins ago

Thailand Top Stories | Thailand Pass Website to be Fixed, 10 visitors positive COVID-19 | November 8
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand to welcome British Foreign Secretary as part of Southeast Asia visit
Sponsored3 hours ago

Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand1 hour ago

Village chief in Isaan calls police after mistaking mannequin for naked man
Politics2 hours ago

Aide to Thai PM says repealing lèse majesté law would be “impossible”
Coronavirus World2 hours ago

Signs Delta surge is easing globally despite rising infections in Europe
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism3 hours ago

“We’re fixing it” – Government responds to Thailand Pass complaints
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 7,592 new cases and 39 deaths
Crime3 hours ago

Burmese, Cambodian jobseekers caught entering Thailand illegally
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

WHO: Global pandemic exposed unpreparedness and inequality
Transport18 hours ago

New ferry route Chon Buri-Songkhla, new speedboat Chumphon-Samui
Tourism19 hours ago

Thailand reopening: 20,000 total entered, 50,000 Passes approved
Tourism20 hours ago

Successes and failures in the Thailand Pass programme
Tourism20 hours ago

Pattaya bar owner goes on hunger strike over government diddling and re-opening fiasco
Thailand21 hours ago

Illegal border crossing on the rise along with tourism reopening
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending