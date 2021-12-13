Connect with us
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Monday Covid Update: 3,398 new cases; provincial totals

Thaiger

Published

 on 

23 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,194 with 21,100 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 3,398 new Covid-19 cases and 5,467 recoveries. There are now 49,524 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 20 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,172,044 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,143,181 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 97,403,117 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 21,685 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 35,659 received their second dose, and 24,023 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Monday Covid Update: 3,398 new cases; provincial totals

Monday Covid Update: 3,398 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Monday Covid Update: 3,398 new cases; provincial totals | News by ThaigerMonday Covid Update: 3,398 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

