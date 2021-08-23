Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: 17,491 new cases; provincial totals
17,491 new Covid-19 cases and 242 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the 24-hour period since the last count, 22,134 recoveries from Covid-19 have been reported. There are now 195,454 people being treated for the coronavirus.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported 1,066,786 Covid-19 infections. The latest and most severe wave, first recorded on April 1, has accounted for 1,037,923 of those cases.
The daily infection rate is becoming “stable,” according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily CCSA report in English.
Bangkok remains the epicentre with 3,472 new Covid-19 cases reported today. Infection rates are also still high in provinces surrounding the capital with 1,396 new cases in Samut Sakhon, 1,296 in Samut Prakan and 781 in Nonthaburi. Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, reported 953 new cases today.
“We are still having a high number of fatalities.”
The Covid-19 death rate remains high with 242 new fatalities today including 79 in Bangkok. Out of the 9,562 Covid-related deaths reported since last year, 9,468 have been in the recent wave.
“We must remain steadfast in our efforts to inoculate the highest number of people possible, particularly those who are in the vulnerable group.”
Natapanu says that in Bangkok, 80% of those in the “vulnerable group,” which includes those over 60, pregnant women, and those with underlying health conditions, have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Since the start of the Thai government’s vaccination campaign on February 28, a total of 27 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.
Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Monday Covid Update: 17,491 new cases; provincial totals
All Ho Chi Minh City residents to be tested for Covid; military sent in to help distribute food, enforce restrictions
Off-duty volunteer ranger shot and killed in Narathiwat
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
UPDATE: Man holds 2 people hostage on Bangkok Bus, driver allegedly dips out early to do paperwork
GMT | Bars disrupted, PM challenged to a fist fight, Covid numbers | August 23
Police arrest 35 protesters after clash at Bangkok’s Din Daeng intersection
Police investigate claims that officer accidentally killed a man in extortion attempt
Man holds 2 people hostage on Bangkok Bus, driver allegedly dips out early to do paperwork
Phuket tourists rescued after being caught 3 kilometres off-shore while kayaking
Thailand to start offering booster doses, vaccinating children from next year
Pattaya re-opening threatened by rise in infections, slow vaccine rollout
Monday Covid Update: 17,491 new cases and 242 deaths
Phuket tourism operators more hopeful after Sputnik approval
Age of latest Covid-19 fatalities ranges from 7 months to 101 years old
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
CCSA approves “7+7” island hop extension to “Phuket Sandbox”
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
Chinese market finds Covid on durian packages
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery
Woman who stole over 250 million baht from sick mother sentenced to 12 years
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
Dengue fever on the rise in Bangkok, Department of Disease Control reports
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
- Thailand3 days ago
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
- Crime3 days ago
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
- Bangkok4 days ago
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
- South4 days ago
Betong Airport in Yala is almost ready to be southernmost Airport