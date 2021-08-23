Thousands of Covid relief bags handed out, funded by donated salaries from PM and other ministers

Thousands of Covid-19 relief bags are being handed out to those in vulnerable groups. The bags were funded by donated salaries from PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, other cabinet ministers, and the Government Spokesperson’s team, as well as by donations from the private and public sectors. Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri says the care packages are being distributed to 6,800 people in vulnerable groups.

The relief bags will have basic food essentials, like rice, unspecified dried food, also alcohol gel, face masks, and green chiretta herbal medicine, also known as fah Talai Jone. 5,000 of these bags were given out to vulnerable people in 50 areas from August 4 to August 19. More RBs will be handed out to the 1,800 remaining people.

Anucha went on to say that the bank account for the “Office of Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office for Donation to Relieve Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)” is open and can take donations. The donations will help medical and other officials and those in the vulnerable groups, such as those in “dark red” provinces and others who are suffering from the ongoing Covid crisis.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on