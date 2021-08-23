Connect with us

News

Thousands of Covid relief bags handed out, funded by donated salaries from PM and other ministers

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Prachatai/Flickr

Thousands of Covid-19 relief bags are being handed out to those in vulnerable groups. The bags were funded by donated salaries from PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, other cabinet ministers, and the Government Spokesperson’s team, as well as by donations from the private and public sectors. Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri says the care packages are being distributed to 6,800 people in vulnerable groups.

The relief bags will have basic food essentials, like rice, unspecified dried food, also alcohol gel, face masks, and green chiretta herbal medicine, also known as fah Talai Jone. 5,000 of these bags were given out to vulnerable people in 50 areas from August 4 to August 19. More RBs will be handed out to the 1,800 remaining people.

Anucha went on to say that the bank account for the “Office of Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office for Donation to Relieve Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)” is open and can take donations. The donations will help medical and other officials and those in the vulnerable groups, such as those in “dark red” provinces and others who are suffering from the ongoing Covid crisis.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Recent comments:
image
Lowseasonlover
2021-08-23 15:35
25 minutes ago, Thaiger said: The Covid relief bags that came from the PM’s salary, as well as other cabinet ministers, the Government Spokesperson’s team… and donations from private and public sectors, are being distributed to 6,800 affected people in…
image
Dedinbed
2021-08-23 15:44
33 minutes ago, Thaiger said: and green chiretta herbal medicine Prefer ciabatta myself ..
image
Graham
2021-08-23 15:49
Is that all that Uncle Tu can come up with after all the misery he has forced on the people of Thailand ? As for that picture, well what can one say about that, anybody got any comments, I have…
image
Lowseasonlover
2021-08-23 15:50
Just now, Graham said: Is that all that Uncle Tu can come up with after all the misery he has forced on the people of Thailand ? As for that picture, well what can one say about that, anybody got…
image
Paco
2021-08-23 16:25
Well it is good that they did that, but asking for to make a donation, simply I do not trust the government with my money, and all these corrupt bastards why do they not donate some of their corrupt money…
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Trending