Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: 10,470 new cases; provincial totals
12 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,303 with 605 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 10,470 new Covid-19 cases and 8,711 recoveries. There are now 92,784 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 4 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,507,471 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 284,036 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 117,094,785 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 11,063 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 15,217 received their second dose, and 190,258 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Chon Buri – 545
Bangkok – 1,391
Samut Prakan – 962
Ubon Ratchathani – 171
Phuket – 436
Khon Kaen – 208
Chiang Mai – 194
Nonthaburi – 474
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 213
Rayong – 173
Udon Thani – 103
Buriram – 103
Surat Thani – 131
Maha Sarakham – 172
Nakhon Ratchasima –
Pathum Thani – 199
Samut Sakhon – 199
Songkla – 77
Pattalung – 95
Chachoengsao – 131
Sisaket – 101
Kalasin – 24
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 101
Roi Et – 157
Surin – 167
Nakhon Sawan – 94
Prachin Buri – 80
Nakhon Pathom – 274
Lampang – 15
Pitsanuloak – 84
Saraburi – 137
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 160
Trang – 43
Phang Nga – 52
Chaiyaphum – 73
Tak – 47
Lop Buri – 141
Petchabun – 99
Krabi – 73
Kanchanaburi – 93
Ratchaburi – 265
Chanthaburi – 76
Sakon Nakhon – 53
Nong Kai – 112
Trat – 22
Yasothon – 49
Nan – 114
Srakaew – 88
Chumporn – 75
Payao – 41
Nakhon Panom – 37
Mukdaharn – 30
Chiang Rai – 32
Phetchburi – 128
Pattani – 14
Suphan Buri – 152
Kamphaeng Phet – 52
Nakhon Nayok – 30
Satun – 6
Bueng Karn – 79
Amnat Charoen – 12
Yala – 13
Uthai Thani – 49
Mae Hong Son – 2
Loei – 74
Nong Bua Lumphu – 34
Chainat – 31
Pichit – 22
Phrae – 46
Uttaradit – 45
Sukhothai – 102
Narathiwas – 6
Samut Songkhram – 30
Ranong – 11
Lamphun – 34
Ang Thong – 60
Singburi – 19
