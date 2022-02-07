Monday Covid Update: 10,470 new cases; provincial totals

12 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,303 with 605 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 10,470 new Covid-19 cases and 8,711 recoveries. There are now 92,784 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 4 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,507,471 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 284,036 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 117,094,785 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 11,063 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 15,217 received their second dose, and 190,258 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 545

Bangkok – 1,391

Samut Prakan – 962

Ubon Ratchathani – 171

Phuket – 436

Khon Kaen – 208

Chiang Mai – 194

Nonthaburi – 474

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 213

Rayong – 173

Udon Thani – 103

Buriram – 103

Surat Thani – 131

Maha Sarakham – 172

Nakhon Ratchasima –

Pathum Thani – 199

Samut Sakhon – 199

Songkla – 77

Pattalung – 95

Chachoengsao – 131

Sisaket – 101

Kalasin – 24

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 101

Roi Et – 157

Surin – 167

Nakhon Sawan – 94

Prachin Buri – 80

Nakhon Pathom – 274

Lampang – 15

Pitsanuloak – 84

Saraburi – 137

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 160

Trang – 43

Phang Nga – 52

Chaiyaphum – 73

Tak – 47

Lop Buri – 141

Petchabun – 99

Krabi – 73

Kanchanaburi – 93

Ratchaburi – 265

Chanthaburi – 76

Sakon Nakhon – 53

Nong Kai – 112

Trat – 22

Yasothon – 49

Nan – 114

Srakaew – 88

Chumporn – 75

Payao – 41

Nakhon Panom – 37

Mukdaharn – 30

Chiang Rai – 32

Phetchburi – 128

Pattani – 14

Suphan Buri – 152

Kamphaeng Phet – 52

Nakhon Nayok – 30

Satun – 6

Bueng Karn – 79

Amnat Charoen – 12

Yala – 13

Uthai Thani – 49

Mae Hong Son – 2

Loei – 74

Nong Bua Lumphu – 34

Chainat – 31

Pichit – 22

Phrae – 46

Uttaradit – 45

Sukhothai – 102

Narathiwas – 6

Samut Songkhram – 30

Ranong – 11

Lamphun – 34

Ang Thong – 60

Singburi – 19