Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Moderna suing Pfizer for using their tech in Covid vaccines

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Moderna is suing Pfizer over Covid-19 vaccine technology. (via Quartz)

After Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine brought in US$22 billion so far this year compared to Moderna’s US$10.4 billion, Moderna is suing Pfizer, claiming they copied technology in developing their vaccines. Moderna, a decade-old company that had been pioneering mRNA technology long before Covid-19, had said at the start of the pandemic that they wouldn’t enforce related patents to help the world – especially lower-income countries – get the fastest access to vaccines.

But in March 2022, Moderna changed its tune and said, with the pandemic winding down, it wanted other companies including Pfizer to stop using its intellectual property. They said the company will seek damages for sales after March 8, 2022.

In a press release yesterday, Moderna said it was filing lawsuits against Pfizer and BioNTech in the Regional Court of Dusseldorf in Germany and US District Court in Massachusetts, seeking unspecified financial damages. They are claiming that the companies used mRNA structure intellectual property that Moderna was first to clear in human trials in 2015 after developing them since 2010. They say Pfizer had four prototypes but chose the option that used Moderna’s technology.

They also say the full-length spike protein coding for a vaccine against Middle East Respiratory Syndrome that Moderna used to develop the Covid vaccine was used by Pfizer/BioNTech as well. Pfizer says they can’t comment since they haven’t been served yet.

Moderna was founded in 2010 in Massachusetts in the US and is much younger than Pfizer which is over a century and a half old. Still, they have been at the forefront of messenger RNA technology that allowed vaccines to be tested and approved for use much faster as they function by training human cells how to fight coronavirus.  Their Covid vaccine is Moderna’s only commercial product.

BioNTech was working in the same mRNA arena when it partnered with Pfizer to create a vaccine that was the first to get emergency use authorisation, just one week ahead of Moderna.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Chon Buri33 seconds ago

Mountain Bar & Bistro restaurant for sale to pay for pub fire
Tourism3 mins ago

Thailand has had over 4 million foreign tourists this year, officials say
Coronavirus (Covid-19)37 mins ago

Moderna suing Pfizer for using their tech in Covid vaccines
Video55 mins ago

Pioneering the Cannabis business in Thailand feat. Tai ‘Four Twenty’ | Thaiger Podcast Ep.4
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand’s sixth monkeypox patient says symptoms started while she was in Qatar
Politics2 hours ago

Prayut shows up to work unannounced, as Defence Minister
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok2 hours ago

Rain causes chaotic traffic for Bangkok commuters
Crime2 hours ago

THG chairman who lied about vaccines for stock profit resigns
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways’ plans to get back in the money
Politics19 hours ago

Thai Deputy Education Minister accused of encroaching on national park, suspended
Press Room19 hours ago

Thailand’s Favourite Restaurants 2022 by Koktail to be presented by Siam Paragon
Bangkok19 hours ago

Officer issues arrest threat to security after his bike is clamped
Thailand20 hours ago

Abysmal roads causes woman to give birth inside car in NE Thailand
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand’s House of Representatives finally passes torture bill
Central Thailand20 hours ago

UPDATE: National park in central Thailand closes 5 waterfalls due to flash floods
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending