Pioneering the Cannabis business in Thailand feat. Tai ‘Four Twenty’ | Thaiger Podcast Ep.4

Introducing one of the pioneers for cannabis in Thailand, Tai Taveepanichpan. Tai is a young entrepreneur and the owner of Four Twenty Thailand, Cannagrow Technology and Cultivate. Companies that sell cannabis cultivating equipment, grow cannabis and cannabis dispensaries in Thailand. In this podcast we talk about the current situation of cannabis in Thailand, where it’s heading and what lies ahead for the future of Thai cannabis tourism. How much does it cost to start up selling cannabis? How much can you make selling cannabis? What challenges can you face running a cannabis business in Thailand?

