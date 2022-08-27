Connect with us

Video

Pioneering the Cannabis business in Thailand feat. Tai ‘Four Twenty’ | Thaiger Podcast Ep.4

Published

 on 

YouTube video

Introducing one of the pioneers for cannabis in Thailand, Tai Taveepanichpan. Tai is a young entrepreneur and the owner of Four Twenty Thailand, Cannagrow Technology and Cultivate. Companies that sell cannabis cultivating equipment, grow cannabis and cannabis dispensaries in Thailand. In this podcast we talk about the current situation of cannabis in Thailand, where it’s heading and what lies ahead for the future of Thai cannabis tourism. How much does it cost to start up selling cannabis? How much can you make selling cannabis? What challenges can you face running a cannabis business in Thailand?

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Chon Buri34 seconds ago

Mountain Bar & Bistro restaurant for sale to pay for pub fire
Tourism4 mins ago

Thailand has had over 4 million foreign tourists this year, officials say
Coronavirus (Covid-19)37 mins ago

Moderna suing Pfizer for using their tech in Covid vaccines
Video55 mins ago

Pioneering the Cannabis business in Thailand feat. Tai ‘Four Twenty’ | Thaiger Podcast Ep.4
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand’s sixth monkeypox patient says symptoms started while she was in Qatar
Politics2 hours ago

Prayut shows up to work unannounced, as Defence Minister
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok2 hours ago

Rain causes chaotic traffic for Bangkok commuters
Crime2 hours ago

THG chairman who lied about vaccines for stock profit resigns
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways’ plans to get back in the money
Politics19 hours ago

Thai Deputy Education Minister accused of encroaching on national park, suspended
Press Room19 hours ago

Thailand’s Favourite Restaurants 2022 by Koktail to be presented by Siam Paragon
Bangkok19 hours ago

Officer issues arrest threat to security after his bike is clamped
Thailand20 hours ago

Abysmal roads causes woman to give birth inside car in NE Thailand
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand’s House of Representatives finally passes torture bill
Central Thailand20 hours ago

UPDATE: National park in central Thailand closes 5 waterfalls due to flash floods
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending