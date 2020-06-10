image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Migrant worker exodus prompts fears of labour shortages

Jack Burton

Published 

46 mins ago

 on 

Migrant worker exodus prompts fears of labour shortages | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: Myanmar Times
    • follow us in feedly

The director-general of Thailand’s labour department has met with Myanmar’s Ambassador Myo Myint Than to discuss how Thailand can manage the country’s migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. The government wants Burmese migrant workers to stay in Thailand rather than return to their homeland during the crisis.

Suchart Phonchaiwisetkun explained that many workers have demanded to be allowed to continue working in Thailand, and letting them return to Myanmar would not only risk spreading the virus but also cost money to transport them. let alone the loss in income.

He told the ambassador that allowing them to stay in Thailand, “would alleviate Thai businesses’ worries of a labour shortage.”

“Myanmar officials agreed to the preliminary principles, and want relevant agencies in Thailand and Myanmar to meet in a video conference. The Thai government is ready to support and facilitate Myanmar labourers who want to be hired.”

Around 1,500 migrant workers per day are reportedly shuffling back across the border, as Thai businesses remain shut down amid the virus crisis.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when?

Jack Burton

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when? | The Thaiger
PHOTO BK Magazine

Relief may be on the way for struggling restaurants, as they might be allowed to serve alcohol again when health officials further relax measures taken to stem the spread of Covid-19. No domestically transmitted cases have been now been detected for 16 days and public health officials say they’re gearing up for the next phase of reopening, and they may allow international schools to reopen and alcohol to be served again at restaurants and hotels.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says pubs, bars, karaoke parlours, and sex massage parlours will remain closed, for now. Events like conferences, sports and concerts will be allowed so long as “safe social distancing” is practiced, as will health spas and saunas.

Amusement parks, theme parks, playgrounds and swimming pools will also be allowed but children’s ball pit play areas must remain closed.

No specific date was given for the fourth phase of lifting the limits placed on business activities; it could take place as soon as next week or as late as the beginning of July. Next month is also when the government is expected to allow celebration of the postponed Songkran holidays. No dates for that either at the moment.

Taweesilp says details about the fourth phase will be clarified Friday.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Deputy army chief proposes 15 day trial of lifting curfew

Jack Burton

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Deputy army chief proposes 15 day trial of lifting curfew | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

Deputy army chief Nathapol Nakpanit, who is also the deputy of the government’s administrative committee on Covid-19, told the Associated Press this morning the committee has proposed lifting the 11pm-3am curfew for a 15 day trial period. He didn’t give a specific date and spoke in advance of meetings to discuss the anticipated Phase 4 of lifting of restrictions. He stressed that the trial period would be used to see how the situation progressed and monitor the overall state of affairs.

Nathapol says that venues that will be proposed for reopening will need final approval from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, who will make final announcements and decisions this Friday.

The ban on gatherings, including political gatherings, was also proposed to be removed, so opponents of the Emergency Decree could see that the decree was not political.

He says that decisions on the decree overall will take place next week but stressed that the decree allows for the direct management of the virus situation at a national level, especially important in case of a second wave of cases as more venues reopen. The decree also streamlines the process for quarantine which current laws, like the Communicable Disease Control Act, cannot.

Nathapol indicated that the lifting of the curfew is just a proposal and not yet official. More information is likely today but final announcements are scheduled for Friday.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Business

Thai Airways petitions overseas creditors not to confiscate its aircraft

Maya Taylor

Published

7 hours ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Thai Airways petitions overseas creditors not to confiscate its aircraft | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Pixabay

Thailand’s beloved but beleaguered national carrier is appealing to creditors in Switzerland, Japan and Germany not to seize its aircraft, while a similar request is being prepared for US creditors. If each country’s court approves the petition, Thai Airways assets will be protected against seizure when they fly into their jurisdictions. In particular, the airline will not risk having its aircraft confiscated overseas.

Last month, the ailing carrier filed for bankruptcy protection, with the request scheduled to be reviewed by Thailand’s Central Bankruptcy Court on August 18. If approved, implementation of a restructuring plan agreed by five members of the Thai Airways board can go ahead.

Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat says talks are set to take place with creditors before then as it’s vital they do not raise objections to the plan. She says any such opposition would complicate the plan’s implementation and must be avoided.

Thai Airways accumulated up to 12 billion baht in arrears last year, bringing its total unsettled debt to 244 billion baht. The airline has postponed the resumption of its international schedule from July to August, at the earliest. The government and Civil Aviation Authority have not yet announced an opening of the borders, how it will work, who they will allow in, or the restrictions they could impose.

SOURCE: Chiangrai Times | Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
image

Trending