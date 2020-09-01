image
Malyasia closed to tourists for the rest of the year

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Malyasia closed to tourists for the rest of the year | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Unsplash: Alex Block
Planning a trip to Malaysia? You’ll have to wait until 2021. The country just announced travel restrictions will be in place until New Years Eve 2020 and tourists won’t be allowed to visit until then.

The country’s Recovery Movement Control Order is in place until December 31. Foreigners on a social visit pass, or tourist visa, will be allowed to stay until the end of the year. They won’t face any fines or penalties as long as their visa didn’t expire before January 1. Thailand, on the other hand, is giving foreigners until September 26 to figure out their visa situation on their own or leave the country.

Travel to Malaysia is strict. Travellers need a “Letter of Undertaking and Indemnity” which needs to be approved by a Malaysian consulate or embassy as well as the appropriate visa before landing in the country. A 14-day quarantine is required upon entering the country. Leisure travellers are not allowed to enter the country while the order is in place. Only those who have families in Malaysia or “essential” travellers who enter Malaysia for business and investment reasons are allowed to enter under strict protocols.

Thailand also requires a 14-day quarantine, but offers travellers “alternative state quarantine” options at approved hotels. The cost is around 50,000 baht to 70,000 baht for the 2-week stay. Meals and coronavirus testing is included in the costs.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

    Khaja Sarfaraj Mansur

    September 1, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    Given information about cost of 14-day quarantine In Malaysia is not correct. Hotel rate is 15,700 Bhat for 14 days and Covid-19 test is 1870 (PCR) Baht per test.

    Here below correct detailed information

    QUARANTINE RATES
    The quarantine rates are as follows:
    1. Citizens: 100% of the hotel’s maximum rate of RM150 per person per day, for a
    period specified by the Ministry of Health, Malaysia.

    2. Non-Citizens (including dependant): Maximum rate of RM150 per day per person,
    for a period specified by the Ministry of Health, Malaysia.

    3. People with Disabilities (OKU cardholders of the Social Welfare Department):
    The cost of the Quarantine will be borne by the Government.”

    FEE FOR COVID-19 DETECTION TEST

    Type of COVID-19
    Detection Test Malaysian Nationals(RM) Non-Malaysians(RM)

    Polymerize Chain Reaction 150 250
    (PCR) Test

    Antigen Rapid Test Kit 60 120

    Antibody Rapid Test Kit 30 60

    Perceville Smithers

    September 1, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    This is what Thailand should do instead of wasting time with these iffy pilot tests.

