Malyasia closed to tourists for the rest of the year | The Thaiger

Planning a trip to Malaysia? You’ll have to wait until 2021. The country just announced travel restrictions will be in place until New Years Eve 2020 and tourists won’t be allowed to visit until then.

The country’s Recovery Movement Control Order is in place until December 31. Foreigners on a social visit pass, or tourist visa, will be allowed to stay until the end of the year. They won’t face any fines or penalties as long as their visa didn’t expire before January 1. Thailand, on the other hand, is giving foreigners until September 26 to figure out their visa situation on their own or leave the country.

Travel to Malaysia is strict. Travellers need a “Letter of Undertaking and Indemnity” which needs to be approved by a Malaysian consulate or embassy as well as the appropriate visa before landing in the country. A 14-day quarantine is required upon entering the country. Leisure travellers are not allowed to enter the country while the order is in place. Only those who have families in Malaysia or “essential” travellers who enter Malaysia for business and investment reasons are allowed to enter under strict protocols.

Thailand also requires a 14-day quarantine, but offers travellers “alternative state quarantine” options at approved hotels. The cost is around 50,000 baht to 70,000 baht for the 2-week stay. Meals and coronavirus testing is included in the costs.

