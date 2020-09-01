Malyasia closed to tourists for the rest of the year | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Malyasia closed to tourists for the rest of the year
Planning a trip to Malaysia? You’ll have to wait until 2021. The country just announced travel restrictions will be in place until New Years Eve 2020 and tourists won’t be allowed to visit until then.
The country’s Recovery Movement Control Order is in place until December 31. Foreigners on a social visit pass, or tourist visa, will be allowed to stay until the end of the year. They won’t face any fines or penalties as long as their visa didn’t expire before January 1. Thailand, on the other hand, is giving foreigners until September 26 to figure out their visa situation on their own or leave the country.
Travel to Malaysia is strict. Travellers need a “Letter of Undertaking and Indemnity” which needs to be approved by a Malaysian consulate or embassy as well as the appropriate visa before landing in the country. A 14-day quarantine is required upon entering the country. Leisure travellers are not allowed to enter the country while the order is in place. Only those who have families in Malaysia or “essential” travellers who enter Malaysia for business and investment reasons are allowed to enter under strict protocols.
Thailand also requires a 14-day quarantine, but offers travellers “alternative state quarantine” options at approved hotels. The cost is around 50,000 baht to 70,000 baht for the 2-week stay. Meals and coronavirus testing is included in the costs.
SOURCE: TTR WeeklyKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Property
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
The Coronavirus outbreak poses challenges for Thailand’s property market as potential Chinese condominium buyers remain stranded in China. Meanwhile, some believe that the outbreak may bring opportunities for non-Chinese buyers and in the long-run, the Chinese may be looking for an overseas refuge in the event of these types of emergencies popping up again Of course, it’s not just the Chinese not being able to come and inspect potential buys, the rest of the world is also currently shut out of Thailand. Market remains weak The pandemic is hurting the condominium market as Chinese nationals were accounting for half of […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand is prepared for a 2nd wave of the coronavirus, health officials say
Thailand is prepared for a second wave of the coronavirus, according to the country’s public health officials. While there hasn’t been any local transmissions recently, numbers are on the rise in other countries and Thailand’s hospitals have stocked up on supplies to be prepared for any potential second outbreak of Covid-19. A 29 year old British woman tested positive for the coronavirus while she was in state quarantine, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported yesterday. Altogether, Thailand has reported 3,412 cases of the virus. It’s been about 3 months since the last local transmission. But with a spike in […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
British woman in Bangkok quarantine facility tests positive for Covid-19
A British woman, recently returned from the United Kingdom, has tested positive for Covid-19 while in alternative state quarantine in Bangkok. Nation Thailand reports that the 29 year old language teacher returned to Thailand on August 15. By August 27, she had developed symptoms, including fever and a headache, and tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, the number of cases recorded globally has now surpassed 25 million, with the US leading the way with 6.17 million. Brazil has the second highest number at over 3.8 million, closely followed by India, which has now recorded over 3.6 million cases. According to […]
Air Asia announce new fees if you want to check-in at the airport counter
Hua Hin schools close after students get fever, families crossed Myanmar border
Woman’s body found floating down Bangkok river
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Malyasia closed to tourists for the rest of the year
Wow! TAT says they’ll give expats 500 baht to boost tourism
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
Thai condo developers clearing inventory rather than starting new projects
Pro-Monarchy group denies assaulting cleaner who wore red shirt
Police ordered to keep traffic moving after heavy flooding during Bangkok’s peak
Bangkok is getting smarter: 4 districts focused in urban plan
Major fire destroys luxury property and furniture warehouse in Pattaya – VIDEO
Health Minister insists chemical ban must stay, as farmers plead for compromise
Truck flips after police chase near the Myanmar border
PM confirms negligence in officials’ handling of “Boss” case
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
CCSA considers another 2 groups of foreigners for return to Thailand
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
Bangkok visa agent arrested for fake extensions
Northern Thailand pigs on lockdown after virus outbreak
Plan on the table to allow Europe’s ‘snowbirds’ into Thailand for up to 9 months
Debate rages behind closed doors on allowing return of foreign tourists
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
- Phuket3 days ago
Plan on the table to allow Europe’s ‘snowbirds’ into Thailand for up to 9 months
- Expats23 hours ago
90 day Thai Immigration reporting deadline passes
- Patong2 days ago
Worries remain over government’s “Phuket Model”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
The world’s great border debate – When will countries open up again?
Khaja Sarfaraj Mansur
September 1, 2020 at 4:02 pm
Given information about cost of 14-day quarantine In Malaysia is not correct. Hotel rate is 15,700 Bhat for 14 days and Covid-19 test is 1870 (PCR) Baht per test.
Here below correct detailed information
QUARANTINE RATES
The quarantine rates are as follows:
1. Citizens: 100% of the hotel’s maximum rate of RM150 per person per day, for a
period specified by the Ministry of Health, Malaysia.
2. Non-Citizens (including dependant): Maximum rate of RM150 per day per person,
for a period specified by the Ministry of Health, Malaysia.
3. People with Disabilities (OKU cardholders of the Social Welfare Department):
The cost of the Quarantine will be borne by the Government.”
………………………….
FEE FOR COVID-19 DETECTION TEST
Type of COVID-19
Detection Test Malaysian Nationals(RM) Non-Malaysians(RM)
Polymerize Chain Reaction 150 250
(PCR) Test
Antigen Rapid Test Kit 60 120
Antibody Rapid Test Kit 30 60
Perceville Smithers
September 1, 2020 at 4:39 pm
This is what Thailand should do instead of wasting time with these iffy pilot tests.