Malaysia bans citizens from high risk countries | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Malaysia bans citizens from high risk countries
While all international tourists are banned from entering Malaysia for the rest of the year, the country is also restricting citizens from India, Indonesia and the Philippines. Those countries have reported a high number of coronavirus cases and the numbers continue to go up.
Foreign tourists have been banned since March and will be until the end of the year. The country’s Recovery Movement Control Order is in place until December 31. The Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin says the virus is “still actively spreading across the world.”
India has reported 3.7 million confirmed cases and 66,460 coronavirus related deaths, according to World Meters. Philippines the largest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia with 224,264 confirmed cases. Indonesia has 177,571 confirmed cases.
The only travellers allowed into Malaysia are those who have family in the country or “essential” travellers who are entering the country for business and investment reasons. Those travellers need to go through a 2 week quarantine as well as have the required documents and visa. People currently in India, Philippines or Indonesia will not be allowed to enter under those circumstances.
Thailand still has a ban on international tourists and there aren’t plans to reopen tourists yet. Those with a work permit are allowed to enter the country, but are required to go through a 14 day quarantine. “Alternative state quarantine” options are available at certified hotels costing around 50,000 to 70,000 baht for the 2 week stay.
Thailand has discussed reopening their borders to tourists under a model that would allow people from “low risk” countries to enter Thailand for extended stays, but those travellers would be required to go through a 14 day quarantine.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post |World Meters
Don Mueang falling below passenger goal
raven
September 2, 2020 at 12:26 pm
So dumb. Why ban entry if they have to 14 day quarantine? A hole country won’t come in to quarantine..numbers from high risk or any country will be limited with quarantine.