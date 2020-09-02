image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Malaysia bans citizens from high risk countries

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Malaysia bans citizens from high risk countries | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO
    • follow us in feedly

While all international tourists are banned from entering Malaysia for the rest of the year, the country is also restricting citizens from India, Indonesia and the Philippines. Those countries have reported a high number of coronavirus cases and the numbers continue to go up.

Foreign tourists have been banned since March and will be until the end of the year. The country’s Recovery Movement Control Order is in place until December 31. The Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin says the virus is “still actively spreading across the world.”

India has reported 3.7 million confirmed cases and 66,460 coronavirus related deaths, according to World Meters. Philippines the largest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia with 224,264 confirmed cases. Indonesia has 177,571 confirmed cases.

The only travellers allowed into Malaysia are those who have family in the country or “essential” travellers who are entering the country for business and investment reasons. Those travellers need to go through a 2 week quarantine as well as have the required documents and visa. People currently in India, Philippines or Indonesia will not be allowed to enter under those circumstances.

Thailand still has a ban on international tourists and there aren’t plans to reopen tourists yet. Those with a work permit are allowed to enter the country, but are required to go through a 14 day quarantine. “Alternative state quarantine” options are available at certified hotels costing around 50,000 to 70,000 baht for the 2 week stay.

Thailand has discussed reopening their borders to tourists under a model that would allow people from “low risk” countries to enter Thailand for extended stays, but those travellers would be required to go through a 14 day quarantine.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post |World Meters

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    raven

    September 2, 2020 at 12:26 pm

    So dumb. Why ban entry if they have to 14 day quarantine? A hole country won’t come in to quarantine..numbers from high risk or any country will be limited with quarantine.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Don Mueang falling below passenger goal

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Don Mueang falling below passenger goal | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Don Mueang Airport has been quiet this year with only a third of the passengers they’re used to. The Bangkok airport is even falling below the goal they set early on in the coronavirus pandemic. The airport’s general manager Sumpun Kutranon says their target was 15 million passengers, but now they expect only 13.6 million passengers this year. Last year, the airport had more than 41 million passengers. Before the outbreak, the airport had 700 flights and 120,000 passengers each day. Now the airport only has 220 flights and 45,000 passengers each day. As coronavirus restrictions are gradually lifting, the […]

Continue Reading

Northern Thailand

Concerns over Covid surge in Myanmar prompt increased security at Tak border

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Concerns over Covid surge in Myanmar prompt increased security at Tak border | The Thaiger
PHOTO: สนง.ประชาสัมพันธ์ จ.ตาก / Nation Thailand

The northern province of Tak has stepped up security along the Myanmar border amid concerns about Covid-19 numbers in the neighbouring country. The move comes as 2 schools in the western province of Prachuap Khiri Khan have had to temporarily close due to a number of students reporting a fever and the revelation that they had crossed the Thai-Myanmar border with their parents. The Thai government is becoming increasingly concerned about illegal immigrants crossing the border, bypassing all Covid checks, including the mandatory 14-day quarantine. A number of trucks have been seen driving to and from the border in recent […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

When will the world open up again for travel?

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

When will the world open up again for travel? | The Thaiger

OPINION 9 months since the first outbreak in China, international borders remain mostly sealed. Most travellers, excepting certain categories, are prevented from leaving or entering in the majority of countries. The shutters went up in March and April in much of the world, a bit later in some countries, as governments and medical officials figure out how to safely re-open their borders, fearing another surge of Covid-19 within their borders. Whilst the latest coronavirus has now infected 25,90,750 people worldwide (as of 9am on September 2, Thai time), another 861,251 have succumbed to complications related to Covid-19 as the virus […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending