Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases

Photo via CCSA

A record high of 13,002 new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has recorded a total of 410,614 confirmed infections. Another 108 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today.

Of the new cases, 1,049 were found in correctional facilities, an uptick over the past several weeks. The latest wave of the virus spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 30,000 inmates. The Department of Correction has been rolling out active testing to identify infections, even asymptomatic, and contain the virus.

More information will be released following the CCSA’s press briefing this afternoon.

More updates…

  • Phuket has tightened entry restrictions and is now requiring all domestic travellers entering the island province to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and also test negative for the virus before arrival.
  • Thailand signed an agreement for the purchase of 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The order is expected to arrive later this year.
  • Checkpoints are being set up in the 13 “dark red” provinces to restrict and monitor interprovincial travel. According to the government’s news bureau, travellers passing through the checkpoint will need to register with https://covid-19.in.th and present the QR code to officers.

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

