Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Lawyers Association accuse DDC failure over Sinovac
The chairman of the Lawyers Association of Thailand has said the government has failed its duty to protect the health of the Thai people by ordering more Sinovac vaccines instead of pursuing brands more effective against the Delta variant of Covid-19 fast becoming the dominant strain in Thailand.
The accusation comes as the Department of Disease Control defends Thailand’s Cabinet’s decision to purchase 10.9 million more Sinovac vaccines despite studies showing the efficacy of the Chinese vaccine greatly reduced against the Delta variant.
The government has a constitutional obligation to provide efficient healthcare services to the people, according to the chairman of the group of lawyers, and reinvestment in an ineffective vaccine instead of pursuing vaccines that protect more against the Delta variant is a dereliction of duty. He suggests that the government’s course of action causes damage to the nation and the people of Thailand and goes against the constitutional charter.
The DDC’s Director of Emergencies, Health Hazards and Diseases refutes the Lawyers Association assertions, arguing that Sinovac may be less effective in Delta variant infections, but has still proven worth in preventing hospitalizations and death. Furthermore and importantly, it’s also available much more quickly than other vaccines. Thailand’s vaccine rollout was so slow out of the gates that by the time they looked at purchasing the more effective Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, countries had placed huge orders and vaccines contracted now wouldn’t begin to arrive until October.
The director cites studies including one in Indonesia showing efficacy was 94% in preventing symptomatic infections, 96% in preventing hospitalization, and 98% in preventing death. Another in Brazil found 80% against symptomatic infections, 86% against hospitalization and 95% against death. Chile found it 89% effective against severe symptoms.
In Thailand, it was found nearly 91% effective in preventing infections in a Phuket study and about 83% effective in Chiang Rai. He admits the studies were done as the Alpha variant swept Thailand, but he believes Sinovac will be at least somewhat as effective on other variants including the Delta variant.
While Sinovac seems not to be as effective at preventing the spread of the Delta strain of Covid-19 as the lawyers argue, it does seem to be a powerful defence against death and hospitalisation, which could still be a vital aid in overcrowded hospitals and keep the damage done by Covid-19 outbreaks minimized. But is it enough, or is the government throwing good money – reportedly 6.1 billion baht for the 10.9 million more vaccines – after bad?
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Lawyers Association accuse DDC failure over Sinovac
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
Pattani woman apprehended after 277 Kilograms of crystal methamphetamine found in house
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thailand News Today | Bangkok curfew, dark red zone restrictions, golden triangle boom | July 9
Bangladesh factory fire takes 52 lives
2,500+ in Phuket Sandbox, flight and hotel numbers increasing
Health officials concede to using rapid antigen tests
Breaking: Travel restrictions and curfew to be set in Bangkok, “dark red” provinces
Isolation centres being set up in Bangkok to provide basic care to Covid-19 patients
Sangkhla Buri district in Kanchanaburi enters 14 day lockdown
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
2 More schools close in Phuket after infections found
Top hotels in Bangkok’s city centre
Samut Prakan plastics factory told to move
German fugitives to be extradited to face drug trafficking and production charges
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Inside Phuket’s Sandbox – Questions answered | VIDEO
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
Thai government slammed for delays in vaccine procurement
Sunday COVID Update: 5,916 new infections, news briefs
AstraZeneca cuts monthly vaccine deliveries from 10 to 5 million
Sunday Update: 5,916 new infections, provincial totals, news briefs
Bangkok Red Line launches August 2 free rides for 3 months
64 year old with kidney disease dies after inoculation, daughter claims vaccination link
3 markets and 2 companies closed in Pattaya for Covid-19
Moderna import process hasn’t begun, pending payment
Phuket reviews taxi rates after “Sandbox” tourists report high prices
British man arrested in Pattaya after firing shotgun in home
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
- Crime1 day ago
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
- Crime3 days ago
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
- Phuket2 days ago
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
- Bangkok2 days ago
Whispered but not proposed – could a lockdown be coming?
- Bangkok3 hours ago
Breaking: Travel restrictions and curfew to be set in Bangkok, “dark red” provinces
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Government shifts focus in vaccine rollout after rise of elderly Covid patient deaths