Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Lao woman rejected while trying to register for Covid-19 vaccine
A formal investigation is being launched after a woman from Laos was refused registration for a Covid-19 vaccine. It’s understood the woman is married to a Thai man and has lived in Thailand for 14 years. The political activist, Srisuwan Janya, has lodged a petition with the Ombudsman, requesting an investigation into the case. According to a Bangkok Post report, Srisuwan is accusing the authorities of discrimination and infringing on the woman’s rights by refusing to allow her to register for the vaccine.
The woman has been named as 34 year old Maneekorn Pedchompoo, who is married to Thai national, Sayan Petcharoon, with whom she has a child. Maneekorn attempted to register for vaccination via the government app and had her information accepted. However, she later received a rejection message stating that she was ineligible as she is not a Thai citizen. According to Srisuwan, the policy is not consistent as he has been made aware of representatives from international organisations being given Covid-19 vaccines.
A representative of the Office of the Ombudsman has confirmed an investigation is being launched, adding that people with residence in the Kingdom are eligible for vaccination.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
