Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Lao man in Isaan died of tuberculosis, not Covid-19

Jack Burton

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Lao man in Isaan died of tuberculosis, not Covid-19 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: mgronline.com
    • follow us in feedly

A Lao man who died of unknown causes yesterday while visiting his daughter in the northeastern Udon Thani province, prompting panic among locals, has tested negative for Covid-19. The cause of death has been determined as tuberculosis.

61 year old Khampoun Phimphadee, and his wife, who was not named, arrived in tambon Nong Mek of Nong Han district about 2 weeks ago to visit their 30 year old daughter, Dido, who has lived there with her Thai husband and their 2 children for about 10 years.

Dido says her father and mother travelled from Vientiane and crossed the into Thailand via the Mekong river. A few days ago she noticed her father appeared unwell and had a cough. About 9am yesterday she and her mother returned from making merit at a temple and were told by neighbours that he had died.

She went to the house where her father stayed and found him dead on a bamboo bed in front of the house. The man had vomited blood, which could be seen spattered on the ground. She called police.

Authorities cordoned off the area. Health officials from Nong Han Hospital soon arrived in PPE suits to examine the body and collected samples for examination.

The Nong Han police chief said he has invited Dido, her mother and the owner of the house for questioning to establish through which border crossing the couple entered the country and whether the entry was legal.

Lao man in Isaan died of tuberculosis, not Covid-19 | News by The Thaiger

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Medical tourists are permitted to come to Thailand at this time

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Medical tourists are permitted to come to Thailand at this time | The Thaiger

Even though Thailand’s borders are still closed to most travel, including tourism, there are some select groups being allowed back into the Kingdom. Medical tourists are one of those groups. Foreign medical tourists are now permitted to apply to come to Thailand for medical treatment with strict disease control measures being put in place. Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says Thailand’s medical and wellness tourism program has been resumed with the hope of attracting medical tourists back into the country. Under the CCSA regulations, foreign medical and wellness tourists have to arrive by air to ensure effective disease control, not […]

Continue Reading

Thailand

Emergency Decree set to be extended again

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Emergency Decree set to be extended again | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - Thailand News

While no local transmission of Covid-19 has been detected since May, the Emergency Decree appears likely to be extended through September. Nattaphon Nakpanich, an army deputy commander and vice president of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said this morning that they may extend the decree for another month because they “worry the public will let its guard down”, leading to a second wave of infections. Critics accuse the government of exploiting the pandemic to retain the state of emergency to rein in growing protests. Nattaphon insists the extension would not restrict people from protesting, saying the special enforcement measures […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa &#8211; one person&#8217;s experience with the &#8220;new normal&#8221; | The Thaiger

My experience flying back to The Netherlands to arrange a new visa, and then staying in an Alternative State Quarantine Hotel in Bangkok. My name is “Theo” from the Netherlands, I am 44 years old, married with my Thai wife for over 5 years and we have 2 children together. I have lived permanently in Thailand since June 26, 2014. When I gave up my shares in my Chiang Rai business I founded in 2014 because of a “burn out” last October, I ended up – since my arrival 6 years ago – on a tourist visa. I decided to […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending