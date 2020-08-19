Surat Thani murder suspect nabbed after 12 years | The Thaiger

Crime
Surat Thani murder suspect nabbed after 12 years
The prime suspect in a Surat Thani murder investigation has been arrested after 12 years on the run, in the western Kanchanaburi province. Police from the Crime Suppression Division arrested 77 year old Sakol Wichaidit today, in the parking lot in front of Sangkhlaburi Hospital. He was subseqently transferred to central district police station in Surat Thani.
The arrest follows a complaint filed in March 2008 by 48 year old Piyaporn Poonprasert with CSD police. She said her husband, Kriangkrai Choeypho, was shot dead during an argument with Sakol in front of their house in the Mongkolsit Housing Estate in Surat Thani’s central city district. The argument was about a debt. Sakol fled afterward.
A Surat Thani Court issued a warrant dated April 1, 2008 Sakol’s arrest for murder. Police never caught him, and 12 years later he remained free, a fugitive from justice.
Police say Sakol has confessed to the murder charge.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Daily NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Monk’s room ransacked, 10 million baht worth of gems taken
A Central Thailand monk’s room was ransacked yesterday. Abbot of Wat Prathum Bucha in Prachin Buri came back to his room after performing religious duties and found his door forced open, bed searched and safes opened. Thousands of baht in cash and millions of baht worth of gems were taken. The thieves took off with more than 10 million baht worth of gems that were donated to the monk. Burglars found 300,000 baht in cash that the monk kept above his bed. Luckily, the burglars didn’t take 700,000 baht kept inside his safe. The monk told police he suspects technicians, […]
Crime
Bangkok mother, boyfriend confess to brutally beating her 4 year old son
A mother and her boyfriend yesterday confessed to Bangkok police that they brutally assaulted her 4 year old son “because he “wet his bed”. Police called the pair in for questioning after the boy’s 23 year old father, whose name wasn’t given, reported to Bang Khen police that his son had been severely beaten and was being treated at Bhumibol Hospital. The father told police he hadn’t met the boy’s mother for 2 years, but got an urgent call from her on Sunday saying that the boy “slipped and fell” in the bathroom and “needed an urgent operation”. She also […]
Crime
Thai officials crack down on social media posts
Be careful about what’s posted on social media. Thai authorities are keeping tabs on popular websites. Statements that cause unrest or mislead the public might break the law. Thousands of pages were reported to Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society in the past week. About half are in violation of the Computer Crimes Act. Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok are common social media platforms the ministry is cracking down on. Some pages have orders to be taken down. 3,083 social media pages and websites were reported to the ministry from August 7 to 17. Minister of the Digital Economy […]
“Free-flow” tech to eliminate Bangkok’s toll gate barriers
Activists plan more protests nationwide in September
Expats should get travel stimilus deals, Thai Hotels president says
Lao man in Isaan died of tuberculosis, not Covid-19
Surat Thani murder suspect nabbed after 12 years
Monk’s room ransacked, 10 million baht worth of gems taken
Bangkok mother, boyfriend confess to brutally beating her 4 year old son
Hashtag urges netizens to boycott media company’s sponsors
Student activists to rally at Thai Ministry of Education
Cadet threatened with legal action for draft dodging – 3 years after dying in training
Separate licence to be required for big bikes
Thai PM voices concern over students’ 3 finger salute
Medical tourists are permitted to come to Thailand at this time
Thai officials crack down on social media posts
Emergency Decree set to be extended again
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Flights into Thailand – “It’s an indefinite ban”
Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can’t renew visa
Phuket proposes to welcome tourists by November
Struggling Samui seeks government help
Thailand is on top of the tourism shopping list for Asian travellers, when the borders open
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
Study finds 82% of Thais “confident” in reopening tourism sector
Pattaya nightlife venues call for closing time to be extended to pre-Covid hours
Bad news for Boss as Thai prosecutors put him back on the ‘wanted’ list
Hit-and-run Bangkok woman confesses, apologises
UPDATE: SET suspends trading of Thai Airways shares
Top virologist says Covid-19 likely to mutate, making current tests useless
Tourism authority predicts September revenue jump
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Struggling Samui seeks government help
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bad news for Boss as Thai prosecutors put him back on the ‘wanted’ list
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourism authority predicts September revenue jump
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand tops the list of countries safest to visit during Covid-19
- Environment3 days ago
Aussie hailed as hero after fighting off shark to save wife