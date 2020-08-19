Connect with us

Crime

Surat Thani murder suspect nabbed after 12 years

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Surat Thani murder suspect nabbed after 12 years | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Daily News
The prime suspect in a Surat Thani murder investigation has been arrested after 12 years on the run, in the western Kanchanaburi province. Police from the Crime Suppression Division arrested 77 year old Sakol Wichaidit today, in the parking lot in front of Sangkhlaburi Hospital. He was subseqently transferred to central district police station in Surat Thani.

The arrest follows a complaint filed in March 2008 by 48 year old Piyaporn Poonprasert with CSD police. She said her husband, Kriangkrai Choeypho, was shot dead during an argument with Sakol in front of their house in the Mongkolsit Housing Estate in Surat Thani’s central city district. The argument was about a debt. Sakol fled afterward.

A Surat Thani Court issued a warrant dated April 1, 2008 Sakol’s arrest for murder. Police never caught him, and 12 years later he remained free, a fugitive from justice.

Police say Sakol has confessed to the murder charge.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Daily News

News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

