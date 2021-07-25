Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Kanchanaburi prison builds field hospital for 379 Covid-19 cases
After 379 new Covid-19 infections were found in the Kanchanaburi prison inmate population, work has begun to set up a field hospital. Through active case finding, Kanchanaburi’s governor announced that had uncovered a large cluster within the prison and has taken immediate action to address it.
The governor had warned people in advance on his Facebook page to expect this spike in infections. He explained that they were switching from random spot checks for Covid-19 testing to more proactive methods like active case finding, so they expected to discover cases that previously would have been overlooked. They were implementing this more stringent testing in the provincial prison as well as all major factories.
A field hospital will be constructed inside the prison grounds to care for prisoners who were found to be infected with Covid-19 but are asymptomatic or experiencing only mild symptoms. The main hospital in Kanchanaburi, Phahon Phonphayuhasena, will be staffing the field hospital with doctors and medical workers.
The prison will host the third field hospital in Kanchanaburi, with a large 320-bed facility at Makarak Hospital in Tha Maka, one at a territorial defence training facility in Muang district, and one with 100 beds at the One Tambon One Product centre.
Meanwhile, the Kanchanaburi governor predicted this spike and tells people to expect bigger numbers in the near future for the province. They will be moving infected migrants along the Burmese border to the field hospital in Muang district, and accepting Covid-19 infected patients from provinces in the dark red zone as part of a programme to free up hospital beds for those in need in Covid-19 hubs like Bangkok. These factors will drive Covdi-19 figures up, with the governor expecting as a result daily new infection numbers to rise above 600 – 300 in the provincial prison, and another 300 spread around various factories in the province.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Peaceful pro-democracy protests in Bangkok by Taloo-Fah
Kanchanaburi prison builds field hospital for 379 Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 train sends 1,490 infected from Bangkok to hometowns
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Covid-19 Poll: People trust doctors, social media, 85% confused.
Record high as Chon Buri hits nearly 800 Covid-19 infections
Covid outbreak closes Nakhon Si Thammarat rubberwood processing factory
Nearly 600 temples now offering free cremation services
Phetchabun chicken processing plant sees over 3,000 infections
New Covid-19 infections drop, still worrisome for Phuket Sandbox
Phuket “car mob” protest demands the removal of PM, calls for mRNA vaccines
Samut Sakhon Governor Veerasak offers to resign if communication in his province doesn’t improve
Sunday Covid Update: 15,335 new cases; provincial totals
Covid UPDATE: 15,335 new infections, provincial numbers
DDC says infections still rising, possibly falling in Bangkok
DDC says use the QueQ app to book appointment at sports stadium in Pathum Thani
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
All Covid restrictions lifted in England as experts warn of disastrous consequences
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Sandbox traveller escaped to Chon Buri, faces prosecution
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
- Phuket4 days ago
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
- Thailand2 days ago
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
- Bangkok2 days ago
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients