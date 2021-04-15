Individuals and businesses who spread Covid-19 to be prosecuted | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Individuals and businesses who spread Covid-19 to be prosecuted
Officials have vowed to take legal action against reckless individuals and irresponsible business owners who spread Covid-19. A number of businesses in Bangkok and Phuket are accused of violating the emergency decree and disease prevention measures by hosting large-scale parties that sparked a rise in infections that has now spread across the country.
Meanwhile, the public health chief in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat says officials are working with Bangkok authorities to prosecute a 26 year old woman who boarded a flight while knowing she was infected. Charaspong Sukree says the woman took a Covid-19 test at a private clinic on April 9 and was told she was positive on April 10. On April 11, she took a flight from Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport to Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Charaspong says that on landing, the woman informed the authorities of her positive diagnosis. However, he says she will be charged with withholding information prior to boarding her flight. He says a private laboratory will also be charged with failing to inform the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, as well as disease prevention officials, so that the quarantine process could be initiated.
“Authorities will determine where the offences were committed and the patient will be summonsed to answer charges there.”
Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that 3 entertainment venues on the southern island of Phuket will also be prosecuted, after they held mass parties attended by thousands over the weekend of April 2 – 4. The events are widely blamed for sparking a resurgence of the virus on the island, just as it was preparing to re-open to vaccinated tourists from July. The island’s deputy police chief is chairing a new committee set up to ensure the businesses – Illuzion and Shelter in Patong and Café del Mar in Kamala – are all held to account.
Authorities in Chiang Mai have also pressed charges against a hotel in the San Kamphaeng district, for failing to collection information when checking in a guest who had travelled from a high-risk area. It’s understood the guest took a Covid-19 test on April 10, before travelling to Chiang Mai on April 11 and checking in at the hotel. The following day, she was notified of her positive test result.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand provinces currently imposing travel restrictions
Here’s a list of Thai provinces current imposing restrictions on entry, by road or air, as you travel at this time. Today is the last day of the Songkran holiday, so there will be a return home for many people although it’s expected that many have also taken the Friday off to merge the Songkran break with the weekend. So there will be a big movement of people on Sunday.
The government is meeting today to examine additional restrictions and possible partial lockdowns, especially in Bangkok and the immediate surrounding provinces.
Some provinces are insisting on negative Covid tests, others are providing an option for voluntary 14 day quarantine (which is not very practical if people are returning home for 2-3 days). The restrictions vary in most of the provinces. Do your homework as the situation is extremely fluid at the moment.
Both the island (province) of Phuket and Pattaya (Chon Buri) are notably absent in this list.
NORTH
Chiang Mai
Kamphaeng Phet
Lampang
Lamphun
Nan
Phayao
Phetchabun
Phichit
Phitsanulok
Phrae
Tak
Uttaradit
NORTHEAST
Amnat Charoen
Bung Kan
Buri Ram
Chaiyaphum
Khon Kaen
Maha Sarakham
Mukdahan
Nakhon Phanom
Nakhon Ratchasima
Nong Bua Lam Phu
Nong Khai
Sakon Nakhon
Ubon Ratchathani
Udon Thani
Yasothon
CENTRAL AND EAST
Chai Nat
Lop Buri
Nakhon Sawan
Sa Kaeo
Saraburi
Sing Buri
Uthai Thani
SOUTH
Chumphon
Narathiwat
Pattani
Phangnga
Ranong
Satun
Songkhla
Trang
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Partial lockdowns looming for “high-risk” provinces
Several high-risk provinces may be heading into partial lockdown in order to bring spiraling Covid-19 infections under control. The Thai government is considering imposing the lockdowns in Bangkok and other central provinces, along with Chiang Mai, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chon Buri. Yesterday, new infections reached a record daily high since the arrival of the pandemic early last year. 1,335 new cases were reported, only 9 of which were imported.
UPDATE: The Thai Retailers Association and the Thai Shopping Centre Association have unanimously decided that all shopping malls and department stores nationwide will close at 9pm every day from Thursday, April 15 onwards.
Meanwhile, Pitakpol Boonyamalik, a public health inspector who oversees a number of southern provinces, is also calling for a lockdown on the southern island of Phuket. Pitakpol says he’s concerned about rising infections in the province, which up until about 10 days ago was preparing for a July re-opening to vaccinated tourists.
“The number of new Covid-19 infections in this health region continues to soar by the day. I must propose that the provincial communicable disease control committee of Phuket, in particular, considers locking down the province after Songkran in order to contain the outbreak situation there.”
Natthapon Nakpanich, chairman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says partial lockdown discussions will be held with the Public Health Ministry today. He believes tough restrictions on certain activities in high-risk areas should be enough, insisting the latest outbreak is still under control.
The Bangkok Post reports that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will hold a virtual CCSA meeting tomorrow, in which the partial lockdown proposal and tougher Covid-19 restrictions will be discussed. Natthapon says several other areas are expected to be designated as “red zones”, with further restrictions being introduced for restaurants and gyms.
“Restaurants might have to close sooner while fitness centres will likely have to limit the number of their patrons at any given time or suspend activities which the ministry considers a Covid-19 risk.”
The Thai Retailers Association and the Thai Shopping Centre Association have issued a joint statement in which they called on members and partners to maximise Covid-19 screening protocols. The TRA and TSCA have also asked their members to close at the earlier time of 9pm from today until further notice.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Hotel blog suggests Phuket should push ahead with July reopening despite Covid surge
A hotel information blog is claiming that, despite growing Covid-19 numbers, Phuket should stick to its schedule in reopening to travellers without quarantine in July. That’s only 2 and a half months away.
In an interview with the Director of Travel and Tourism Consulting at GlobalData, they stressed that while it is crucial to reign in the spread of Covid-19 and the B117 strain now manacing Thailand, the risk must not overshadow the need teo push forward with vaccinations and the march towards eliminating the quarantine by July in order to save the tourism industry and all those dependent on it.
“The Phuket pilot program is essential in creating a path towards economic recovery for Thailand, a country heavily dependent on tourism. More than 17% of Thailand’s gross domestic product is attributed to tourism and the Covid-19 pandemic has lead to the worst economic free-fall in over 20 years”
The blog acknowledges the inherent risk and possible appearance of foolishness to prioritise the plans to reopen and carry on with the same rollout schedule. But they urge Thai authorities to consider that July 1 is still 2 and a half months away, leaving ample time to recover and make progress towards the approaching Phuket reopening. A vital aspect of the reopening plan lies in vaccinating over 70% of Phuket’s provincial residents, a sizable task, but one that brings great benefit with or without the scheduled reopening.
“Pushing ahead to achieve this goal puts Phuket on track to welcome back tourists, perhaps in a “bio-bubble”, and restart the economy. The economy is desperate with household debt growing, pushing the government to enact emergency decrees to provide relief. These households need the return of tourism and the influx of cash international tourists will bring.”
The blog hopes that Thai authorities can balance the necessary Covid-19 safety measures in Phuket to protect the Thai population with the economic need to bring back tourism. They believe that with sufficient measures in place, vaccinated locals could welcome vaccinated international tourists back to Phuket reopening safely in July.
SOURCE: Hotel News Resource
