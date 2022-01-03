Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Hua Lamphong and Mor Chit offer free Covid-19 testing today
Free Covid-19 testing is being offered today in Bangkok at Hua Lamphong railway station and Mor Chit bus terminal. The free testing programme was launched to try to identify Covid-19 infections and curb spread as people return to Bangkok after travelling on holiday or to family over the New Year’s weekend. Department of Disease Control Director-General Control Dr Opas Karnkawinpong says the free testing aims to stop infections from being brought to workplaces as people return from their travels.
Both travel hub locations will be accepting walk-ins who show their ID cards, or those who register through QR Code ICN Tracking in advance. Participants in the free Covid-19 testing programme will be given an antigen test kit upon check-in which will then be brought to qualified medical officials to administer the test.
Results from the Covid-19 testing will be processed quickly with a positive or negative diagnosis being returned about 30 minutes after being swabbed. The reporting is automated, with those who get tested at the railway station or bus terminal receiving their results by either using the Mor Prom mobile app or by accessing results by scanning a QR code and then using their ID card number, phone number, and a 4-digit registration number they’re given when they register for testing.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
