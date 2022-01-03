Connect with us

Government says those who can should work from home for 2 weeks

PHOTO: Flickr/Edward Bilodeau

Employees in both state agencies and the private sector are being asked to work from home for the next 2 weeks, in a bid to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. Thailand has now reported over 1,500 cases of the highly-contagious mutation, but Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry says the situation remains under control, with no surge in severe illness.

“In sum, the Omicron variant is spreading. But it has not caused any severe symptoms yet and remains under control.”

As workers return to Bangkok after visits to their home provinces, the Public Health Ministry and Transport Ministry are offering free antigen tests at the Mor Chit bus terminal and Hua Lamphong railway station.

According to a Bangkok Post report, Chon Buri has seen the largest spike in cases, with 81% of infections in the Bang Lamung district confirmed to be Omicron. Provincial health officials are carrying out proactive testing in the district and businesses are being asked to use antigen kits to test their employees. Restaurants that sell alcohol in Bang Lamung and Pattaya have been ordered to close, with the exception of businesses that use antigen tests for workers and customers.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control says he’s concerned about the surge in infections in Chon Buri, given that many residents are factory workers. He says the factories can continue to operate but should use antigen test kits to screen all employees.

The Bangkok Post reports that health officials are also monitoring another cluster in Ubon Ratchathani, with 304 new cases reported in the north-eastern province yesterday. Opas says the infections were found in people who frequented pubs and restaurants, as happened with the Omicron cluster in Kalasin province.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Shade_Wilder
2022-01-03 09:45
It is outrageous, simply outrageous, to expect government workers to play on their phones all day without the benefits of government-provided tea and biscuits. This is a savage, unworkable policy. At least send packets of biscuits to government workers' house,…
